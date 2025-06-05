1. Views on Trump administration energy policies and priorities

The Trump administration has taken a number of actions to promote the development and use of fossil fuels and reduce support for renewable energy. This includes a push to increase drilling for oil and natural gas on federal lands and an executive order pausing approvals and permits for wind energy projects, including offshore wind. Where do Americans stand on these issues?

When asked about drilling for oil and natural gas on federal land, 33% of Americans say it should be increased and 28% say it should be decreased. The remainder say the amount of oil and natural drilling should be kept the same as it is now (19%) or are not sure (20%).

Democrats and Republicans have divergent views on this question, reflecting broader differences on fossil fuel production and use. A majority of Republicans (57%) say drilling for oil and natural gas on federal land should be increased, while only 9% say it should be decreased. In contrast, almost half of Democrats say oil and natural gas drilling should be decreased and about one-in-ten say it should be increased.

Younger Republicans are far less likely than older Republicans to say oil and natural gas drilling should be increased on federal land. Roughly one-third of Republicans ages 18 to 29 (34%) say drilling for oil and natural gas on federally owned land should be increased, compared with 70% of Republicans 50 and older. A smaller share of Republicans 18 to 29 (15%) think drilling for oil and natural gas on federal land should be decreased.

The survey asked roughly half of respondents whether they favor or oppose more offshore wind turbine farms (the other half of respondents were asked about their views on “wind turbine farms,” which is regularly included in our surveys on energy). About seven-in-ten favor more offshore wind farms (69%), while three-in-ten oppose this. More than eight-in-ten Democrats (84%) favor more offshore wind power, while about half of Republicans do (52%).

Views on environmental regulations

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would scale back many environmental regulations, including rules and policies that regulate emissions from cars and trucks. Slightly more than half (54%) of Americans say it is possible to cut back on environmental regulations and still protect air and water quality in the U.S., while 45% say it’s not possible.

Republicans and Democrats have opposite positions on this question: 77% of Republicans say it is possible to cut back on environmental regulations and still protect air and water quality, and 67% of Democrats say it is not possible.