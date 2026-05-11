Appendix: Additional charts

How views of the problems facing the nation have shifted over time
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
Inflation
The role of money in politics
The affordability
of health care
The ability of Dems/Reps
to work together
The federal budget deficit
Drug addiction
Gun violence
Violent crime
Climate change
International terrorism
Illegal immigration
Domestic terrorism
Unemployment
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How views of the problems facing the nation have shifted over time
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
|Date
|Issue
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2026-04-26
|The affordability of healthcare
|73%
|60%
|85%
|2025-02-01
|The affordability of healthcare
|67%
|61%
|73%
|2024-05-19
|The affordability of healthcare
|57%
|48%
|65%
|2023-06-11
|The affordability of healthcare
|64%
|54%
|73%
|2022-05-01
|The affordability of healthcare
|55%
|42%
|65%
|2021-04-11
|The affordability of healthcare
|56%
|40%
|69%
|2020-06-22
|The affordability of healthcare
|57%
|39%
|72%
|2019-09-15
|The affordability of healthcare
|66%
|51%
|77%
|2019-03-04
|The affordability of healthcare
|67%
|56%
|74%
|2018-10-07
|The affordability of healthcare
|70%
|58%
|79%
|2026-04-26
|The federal budget deficit
|64%
|62%
|66%
|2025-11-01
|The federal budget deficit
|56%
|59%
|52%
|2025-02-01
|The federal budget deficit
|57%
|66%
|47%
|2024-05-19
|The federal budget deficit
|53%
|71%
|35%
|2023-06-11
|The federal budget deficit
|56%
|72%
|39%
|2022-05-01
|The federal budget deficit
|51%
|69%
|35%
|2021-07-18
|The federal budget deficit
|50%
|70%
|34%
|2021-04-11
|The federal budget deficit
|49%
|71%
|31%
|2020-06-22
|The federal budget deficit
|47%
|49%
|45%
|2019-09-15
|The federal budget deficit
|53%
|54%
|52%
|2018-10-07
|The federal budget deficit
|55%
|56%
|53%
|2026-04-01
|Inflation
|66%
|55%
|74%
|2025-02-01
|Inflation
|63%
|73%
|53%
|2024-05-01
|Inflation
|62%
|80%
|46%
|2023-06-01
|Inflation
|65%
|77%
|52%
|2022-05-01
|Inflation
|70%
|84%
|57%
|2026-04-26
|Unemployment
|36%
|25%
|45%
|2025-02-01
|Unemployment
|25%
|21%
|27%
|2024-05-19
|Unemployment
|25%
|27%
|22%
|2023-06-11
|Unemployment
|24%
|23%
|23%
|2022-05-01
|Unemployment
|23%
|22%
|21%
|2021-04-11
|Unemployment
|41%
|36%
|45%
|2020-06-22
|Unemployment
|50%
|36%
|61%
|2026-04-26
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together
|64%
|60%
|69%
|2025-02-01
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together
|56%
|48%
|64%
|2024-05-19
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together
|60%
|57%
|63%
|2023-06-11
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together
|62%
|63%
|62%
|2018-12-10
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together
|62%
|65%
|62%
|2026-04-26
|Role of money in politics
|74%
|70%
|79%
|2025-02-01
|Role of money in politics
|72%
|66%
|78%
|2026-04-26
|Drug addiction
|55%
|62%
|48%
|2025-02-01
|Drug addiction
|51%
|54%
|46%
|2024-05-19
|Drug addiction
|55%
|60%
|50%
|2023-06-11
|Drug addiction
|61%
|64%
|56%
|2019-09-15
|Drug addiction
|64%
|68%
|61%
|2019-03-04
|Drug addiction
|70%
|71%
|68%
|2018-10-07
|Drug addiction
|68%
|68%
|66%
|2016-11-08
|Drug addiction
|56%
|58%
|55%
|2026-04-26
|Illegal immigration
|38%
|60%
|17%
|2025-11-01
|Illegal immigration
|36%
|60%
|14%
|2025-02-01
|Illegal immigration
|48%
|73%
|23%
|2024-05-19
|Illegal immigration
|51%
|78%
|27%
|2023-06-11
|Illegal immigration
|47%
|70%
|25%
|2022-05-01
|Illegal immigration
|38%
|65%
|19%
|2021-07-18
|Illegal immigration
|43%
|66%
|23%
|2021-04-11
|Illegal immigration
|48%
|72%
|29%
|2020-06-22
|Illegal immigration
|28%
|43%
|15%
|2019-09-15
|Illegal immigration
|43%
|67%
|23%
|2019-03-04
|Illegal immigration
|38%
|65%
|18%
|2018-10-07
|Illegal immigration
|42%
|67%
|23%
|2016-11-08
|Illegal immigration
|44%
|67%
|25%
|2026-04-26
|Gun violence
|49%
|27%
|68%
|2025-11-01
|Gun violence
|50%
|30%
|68%
|2025-02-01
|Gun violence
|48%
|26%
|69%
|2024-05-19
|Gun violence
|49%
|27%
|68%
|2023-06-11
|Gun violence
|60%
|38%
|81%
|2022-05-01
|Gun violence
|51%
|27%
|70%
|2021-04-11
|Gun violence
|48%
|18%
|73%
|2018-10-07
|Gun violence
|53%
|29%
|72%
|2016-11-08
|Gun violence
|48%
|29%
|64%
|2026-04-26
|Violent crime
|47%
|55%
|38%
|2025-11-01
|Violent crime
|44%
|50%
|36%
|2025-02-01
|Violent crime
|47%
|55%
|37%
|2024-05-19
|Violent crime
|48%
|56%
|39%
|2023-06-11
|Violent crime
|59%
|64%
|52%
|2022-05-01
|Violent crime
|54%
|60%
|47%
|2021-07-18
|Violent crime
|61%
|67%
|55%
|2021-04-11
|Violent crime
|48%
|52%
|44%
|2020-06-22
|Violent crime
|41%
|44%
|37%
|2019-03-04
|Violent crime
|49%
|50%
|47%
|2018-10-07
|Violent crime
|52%
|51%
|49%
|2026-04-26
|Climate change
|39%
|14%
|63%
|2025-11-01
|Climate change
|36%
|11%
|59%
|2025-02-01
|Climate change
|41%
|13%
|67%
|2024-05-19
|Climate change
|36%
|12%
|58%
|2023-06-11
|Climate change
|39%
|14%
|64%
|2022-05-01
|Climate change
|42%
|16%
|63%
|2021-07-18
|Climate change
|47%
|19%
|71%
|2021-04-11
|Climate change
|40%
|14%
|61%
|2020-06-22
|Climate change
|40%
|13%
|62%
|2019-09-15
|Climate change
|48%
|17%
|73%
|2019-03-04
|Climate change
|46%
|16%
|69%
|2018-10-07
|Climate change
|43%
|19%
|62%
|2016-11-08
|Climate change
|40%
|17%
|61%
|2026-04-26
|International terrorism
|38%
|46%
|29%
|2025-02-01
|International terrorism
|36%
|41%
|29%
|2024-05-19
|International terrorism
|31%
|41%
|22%
|2023-06-11
|International terrorism
|30%
|36%
|23%
|2021-04-11
|International terrorism
|26%
|28%
|24%
|2026-04-26
|Domestic terrorism
|36%
|39%
|33%
|2025-02-01
|Domestic terrorism
|34%
|32%
|36%
|2024-05-19
|Domestic terrorism
|29%
|30%
|27%
|2023-06-11
|Domestic terrorism
|34%
|25%
|41%
|2021-04-11
|Domestic terrorism
|35%
|27%
|44%
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Money in politics, health care affordability rank as top national problems
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Money in politics, health care affordability rank as top national problems
% who say ___ is a very big problem for the country today
|Percent
|The role of money in politics
|74%
|The affordability of health care
|73%
|Inflation
|66%
|The ability of Dems/Reps to work together in Washington
|64%
|The federal budget deficit
|64%
|Drug addiction
|55%
|Gun violence
|49%
|Violent crime
|47%
|Climate change
|39%
|International terrorism
|38%
|Illegal immigration
|38%
|Domestic terrorism
|36%
|Unemployment
|36%
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER