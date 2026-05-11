Americans See Health Care Costs, Deficit, Inflation as Big Problems Facing the Nation

Economic issues continue to dominate Americans’ ranking of the top problems facing the country. And over the course of the last year, the shares who view issues like health care affordability and the budget deficit as very big problems have risen.
|Feb 2025
|Apr 2026
|The affordability of health care
|67
|73
|Inflation
|63
|66
|The federal budget deficit
|57
|64
|Unemployment
|25
|36
- 73% of adults now say the affordability of health care is a very big problem for the country, up 6 percentage points from February of last year.
- 64% view the federal budget deficit as a very big problem, up 7 points from last February.
Inflation also continues to loom large for the public: 66% say inflation is a very big problem, up modestly from 63% last year.
And while a far smaller share sees unemployment as a very big problem in the country today (36%), this is also up (by 11 points) from early 2025.
The national survey by Pew Research Center – conducted April 20-26 among 5,103 U.S. adults – also finds shifting partisan dynamics on several of these issues.
Inflation
The affordability of health care
The federal budget deficit
Unemployment
|Date
|Issue
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2026-04-26
|The affordability of health care
|73%
|60%
|85%
|2025-02-01
|The affordability of health care
|67%
|61%
|73%
|2024-05-19
|The affordability of health care
|57%
|48%
|65%
|2023-06-11
|The affordability of health care
|64%
|54%
|73%
|2022-05-01
|The affordability of health care
|55%
|42%
|65%
|2021-04-11
|The affordability of health care
|56%
|40%
|69%
|2020-06-22
|The affordability of health care
|57%
|39%
|72%
|2019-09-15
|The affordability of health care
|66%
|51%
|77%
|2019-03-04
|The affordability of health care
|67%
|56%
|74%
|2018-10-07
|The affordability of health care
|70%
|58%
|79%
|2026-04-26
|The federal budget deficit
|64%
|62%
|66%
|2025-11-01
|The federal budget deficit
|56%
|59%
|52%
|2025-02-01
|The federal budget deficit
|57%
|66%
|47%
|2024-05-19
|The federal budget deficit
|53%
|71%
|35%
|2023-06-11
|The federal budget deficit
|56%
|72%
|39%
|2022-05-01
|The federal budget deficit
|51%
|69%
|35%
|2021-07-18
|The federal budget deficit
|50%
|70%
|34%
|2021-04-11
|The federal budget deficit
|49%
|71%
|31%
|2020-06-22
|The federal budget deficit
|47%
|49%
|45%
|2019-09-15
|The federal budget deficit
|53%
|54%
|52%
|2018-10-07
|The federal budget deficit
|55%
|56%
|53%
|2026-04-01
|Inflation
|66%
|55%
|74%
|2025-02-01
|Inflation
|63%
|73%
|53%
|2024-05-01
|Inflation
|62%
|80%
|46%
|2023-06-01
|Inflation
|65%
|77%
|52%
|2022-05-01
|Inflation
|70%
|84%
|57%
|2026-04-26
|Unemployment
|36%
|25%
|45%
|2025-02-01
|Unemployment
|25%
|21%
|27%
|2024-05-19
|Unemployment
|25%
|27%
|22%
|2023-06-11
|Unemployment
|24%
|23%
|23%
|2022-05-01
|Unemployment
|23%
|22%
|21%
|2021-04-11
|Unemployment
|41%
|36%
|45%
|2020-06-22
|Unemployment
|50%
|36%
|61%
Across the board, Democrats are now more likely to say each economic issue we asked about is a very big problem then they were in the weeks after Donald Trump’s inauguration last year.
For the most part, Republicans’ views have not changed much in this period, with one exception: Republicans are now far less likely to say inflation is a very big problem than they were last year.
Affordability of health care
Most Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (85%) say the affordability of health care is a very big problem for the country – up 12 points since February 2025.
A smaller majority of Republicans and GOP leaners (60%) call this a very big problem, essentially unchanged from last year. But Republicans remain more likely to see health care costs as a problem than they were from 2020 to 2024.
Federal budget deficit
During Joe Biden’s presidency, Republicans were about twice as likely as Democrats to describe the federal deficit as a very big problem.
That is no longer the case:
- 66% of Democrats now say the federal budget deficit is a very big problem – the highest share since we began asking this question in 2018.
- The share of Democrats who say the deficit is a very big problem is up 19 points since last February, and 31 points since May 2024.
- In contrast, the share of Republicans saying the deficit is a very big problem has dropped by 9 points since May 2024 (from 71% to 62%).
Inflation
About three-quarters of Democrats (74%) today rate inflation as a very big problem, compared with 55% of Republicans.
In May 2024, the partisan gap was even wider. But the positions were reversed: 80% of Republicans saw inflation as a very big problem, compared with 46% of Democrats.
Unemployment
Unemployment is not as widely seen as a very big problem by either party. However, the share who view it as a problem has grown over the last year – largely driven by a shift in views among Democrats.
A year ago, 21% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats said unemployment was a very big problem for the country. Today, 25% of Republicans – but 47% of Democrats – hold this view.
Other problems facing the nation
Americans continue to say the role of money in politics is a top problem for the country – 74% say this. This view is widely held across the political spectrum: 79% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans see money in politics as a very big problem.
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|The role of money in politics
|74%
|70%
|79%
|The affordability of health care
|73%
|60%
|85%
|Inflation
|66%
|55%
|74%
|The federal budget deficit
|64%
|62%
|66%
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together in Washington
|64%
|60%
|69%
|Drug addiction
|55%
|62%
|48%
|Violent crime
|47%
|55%
|38%
|Unemployment
|36%
|25%
|45%
|Illegal immigration
|38%
|60%
|17%
|Gun violence
|49%
|27%
|68%
|Climate change
|39%
|14%
|63%
|International terrorism
|38%
|46%
|29%
|Domestic terrorism
|36%
|39%
|33%
There is also a broad, and largely bipartisan, view that the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together is a very big problem. Nearly two-thirds of adults say this (64%), including majorities in both parties, though Democrats are somewhat more likely to say this than Republicans (69% vs. 60%).
There are wider partisan gaps on other issues:
Higher-ranking issues for Republicans
Republicans continue to be far more likely than Democrats to view illegal immigration as a very big problem for the country (60% vs. 17%.)
Republicans are also more likely than Democrats to see violent crime, drug addiction, and international and domestic terrorism as very big problems – though these gaps are more modest.
Higher-ranking issues for Democrats
Gun violence (68%) and climate change (63%) rank among the top concerns for Democrats and Democratic leaners. But these are among the lowest ranked problems by Republicans.
Illegal immigration
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2026-04-26
|38%
|60%
|17%
|2025-11-01
|36%
|60%
|14%
|2025-02-01
|48%
|73%
|23%
|2024-05-19
|51%
|78%
|27%
|2023-06-11
|47%
|70%
|25%
|2022-05-01
|38%
|65%
|19%
|2021-07-18
|43%
|66%
|23%
|2021-04-11
|48%
|72%
|29%
|2020-06-22
|28%
|43%
|15%
|2019-09-15
|43%
|67%
|23%
|2019-03-04
|38%
|65%
|18%
|2018-10-07
|42%
|67%
|23%
|2016-11-08
|44%
|67%
|25%
|2016-01-01
Americans are less likely to see illegal immigration as a very big problem for the country than they were at the start of Trump’s second term.
- Overall, 38% say it is a very big problem – down from 48% in February 2025
- 60% of Republicans now see it as a top national problem, down from 73% who said this last February.
- 17% of Democrats now view illegal immigration as a very big problem, down from 23% in early 2025.