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Americans See Health Care Costs, Deficit, Inflation as Big Problems Facing the Nation

Appendix: Additional charts

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans See Health Care Costs, Deficit, Inflation as Big Problems Facing the Nation
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
How views of the problems facing the nation have shifted over time
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today

Inflation

Chart

The role of money in politics

Chart

The affordability
of health care

Chart

The ability of Dems/Reps
to work together

Chart

The federal budget deficit

Chart

Drug addiction

Chart

Gun violence

Chart

Violent crime

Chart

Climate change

Chart

International terrorism

Chart

Illegal immigration

Chart

Domestic terrorism

Chart

Unemployment

Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How views of the problems facing the nation have shifted over time
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
DateIssueTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2026-04-26The affordability of healthcare73%60%85%
2025-02-01The affordability of healthcare67%61%73%
2024-05-19The affordability of healthcare57%48%65%
2023-06-11The affordability of healthcare64%54%73%
2022-05-01The affordability of healthcare55%42%65%
2021-04-11The affordability of healthcare56%40%69%
2020-06-22The affordability of healthcare57%39%72%
2019-09-15The affordability of healthcare66%51%77%
2019-03-04The affordability of healthcare67%56%74%
2018-10-07The affordability of healthcare70%58%79%
2026-04-26The federal budget deficit64%62%66%
2025-11-01The federal budget deficit56%59%52%
2025-02-01The federal budget deficit57%66%47%
2024-05-19The federal budget deficit53%71%35%
2023-06-11The federal budget deficit56%72%39%
2022-05-01The federal budget deficit51%69%35%
2021-07-18The federal budget deficit50%70%34%
2021-04-11The federal budget deficit49%71%31%
2020-06-22The federal budget deficit47%49%45%
2019-09-15The federal budget deficit53%54%52%
2018-10-07The federal budget deficit55%56%53%
2026-04-01Inflation66%55%74%
2025-02-01Inflation63%73%53%
2024-05-01Inflation62%80%46%
2023-06-01Inflation65%77%52%
2022-05-01Inflation70%84%57%
2026-04-26Unemployment36%25%45%
2025-02-01Unemployment25%21%27%
2024-05-19Unemployment25%27%22%
2023-06-11Unemployment24%23%23%
2022-05-01Unemployment23%22%21%
2021-04-11Unemployment41%36%45%
2020-06-22Unemployment50%36%61%
2026-04-26The ability of Dems/Reps to work together64%60%69%
2025-02-01The ability of Dems/Reps to work together56%48%64%
2024-05-19The ability of Dems/Reps to work together60%57%63%
2023-06-11The ability of Dems/Reps to work together62%63%62%
2018-12-10The ability of Dems/Reps to work together62%65%62%
2026-04-26Role of money in politics74%70%79%
2025-02-01Role of money in politics72%66%78%
2026-04-26Drug addiction55%62%48%
2025-02-01Drug addiction51%54%46%
2024-05-19Drug addiction55%60%50%
2023-06-11Drug addiction61%64%56%
2019-09-15Drug addiction64%68%61%
2019-03-04Drug addiction70%71%68%
2018-10-07Drug addiction68%68%66%
2016-11-08Drug addiction56%58%55%
2026-04-26Illegal immigration38%60%17%
2025-11-01Illegal immigration36%60%14%
2025-02-01Illegal immigration48%73%23%
2024-05-19Illegal immigration51%78%27%
2023-06-11Illegal immigration47%70%25%
2022-05-01Illegal immigration38%65%19%
2021-07-18Illegal immigration43%66%23%
2021-04-11Illegal immigration48%72%29%
2020-06-22Illegal immigration28%43%15%
2019-09-15Illegal immigration43%67%23%
2019-03-04Illegal immigration38%65%18%
2018-10-07Illegal immigration42%67%23%
2016-11-08Illegal immigration44%67%25%
2026-04-26Gun violence49%27%68%
2025-11-01Gun violence50%30%68%
2025-02-01Gun violence48%26%69%
2024-05-19Gun violence49%27%68%
2023-06-11Gun violence60%38%81%
2022-05-01Gun violence51%27%70%
2021-04-11Gun violence48%18%73%
2018-10-07Gun violence53%29%72%
2016-11-08Gun violence48%29%64%
2026-04-26Violent crime47%55%38%
2025-11-01Violent crime44%50%36%
2025-02-01Violent crime47%55%37%
2024-05-19Violent crime48%56%39%
2023-06-11Violent crime59%64%52%
2022-05-01Violent crime54%60%47%
2021-07-18Violent crime61%67%55%
2021-04-11Violent crime48%52%44%
2020-06-22Violent crime41%44%37%
2019-03-04Violent crime49%50%47%
2018-10-07Violent crime52%51%49%
2026-04-26Climate change39%14%63%
2025-11-01Climate change36%11%59%
2025-02-01Climate change41%13%67%
2024-05-19Climate change36%12%58%
2023-06-11Climate change39%14%64%
2022-05-01Climate change42%16%63%
2021-07-18Climate change47%19%71%
2021-04-11Climate change40%14%61%
2020-06-22Climate change40%13%62%
2019-09-15Climate change48%17%73%
2019-03-04Climate change46%16%69%
2018-10-07Climate change43%19%62%
2016-11-08Climate change40%17%61%
2026-04-26International terrorism38%46%29%
2025-02-01International terrorism36%41%29%
2024-05-19International terrorism31%41%22%
2023-06-11International terrorism30%36%23%
2021-04-11International terrorism26%28%24%
2026-04-26Domestic terrorism36%39%33%
2025-02-01Domestic terrorism34%32%36%
2024-05-19Domestic terrorism29%30%27%
2023-06-11Domestic terrorism34%25%41%
2021-04-11Domestic terrorism35%27%44%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Money in politics, health care affordability rank as top national problems
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Money in politics, health care affordability rank as top national problems
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
Percent
The role of money in politics74%
The affordability of health care73%
Inflation66%
The ability of Dems/Reps to work together in Washington64%
The federal budget deficit64%
Drug addiction55%
Gun violence49%
Violent crime47%
Climate change39%
International terrorism38%
Illegal immigration38%
Domestic terrorism36%
Unemployment36%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Americans See Health Care Costs, Deficit, Inflation as Big Problems Facing the Nation
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology