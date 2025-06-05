Americans’ Views on Energy at the Start of Trump’s Second Term

An oil pumping jack and wind turbines in a field in Nolan, Texas, in April 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ views on energy issues. For this report, we surveyed 5,085 U.S. adults from April 28 to May 4, 2025. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

The Trump administration has pursued an energy policy that prioritizes the development of fossil fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, over renewable sources like wind and solar. In Washington, Congress is considering speeding up approval of oil and natural gas projects and cutting incentives for low-carbon electricity development.

How have Americans’ views on energy changed in recent years? A new Pew Research Center survey of 5,085 U.S. adults conducted from April 28 to May 4, 2025, takes a look. This report builds on our long-standing work tracking how Americans think about energy production in the United States and related issues, including views on electric vehicles.

Key highlights

While wind and solar power are still popular overall, Americans have become less supportive of these sources since the first Trump administration. This shift has been driven by sharp declines in support among Republicans and Republican leaners.

Nuclear power has seen an increase in support in recent years, with more positive views among Republicans and Democrats alike.

Phasing out the production of new gasoline cars and trucks by 2035 is unpopular with Americans. A majority oppose this proposal, and opposition has become more widespread since 2021 (among both Republicans and Democrats).

Americans are more likely to say they would seriously consider buying a hybrid vehicle (45%) than an electric vehicle (33%). Democrats remain more likely than Republicans to say that next time they purchase a vehicle, they would be interested in buying a hybrid or electric model.

Shifting support for renewable energy since the first Trump administration

In the new survey, 68% of Americans favor more wind power, compared with 83% in 2020 at the end of the first Trump administration.

Similarly, 77% of Americans favor more solar power, down from nine-in-ten in 2020.

Using more of these renewable energy sources still remains popular with Americans – more so than carbon-intensive options like hydraulic fracturing and coal mining – but there’s been a clear trend in waning support nonetheless.

While less popular than renewable options, forms of fossil fuel development receive somewhat greater support today than five years ago.

Decline in support for renewables among Republicans since first Trump administration

In 2020, and in other Center surveys during the first Trump administration, wind and solar were the most popular forms of energy development among Republicans. For example, in 2020, 84% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents supported more solar power and 75% favored more wind power. Smaller shares favored more offshore oil and gas drilling (63%), hydraulic fracturing for oil and natural gas (56%), coal mining (54%) and nuclear power (53%).

In the new survey, wind and solar are much less popular among Republicans than they were, reflecting declines that have occurred over the last five years. About six-in-ten favor more solar power (61%), and about half favor more wind power (48%). There’s now greater GOP support for expanding offshore oil and gas drilling (75%), hydraulic fracturing (69%), nuclear power (69%) and coal mining (67%).

Should the country prioritize renewable or fossil fuel energy?

When asked whether the country should prioritize developing renewable sources or fossil fuel sources, six-in-ten Americans say the country should prioritize renewables like wind and solar. While this remains the majority opinion, the share who prioritize renewable sources is down significantly from a high 0f 79% in the spring of 2020.

Republicans’ views on the nation’s energy priorities are now the reverse of what they were in 2020.

Today, 67% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the country should give priority to developing fossil fuel sources like oil, coal and natural gas. In 2020, 65% of Republicans said renewable energy development should be the country’s bigger priority.

Younger Republicans still prioritize renewable energy more than older Republicans, but their support has dropped since last year

Younger Republicans remain more supportive of solar and wind power than their older counterparts – but their support for renewable energy has declined in the last year. For example, 51% of Republicans ages 18 to 29 say the country should prioritize renewable energy, a decrease of 16 percentage points from last year.

Refer to the Appendix for more.

Overwhelming majorities of Democrats continue to back wind and solar power. In the new survey, 91% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say they favor more solar power and 87% support more wind power. Democratic support for renewables has been steadfast in recent years, and these shares are nearly identical to those seen during the first Trump administration. Consistent with these views, a large 86% majority think the country should prioritize renewable energy development over fossil fuel development.

Increased support for nuclear power

Some are pointing to more nuclear power as one way for the U.S. to meet rising demand for electricity. Americans have become much more favorable toward more nuclear power plants in recent years. About six-in-ten (59%) now back more nuclear power plants to generate electricity. As recently as 2020, there was greater opposition than support for more nuclear power. The increase in support for nuclear power has occurred among both Democrats and Republicans.

Jump to: Views on Trump administration energy policies and priorities | Americans’ interest in purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles