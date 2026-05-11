Appendix: Additional charts

How views of the problems facing the nation have shifted over time

% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today

Inflation The role of money in politics The affordability

of health care The ability of Dems/Reps

to work together The federal budget deficit Drug addiction Gun violence Violent crime Climate change International terrorism Illegal immigration Domestic terrorism Unemployment

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER