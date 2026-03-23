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Illinois and New York recently joined 11 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing people with serious illnesses to end their lives with a doctor’s help. While most states still ban physician-assisted death, a majority of Americans see the practice as morally permissible or don’t consider it a moral issue, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

About six-in-ten Americans say that patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is either morally acceptable (34%) or not a moral issue (29%). Another 35% say it’s morally wrong, according to the survey, which was conducted in spring 2025.

Physician-assisted death is also sometimes called “medical aid in dying,” “doctor-assisted death” or “physician-assisted suicide.” (Refer to the terminology box for more details.)

Terminology Our survey asked respondents about the morality of “patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor.” Throughout this analysis, we use “physician-assisted death” as shorthand. Terminology used to describe this issue is often politicized, so we tried to use as neutral a term as possible. Language around this topic is also shifting. One common term, “physician-assisted suicide,” is now often used by groups who oppose the practice, including the American Medical Association. Other health organizations don’t categorize the practice as suicide. The American Psychological Association (which officially takes a neutral stance) prefers the term “assisted dying,” while the American Association of Suicidology distinguishes the practice from suicide. Modern-day advocates, meanwhile, often refer to “death with dignity” or “the right to die.”

Attitudes toward physician-assisted death vary by political party, as they do on most of the 15 behaviors we asked about in our surveys on moral issues.

Republicans split on morality of physician-assisted death, while Democrats largely see it as permissible % who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans split on morality of physician-assisted death, while Democrats largely see it as permissible % who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is … Morally wrong Morally acceptable Not a moral issue TOTAL Not morally wrong U.S. adults 35% 34% 29% 63% Rep/lean Rep 48% 27% 25% 51% >Conservative 55% 22% 21% 43% >Moderate/liberal 34% 35% 30% 65% Dem/lean Dem 23% 43% 33% 76% >Conservative/moderate 32% 34% 33% 68% >Liberal 12% 55% 32% 87% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents see physician-assisted death as morally acceptable (43%) or as a moral nonissue (33%). By comparison, only about half of Republicans and GOP leaners take those positions. Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to call the practice morally wrong (48% vs. 23%).

Physician-assisted death has been hotly debated in the United States since at least the 1990s, when Oregon passed the country’s first “Death with Dignity” bill. The practice aims to grant terminally ill patients more control over suffering at the end of life, though it has often raised questions around consent and eligibility. Some religious leaders also have condemned it as immoral or unethical.

Majorities across several religious groups say physician-assisted death is morally permissible % who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities across several religious groups say physician-assisted death is morally permissible % who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is … Morally wrong Morally acceptable Not a moral issue TOTAL Not morally wrong Religiously affiliated 44% 28% 26% 54% Protestant 48% 26% 25% 51% > White evang. Prot. 60% 18% 20% 38% > White Prot., not evang. 25% 46% 28% 74% > Black Protestant 52% 18% 30% 48% Catholic 40% 31% 27% 59% Jewish 23% 53% 23% 76% Religiously unaffiliated 12% 51% 36% 87% Atheist 5% 66% 29% 95% Agnostic 6% 63% 30% 93% Nothing in particular 17% 39% 41% 80% Among those who say religion is __ important in their life Very 59% 17% 22% 39% Somewhat 31% 36% 32% 67% Not too 14% 52% 33% 85% Not at all 8% 56% 36% 91% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Our latest survey data shows that most U.S. Jews (76%) and White nonevangelical Protestants (74%) see the practice as morally permissible, as do a majority of Catholics (59%), even though Catholic doctrine prohibits medical assistance in dying.

The vast majority of religiously unaffiliated adults, including 95% of atheists and 93% of agnostics, express no moral opposition to the practice.

On the other hand, 60% of White evangelical Protestants and 52% of Black Protestants say it’s morally wrong for patients to end their lives with medical aid.

In general, adults who are highly religious tend to take a stronger stance against medical assistance in dying. For example, Americans who say religion is very important in their lives (59%) are far more likely than those who say religion is personally not too important (14%) or not at all important (8%) to see physician-assisted death as morally wrong.

Note: Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.