A marijuana plant in New York City’s Washington Square Park on April 20, 2023. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

The legal landscape surrounding marijuana use in the United States has changed dramatically since 2012, when Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize the drug for recreational use. Today, nearly half of the states and the District of Columbia allow people to use marijuana for both medical and recreational reasons. And even though it remains illegal under federal law, the Trump administration has relaxed national regulations on medical marijuana.

Here are 10 facts about Americans and marijuana, based on Pew Research Center surveys and other sources.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis highlights key facts about Americans and marijuana, including the public’s views about legalizing the drug for medical and recreational purposes. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work about drug policy in the United States. How did we do this? This analysis primarily uses data from a Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This analysis also relies on earlier Center surveys and analyses, as well as information from Gallup, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Information about these sources and their research methodologies can be found by following the links in the text.

The vast majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana in some way, according to a January 2026 Center survey. A majority of U.S. adults (55%) say that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, and another 33% say it should be legal for medical use only. Just 11% say the drug should not be legal at all. These views have held relatively steady since 2019.

Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults say marijuana should not be legal at all % who say marijuana should be … Note: 1% of respondents did not answer the question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults say marijuana should not be legal at all % who say marijuana should be … It should be legal for medical AND recreational use It should be legal for medical use ONLY It should NOT be legal 55 33 11 Download data as .csv Note: 1% of respondents did not answer the question. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Views on marijuana legalization differ by age, political party and other factors, according to the January 2026 survey. Some groups are much more likely than others to support legalization for both medical and recreational use:

Views on legalizing marijuana differ by race and ethnicity, age, partisanship % who say marijuana should be … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views on legalizing marijuana differ by race and ethnicity, age, partisanship % who say marijuana should be … Population group It should be legal for medical AND recreational use It should be legal for medical use ONLY It should NOT be legal Total total 55 33 11 White race 58 30 11 Hispanic race 45 40 15 Black race 61 30 8 Asian* race 34 52 14 Ages 18-29 age 63 27 8 30-49 age 60 28 11 50-64 age 51 36 13 65+ age 43 43 12 65-74 age 50 38 12 75+ age 34 51 13 Rep/Lean Rep rep 44 39 16 Conserv rep 38 43 19 Mod/Lib rep 54 33 13 Dem/Lean Dem dem 67 27 6 Cons/Mod dem 56 35 8 Liberal dem 80 17 3 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Younger adults: 63% of adults under 30 support legalization for both uses. That compares with 50% of those ages 65 to 74 and 34% of Americans ages 75 and older.

63% of adults under 30 support legalization for both uses. That compares with 50% of those ages 65 to 74 and 34% of Americans ages 75 and older. Democrats: Two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor legalization for both uses, compared with 44% of Republicans and GOP leaners. Notably, conservative and moderate Democrats (56%) and moderate and liberal Republicans (54%) express similar levels of support.

Two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor legalization for both uses, compared with 44% of Republicans and GOP leaners. Notably, conservative and moderate Democrats (56%) and moderate and liberal Republicans (54%) express similar levels of support. Black and White Americans: Around six-in-ten Black (61%) and White adults (58%) support legalizing marijuana for both uses. That compares with 45% of Hispanic Americans and 34% of Asian Americans.

Support for marijuana legalization has increased dramatically in recent decades. In addition to asking specifically about medical and recreational use, both Pew Research Center and Gallup have asked Americans about legalizing marijuana use in a general way.

U.S. public opinion about legalizing marijuana, 1969-2025 Do you think the use of marijuana should be legal, or not? Note: No answer and no opinion responses are not shown. From 1969 to 2020, the question asked, “Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?” Source: Gallup. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. public opinion about legalizing marijuana, 1969-2025 Do you think the use of marijuana should be legal, or not? Year Legal Illegal 1969 12 84 1972 15 81 1973 16 78 1977 28 66 1979 25 70 1980 25 70 1985 23 73 1995 25 73 2000 31 64 2001 34 62 2003 34 64 2005 36 60 2009 44 54 2010 46 50 2011 50 46 2012 48 50 2013 58 39 2014 51 47 2015 58 40 2016 60 39 2017 64 34 2018 66 32 2019 64 34 2019 66 33 2020 68 32 2021 68 32 2022 68 31 2023 70 29 2024 68 31 2025 64 33 Download data as .csv Note: No answer and no opinion responses are not shown. From 1969 to 2020, the question asked, “Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?” Source: Gallup. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When Gallup last asked this question in 2025, 64% of adults supported legalization. That’s a slight decrease from the 70% who favored legalization in 2023. But it’s about double the 31% who favored it in 2000.

In a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, many Americans said legalizing recreational marijuana has economic and criminal justice benefits. But attitudes were more divided on other potential effects.

52% of U.S. adults said legalizing marijuana for recreational use is good for local economies, while 17% said it is bad.

while 17% said it is bad. 42% said legalization makes the criminal justice system fairer, compared with 18% who said it makes the system less fair.

fairer, compared with 18% who said it makes the system less fair. 27% said legalizing recreational marijuana decreases the use of other drugs like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, while 29% said it increases use.

like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, while 29% said it increases use. 21% said legalization makes communities safer; 34% said it makes them less safe.

Still, sizable shares said legalization has no impact in each of these areas.

Democrats and adults under 50 were more likely than Republicans and older people to say legalizing marijuana has a positive impact in each of the above areas.

Twenty-four states and D.C. allow small amounts of marijuana for both medical and recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Another 24 states do not permit recreational use but have some type of medical marijuana access program. The products that doctors can prescribe and the types of patients who are eligible vary from place to place. Eight of these states only allow medical products that are low in THC – the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Idaho and Kansas don’t allow either recreational or medical use.

Nearly half of states have legalized recreational marijuana use Legal allowance of marijuana at the state level, as of May 2026 Source: National Conference of State Legislatures. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly half of states have legalized recreational marijuana use Legal allowance of marijuana at the state level, as of May 2026 State FIPS Marijuana legalization status Alaska 02 Recreational and medical use Arizona 04 Recreational and medical use California 06 Recreational and medical use Colorado 08 Recreational and medical use Connecticut 09 Recreational and medical use Delaware 10 Recreational and medical use District of Columbia 11 Recreational and medical use Illinois 17 Recreational and medical use Maine 23 Recreational and medical use Maryland 24 Recreational and medical use Massachusetts 25 Recreational and medical use Michigan 26 Recreational and medical use Minnesota 27 Recreational and medical use Missouri 29 Recreational and medical use Montana 30 Recreational and medical use Nevada 32 Recreational and medical use New Jersey 34 Recreational and medical use New Mexico 35 Recreational and medical use New York 36 Recreational and medical use Ohio 39 Recreational and medical use Oregon 41 Recreational and medical use Rhode Island 44 Recreational and medical use Vermont 50 Recreational and medical use Virginia 51 Recreational and medical use Washington 53 Recreational and medical use Alabama 01 Medical use only Arkansas 05 Medical use only Florida 12 Medical use only Hawaii 15 Medical use only Kentucky 21 Medical use only Louisiana 22 Medical use only Mississippi 28 Medical use only Nebraska 31 Medical use only New Hampshire 33 Medical use only North Dakota 38 Medical use only Oklahoma 40 Medical use only Pennsylvania 42 Medical use only South Dakota 46 Medical use only Texas 48 Medical use only Utah 49 Medical use only West Virginia 54 Medical use only Georgia 13 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Indiana 18 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Iowa 19 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only North Carolina 37 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only South Carolina 45 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Tennessee 47 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Wisconsin 55 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Wyoming 56 Medical use – CBD/low-THC program only Idaho 16 Not legal/unregulated Kansas 20 Not legal/unregulated Download data as .csv Source: National Conference of State Legislatures. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

More than half of Americans (53%) live in a place where recreational marijuana use is legal, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of 2025 population statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A large majority of Americans have at least one marijuana dispensary in their county, according to a 2024 Center analysis. At the time of the study, there were nearly 15,000 dispensaries nationwide, and 79% of Americans had one in their county. California, Oklahoma, Florida, Colorado and Michigan had the most dispensaries.

Americans are divided over whether marijuana laws in their state are too strict or not strict enough, according to the January 2026 survey. More than a third of U.S. adults (36%) say these laws are about right. Another 21% say they are too strict, while 19% say they are not strict enough. About a quarter (24%) aren’t sure.

Views about the strictness of marijuana laws differ by state. In states where the drug is legal for both medical and recreational use, 47% of adults say marijuana laws are about right. A quarter say they are not strict enough, while only 7% say these laws are too strict. Another 20% say they are not sure.

Americans’ views of marijuana laws vary by the state they live in % who say marijuana laws in their state are … * Includes states where marijuana is not legal, unregulated or only CBD/low-THC programs are allowed.

Note: Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ views of marijuana laws vary by the state they live in % who say marijuana laws in their state are … Population group Too strict Not strict enough About right (blank) Not sure Total total 21 19 36 9 24 Legal for medical AND recreational use not total 7 25 47 6 20 Legal for medical use only not total 34 13 25 13 27 Prohibited* not total 40 10 22 13 27 Download data as .csv * Includes states where marijuana is not legal, unregulated or only CBD/low-THC programs are allowed.

Note: Shares of respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In states where the drug is prohibited, four-in-ten say marijuana laws are too strict and 22% say they are about right, while just 10% say they are not strict enough. About a quarter (27%) aren’t sure.

In states where marijuana is legal for medical use only, views are generally similar to those in states where the drug is prohibited.

About half of U.S. adults (51%) say they have ever personally used marijuana, according to the federal government’s 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. By comparison, 65% of adults say they have ever used tobacco products or nicotine vaping devices, and 85% say they have ever consumed alcohol.

While many Americans say they’ve used marijuana in their lifetime, far fewer are current users. In 2024, 23% of adults said they had used marijuana in the prior year, and 16% had used it in the prior month.

Note: Here are the January 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published April 26, 2021.