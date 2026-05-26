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10 facts about Americans and marijuana

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A marijuana plant in New York City's Washington Square Park on April 20, 2023. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
A marijuana plant in New York City’s Washington Square Park on April 20, 2023. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

The legal landscape surrounding marijuana use in the United States has changed dramatically since 2012, when Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize the drug for recreational use. Today, nearly half of the states and the District of Columbia allow people to use marijuana for both medical and recreational reasons. And even though it remains illegal under federal law, the Trump administration has relaxed national regulations on medical marijuana.

Here are 10 facts about Americans and marijuana, based on Pew Research Center surveys and other sources.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis highlights key facts about Americans and marijuana, including the public’s views about legalizing the drug for medical and recreational purposes.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work about drug policy in the United States.

How did we do this?

This analysis primarily uses data from a Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

This analysis also relies on earlier Center surveys and analyses, as well as information from Gallup, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Information about these sources and their research methodologies can be found by following the links in the text.

The vast majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana in some way, according to a January 2026 Center survey. A majority of U.S. adults (55%) say that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, and another 33% say it should be legal for medical use only. Just 11% say the drug should not be legal at all. These views have held relatively steady since 2019.

Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults say marijuana should not be legal at all
% who say marijuana should be …
Note: 1% of respondents did not answer the question.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults say marijuana should not be legal at all
% who say marijuana should be …
It should be legal for medical AND recreational useIt should be legal for medical use ONLYIt should NOT be legal
553311
Download data as .csv
Note: 1% of respondents did not answer the question.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on marijuana legalization differ by age, political party and other factors, according to the January 2026 survey. Some groups are much more likely than others to support legalization for both medical and recreational use:

Views on legalizing marijuana differ by race and ethnicity, age, partisanship
% who say marijuana should be …
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views on legalizing marijuana differ by race and ethnicity, age, partisanship
% who say marijuana should be …
PopulationgroupIt should be legal for medical AND recreational useIt should be legal for medical use ONLY It should NOT be legal
Totaltotal553311
Whiterace583011
Hispanicrace454015
Blackrace61308
Asian*race345214
Ages 18-29age63278
30-49age602811
50-64age513613
65+age434312
65-74age503812
75+age345113
Rep/Lean Reprep443916
Conservrep384319
Mod/Librep543313
Dem/Lean Demdem67276
Cons/Moddem56358
Liberaldem80173
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • Younger adults: 63% of adults under 30 support legalization for both uses. That compares with 50% of those ages 65 to 74 and 34% of Americans ages 75 and older.
  • Democrats: Two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor legalization for both uses, compared with 44% of Republicans and GOP leaners. Notably, conservative and moderate Democrats (56%) and moderate and liberal Republicans (54%) express similar levels of support.
  • Black and White Americans: Around six-in-ten Black (61%) and White adults (58%) support legalizing marijuana for both uses. That compares with 45% of Hispanic Americans and 34% of Asian Americans.

Support for marijuana legalization has increased dramatically in recent decades. In addition to asking specifically about medical and recreational use, both Pew Research Center and Gallup have asked Americans about legalizing marijuana use in a general way.

U.S. public opinion about legalizing marijuana, 1969-2025
Do you think the use of marijuana should be legal, or not?
Chart
Note: No answer and no opinion responses are not shown. From 1969 to 2020, the question asked, “Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?”
Source: Gallup.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. public opinion about legalizing marijuana, 1969-2025
Do you think the use of marijuana should be legal, or not?
YearLegalIllegal
19691284
19721581
19731678
19772866
19792570
19802570
19852373
19952573
20003164
20013462
20033464
20053660
20094454
20104650
20115046
20124850
20135839
20145147
20155840
20166039
20176434
20186632
20196434
20196633
20206832
20216832
20226831
20237029
20246831
20256433
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer and no opinion responses are not shown. From 1969 to 2020, the question asked, “Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?”
Source: Gallup.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

When Gallup last asked this question in 2025, 64% of adults supported legalization. That’s a slight decrease from the 70% who favored legalization in 2023. But it’s about double the 31% who favored it in 2000.

In a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, many Americans said legalizing recreational marijuana has economic and criminal justice benefits. But attitudes were more divided on other potential effects.

  • 52% of U.S. adults said legalizing marijuana for recreational use is good for local economies, while 17% said it is bad.
  • 42% said legalization makes the criminal justice system fairer, compared with 18% who said it makes the system less fair.
  • 27% said legalizing recreational marijuana decreases the use of other drugs like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, while 29% said it increases use.
  • 21% said legalization makes communities safer; 34% said it makes them less safe.

Still, sizable shares said legalization has no impact in each of these areas.

Democrats and adults under 50 were more likely than Republicans and older people to say legalizing marijuana has a positive impact in each of the above areas.

Twenty-four states and D.C. allow small amounts of marijuana for both medical and recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Another 24 states do not permit recreational use but have some type of medical marijuana access program. The products that doctors can prescribe and the types of patients who are eligible vary from place to place. Eight of these states only allow medical products that are low in THC – the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Idaho and Kansas don’t allow either recreational or medical use.

Nearly half of states have legalized recreational marijuana use
Legal allowance of marijuana at the state level, as of May 2026
Chart
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Nearly half of states have legalized recreational marijuana use
Legal allowance of marijuana at the state level, as of May 2026
StateFIPSMarijuana legalization status
Alaska02Recreational and medical use
Arizona04Recreational and medical use
California06Recreational and medical use
Colorado08Recreational and medical use
Connecticut09Recreational and medical use
Delaware10Recreational and medical use
District of Columbia11Recreational and medical use
Illinois17Recreational and medical use
Maine23Recreational and medical use
Maryland24Recreational and medical use
Massachusetts25Recreational and medical use
Michigan26Recreational and medical use
Minnesota27Recreational and medical use
Missouri29Recreational and medical use
Montana30Recreational and medical use
Nevada32Recreational and medical use
New Jersey34Recreational and medical use
New Mexico35Recreational and medical use
New York36Recreational and medical use
Ohio39Recreational and medical use
Oregon41Recreational and medical use
Rhode Island44Recreational and medical use
Vermont50Recreational and medical use
Virginia51Recreational and medical use
Washington53Recreational and medical use
Alabama01Medical use only
Arkansas05Medical use only
Florida12Medical use only
Hawaii15Medical use only
Kentucky21Medical use only
Louisiana22Medical use only
Mississippi28Medical use only
Nebraska31Medical use only
New Hampshire33Medical use only
North Dakota38Medical use only
Oklahoma40Medical use only
Pennsylvania42Medical use only
South Dakota46Medical use only
Texas48Medical use only
Utah49Medical use only
West Virginia54Medical use only
Georgia13Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Indiana18Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Iowa19Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
North Carolina37Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
South Carolina45Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Tennessee47Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Wisconsin55Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Wyoming56Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only
Idaho16Not legal/unregulated
Kansas20Not legal/unregulated
Download data as .csv
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

More than half of Americans (53%) live in a place where recreational marijuana use is legal, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of 2025 population statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A large majority of Americans have at least one marijuana dispensary in their county, according to a 2024 Center analysis. At the time of the study, there were nearly 15,000 dispensaries nationwide, and 79% of Americans had one in their county. California, Oklahoma, Florida, Colorado and Michigan had the most dispensaries.

Americans are divided over whether marijuana laws in their state are too strict or not strict enough, according to the January 2026 survey. More than a third of U.S. adults (36%) say these laws are about right. Another 21% say they are too strict, while 19% say they are not strict enough. About a quarter (24%) aren’t sure.

Views about the strictness of marijuana laws differ by state. In states where the drug is legal for both medical and recreational use, 47% of adults say marijuana laws are about right. A quarter say they are not strict enough, while only 7% say these laws are too strict. Another 20% say they are not sure.

Americans’ views of marijuana laws vary by the state they live in
% who say marijuana laws in their state are …
Chart
* Includes states where marijuana is not legal, unregulated or only CBD/low-THC programs are allowed.
Note: Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views of marijuana laws vary by the state they live in
% who say marijuana laws in their state are …
PopulationgroupToo strictNot strict enoughAbout right(blank)Not sure
Totaltotal211936924
Legal for medical AND recreational usenot total72547620
Legal for medical use onlynot total3413251327
Prohibited*not total4010221327
Download data as .csv
* Includes states where marijuana is not legal, unregulated or only CBD/low-THC programs are allowed.
Note: Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In states where the drug is prohibited, four-in-ten say marijuana laws are too strict and 22% say they are about right, while just 10% say they are not strict enough. About a quarter (27%) aren’t sure.

In states where marijuana is legal for medical use only, views are generally similar to those in states where the drug is prohibited.

About half of U.S. adults (51%) say they have ever personally used marijuana, according to the federal government’s 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. By comparison, 65% of adults say they have ever used tobacco products or nicotine vaping devices, and 85% say they have ever consumed alcohol.

While many Americans say they’ve used marijuana in their lifetime, far fewer are current users. In 2024, 23% of adults said they had used marijuana in the prior year, and 16% had used it in the prior month.

Note: Here are the January 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published April 26, 2021.

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Andy Cerda is a research analyst focusing on politics at Pew Research Center.

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John Gramlich is an associate director at Pew Research Center.