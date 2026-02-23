Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

State of the Union 2026: Where Americans stand on key issues facing the nation

By
Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson applaud during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 24. It will be his second speech to a joint session of Congress since returning to office.

Ahead of the address, here’s a look at U.S. public opinion on key policy issues, drawn from recent Pew Research Center surveys.

U.S. economy

As has been the case since the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans have a negative view of the nation’s economy, according to a Center survey from January.

A line chart showing that, while Americans' overall economic ratings remain largely negative, GOP views have continued to improve.

About three-in-ten adults (28%) say national economic conditions are excellent or good. Far more (72%) rate conditions as only fair or poor.

Attitudes vary widely by party. Around half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (49%) say the economy is excellent or good – 13 percentage points higher than in April 2025. Just 10% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say the same.

Views also differ by party when it comes to the effects of Trump’s policies on the economy so far. A 57% majority of Republicans say Trump’s policies have made the economy better, up 10 points since September. Only 3% of Democrats share this view. Democrats overwhelmingly say Trump’s policies have made the economy worse (85%).

Overall, 28% of Americans say the president’s policies have made economic conditions better, while 52% say they have made the economy worse.

Global tariffs

Tariffs have been a key economic tool for Trump during his second term. But in a major ruling on Feb. 20, the U.S. Supreme Court threw much of the White House’s tariff policy into question. The president has since called for a new 15% global tariff.

In our January survey – before the high court’s ruling – Americans expressed more negative than positive views of Trump’s tariffs. Six-in-ten disapproved of tariff increases, while 37% approved. Nearly all Democrats (93%) disapproved, while a narrower majority of Republicans (71%) were in favor.

Health care and other costs

Americans’ top economic concerns this year include how much they pay for health care, housing, food and consumer goods, according to the January survey.

A stacked bar chart showing that the cost of health care, goods and housing are top economic concerns for Americans.

Roughly seven-in-ten adults (71%) say they are very concerned about the cost of health care. Most say the same about the prices of food and consumer goods (66%) and housing (62%).

More than half of adults in each party say they are concerned about these issues. But Democrats express more concern than Republicans.

In a separate survey conducted in November, around two-thirds of Americans (66%) said the federal government has a responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage. Yet this group is split over whether the government should ensure coverage using a single national program (35% favored this option) or a mix of private and public programs (31%).

Immigration enforcement

A diverging bar chart showing that most Americans say it is acceptable to record video of immigration officers and share their locations.

Amid high-profile immigration enforcement efforts, most Americans (72%) say it is unacceptable for federal immigration officers to use a person’s looks or the language they speak as a reason to check their immigration status, according to the January survey. Most (61%) also say it’s unacceptable for officers to wear face coverings that hide their identities while working.

The public is more divided when it comes to officers increasing their presence in neighborhoods where many immigrants live or arresting U.S. citizens who help others avoid immigration enforcement.

When it comes to civilian responses to enforcement efforts, majorities see it as acceptable for people to record video of immigration officers (74%) or share information about where arrests are happening (59%).

Republicans and Democrats differ sharply on most of these questions.

Border security

While Americans are divided on several of Trump’s immigration policies, a 62% majority favors a strong military presence at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the January survey.

Since Trump’s return to office, U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico have fallen to their lowest level in more than 50 years, according to a recent Center analysis of federal data.

In 2025, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to their lowest level since 1970
Migrant encounters by U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border, by fiscal year
Chart
Note: Beginning in fiscal 2020, totals combine apprehensions and expulsions into a new category known as encounters. Totals before March 2020 include apprehensions only. Some migrants are encountered more than once.
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Fiscal yearTotal encounters
196021,022
196121,745
196221,103
196329,644
196432,519
196540,020
196662,640
196773,973
196896,641
1969137,968
1970201,780
1971263,991
1972321,326
1973441,066
1974571,606
1975512,264
1976607,499
1977733,193
1978789,441
1979795,798
1980690,554
1981749,808
1982745,820
19831,033,974
19841,058,276
19851,183,351
19861,615,844
19871,122,067
1988942,561
1989852,506
19901,049,321
19911,077,876
19921,145,574
19931,212,886
1994979,101
19951,271,390
19961,507,020
19971,368,707
19981,516,680
19991,537,000
20001,643,679
20011,235,718
2002929,809
2003905,065
20041,139,282
20051,171,396
20061,071,972
2007858,638
2008705,005
2009540,865
2010447,731
2011327,577
2012356,873
2013414,397
2014479,371
2015331,333
2016408,870
2017303,916
2018396,579
2019851,508
2020400,651
20211,659,206
20222,206,436
20232,045,838
20241,530,523
2025237,538
Download data as .csv
Most Americans oppose another key Trump policy related to the border: suspending all applications for asylum. Around two-thirds of adults (66%) oppose this policy.

Energy policy

Line charts showing that Americans' views on which sources of energy should see more development in the U.S.

Americans generally favor expanding solar (77%) and wind (68%) power, but somewhat less so than in the first Trump administration, according to a spring 2025 survey. These overall declines are driven by decreases in support among Republicans.

By contrast, nuclear power has seen an increase in support in recent years (now at 59% overall), with growing support among Republicans and Democrats alike.

Environmental regulation

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, the Environmental Protection Agency has rolled back a number of regulations. These actions include the recent repeal of the 2009 greenhouse gas “endangerment finding,” which had served as the basis for regulating emissions from vehicles, power plants and other sources.

Slightly more than half (54%) of Americans say it’s possible to cut back on environmental regulations and still protect air and water quality in the U.S., while 45% say it’s not possible, according to the spring 2025 survey.

Role in Venezuela

In a survey conducted soon after the U.S. military operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, 45% of Americans said the U.S. shouldn’t be involved much or at all in Venezuela’s governance over the next several months. Another 32% said the U.S. should be somewhat involved, while 21% said it should be extremely or very involved.

The public is similarly divided on whether U.S. companies should be given access to Venezuelan oil: 37% support this, 40% oppose it and 22% are not sure.

