Where Americans stand on the economy, immigration and other issues as Trump addresses Congress

After a whirlwind start to his second term – marked by a flurry of executive orders and cuts to the federal workforce – President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on March 4.

Ahead of the speech, here’s a look at U.S. public opinion on key policy issues, drawn from recent Pew Research Center surveys.

Economic issues are among the biggest perceived problems facing the country

The public’s assessments of the economy remain largely negative, according to a survey conducted Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Around a quarter of U.S. adults (24%) say the economy is in excellent or good shape, while far more say it’s doing only fair (45%) or poor (31%).

These overall evaluations are essentially unchanged over the past year. But Republicans’ views of the economy have improved since the fall, while the opposite is true for Democrats. (Throughout this analysis, references to Republicans and Democrats include independents who lean toward each party.)

Majorities of Americans see several economic issues as very big problems in the country today. Two-thirds of adults say the affordability of health care is a very big problem – a share that’s risen 10 percentage points since last spring. Majorities also see inflation (63%) and the federal budget deficit (57%) as major problems.

Looking ahead, Republicans and Democrats have very different predictions about the future of the economy: 73% of Republicans say economic conditions will be better a year from now, while 64% of Democrats say conditions will be worse.

Affordability of groceries and other needs

When it comes to the future prices of food and other goods, the public as a whole is more pessimistic than optimistic.

More Americans say the affordability of food and consumer goods will get worse rather than better over the course of the next year (43% vs. 37%). Another 19% say prices will stay about the same.

Expectations are also more negative than positive when it comes to the affordability of housing (42% vs. 29%) and health care (45% vs. 20%) in the coming year. There is again a partisan divide in these assessments, with Democrats much more likely than Republicans to say affordability will get worse.

Stark partisan divides on immigration policy

Republicans and Democrats are deeply divided on several of the 24 national problems asked about in our recent survey, but illegal immigration stands out: 73% of Republicans see it as a very big problem in the country today, while 23% of Democrats say the same. The partisan gap on this question has ranged between 40 and 50 points for most of the last decade.

Broad GOP support for Trump’s immigration agenda

Immediately after returning to office in January, Trump signed executive orders declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and ramping up efforts to restrict immigration and deport people living in the country illegally.

Overall, more than half of U.S. adults support increasing deportations (59%) and growing the military’s presence at the southern border (58%). Fewer than half support cutting federal funds for cities and states that don’t help federal deportation efforts (47%) and suspending asylum applications from people seeking to live in the U.S. (44%).

Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to approve of several of the administration’s immigration policy actions:

Increasing deportations (86% vs. 33%)

Sending more military forces to the border (88% vs. 30%)

Cutting federal funding for cities and states if they don’t help deportation efforts (80% vs. 16%)

Suspending asylum applications (72% vs. 18%)

Birthright citizenship order seen more negatively than positively

Another of Trump’s executive orders aims to redefine birthright citizenship, arguing that children born in the United States are only citizens if at least one parent is a citizen or legal permanent resident.

Overall, 56% of U.S. adults disapprove of this executive order, while 43% approve. Strong disapproval of the order (40%) is more widespread than strong approval (23%). And on this question, too, Republicans and Democrats differ sharply: 72% of Republicans approve of the order, while an even larger majority of Democrats (84%) disapprove.

Views of Ukraine aid, benefits of U.S. membership in NATO differ widely by party

As of an early February survey – nearly three years after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine – 30% of Americans say the U.S. is giving too much support to Ukraine, while 22% say it is not giving enough support and 23% say the amount of support is about right.

Republicans remain more likely than Democrats to say the U.S. is giving too much support to Ukraine in its war with Russia (47% vs. 14%). They’re also more likely than Democrats to say that helping Ukraine hurts U.S. national security (40% vs. 21%).

Views of U.S. involvement in NATO also vary by party. Fewer than half of Republicans (47%) now say the U.S. benefits a great deal or fair amount from its membership in NATO – the lowest share measured since we started asking this question in 2021. By comparison, 82% of Democrats say the U.S. benefits from being in the international military alliance.

Confidence in federal civil servants also largely splits along party lines

As the Trump administration moves swiftly to reduce the size of the federal workforce, a slim majority of Americans (55%) express a great deal or fair amount of confidence in federal career employees to act in the best interests of the public.

As has long been the case, views of these workers vary by party. Just 38% of Republicans have confidence in federal civil servants, compared with 72% of Democrats. The share of Republicans who express confidence in these workers has dropped 10 points since 2018.

And though Americans have long seen a number of federal agencies favorably, the overall sense that government is “almost always wasteful and inefficient” (56%) is somewhat more widespread than the view that government “often does a better job than people give it credit for” (42%), according to an April 2024 survey.

Americans have grown more supportive of restrictions for trans people

Other executive orders that Trump signed at the start of his term relate to transgender people. These include orders banning trans women and girls from women’s sports and ending federal funding for health care related to gender transitions for youth.

A Center survey from mid-February found that majorities of U.S. adults favor or strongly favor laws that:

Require trans athletes to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth (66%)

Ban health care professionals from providing care related to gender transitions for minors (56%)

These shares are up 8 points and 10 points, respectively, since 2022. At the same time, 56% of Americans support policies aimed at protecting trans people from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces – though this share is down 8 points since 2022.

More broadly, an 84% majority of adults expect that trans people will lose influence in Washington in Trump’s second term.

Climate remains bigger concern for Democrats than Republicans

Climate change and gun violence are among Democrats’ top concerns this year, while both rank near the bottom of the list for Republicans.

Two-thirds of Democrats see climate change as a very big problem facing the country today, compared with just 13% of Republicans.

Partisans have very different priorities when it comes to climate policy, according to an October 2024 survey. When thinking about proposals to reduce the effects of climate change, Democrats’ top consideration is protecting the environment for future generations (83% say this is very important to them), while the top consideration for Republicans is keeping consumer costs low (67%).