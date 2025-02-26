Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Decline of Christianity in the U.S. Has Slowed, May Have Leveled Off

21. Religion and views of right and wrong

By , , , , , , , , and

A majority of U.S. adults (55%) say that whether something is right or wrong often depends on the situation. Fewer than half say there are clear and absolute standards by which to decide whether something is right or wrong, according to the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).

In response to a separate question, the survey finds that 68% of Americans say it is possible to be moral and have good values without believing in God. Just 30% say it is necessary to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values.

Bar chart showing 3 in 10 Americans say it is necessary to believe in God to be moral

Half of highly religious Americans say that belief in God is necessary to be moral and have good values, and 61% say there are clear and absolute standards for right and wrong.78

The survey also asked Americans about various factors they may consider when making moral decisions.

Slightly more than half of Americans (53%) say religious teachings and beliefs are extremely important or very important when making decisions between right and wrong. But the percentage of U.S. adults who say this is considerably lower than the shares who view practical experience and common sense (93%), logic and reason (92%) and scientific information (75%) as extremely or very important for moral decision-making.

Bar chart showing just over half of U.S. adults view religious teachings and beliefs as important for moral decisions

The vast majority of U.S. adults at all levels of religiousness say that “practical experience and common sense” and “logic and reason” are extremely or very important for deciding between right and wrong.

Highly religious Americans are less likely than those with low levels of religious engagement to consider scientific information to be an important factor in moral decisions. Nevertheless, a clear majority of the highly religious (67%) view scientific information as important.

Not surprisingly, Americans who are highly religious are much more likely than those with low religious engagement to view religious principles as important for deciding between right and wrong. Overall, 94% of highly religious Americans say religious teachings and beliefs are extremely or very important to how they think about matters of right and wrong.79

Jump to sections about religious groups’ views on:

Are moral rules absolute or do they depend on the situation?

Overall, 55% of U.S. adults say that whether something is right or wrong often depends on the situation (55%), while 44% say there are clear and absolute standards for right and wrong.

Table showing religiously affiliated Americans are almost evenly split on whether morality depends on the situation or if there are absolute standards

Majorities of Hindus (73%), Buddhists (70%), religiously unaffiliated Americans (69%) and Jewish Americans (66%) say whether something is right or wrong often depends on the situation.

Muslims (58%), members of the historically Black Protestant tradition (56%), mainline Protestants (54%) and Catholics (53%) also are more likely to say that right and wrong depends on the situation, rather than that there are clear and absolute standards.

Evangelical Protestants and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) are the only religious groups analyzed in which a majority of adults say there are clear and absolute standards for what is right and wrong.

Does belief in God matter for being moral and having good values?

More than two-thirds of Americans (68%) say it is possible to be moral and have good values without believing in God.

Table showing majority of adults in the historically Black Protestant tradition say believing in God is necessary to be moral

Americans of nearly all religious and nonreligious backgrounds lean toward the notion that belief in God is not necessary to be moral. But among members of the historically Black Protestant tradition, a majority (57%) say it is necessary to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values.

How much does religion matter for morality, relative to other factors?

When asked whether religious teachings and beliefs are important for deciding between right and wrong, just over half of Americans (53%) say religion is either extremely important or very important in such decisions. This is considerably lower than the shares who say that “practical experience and common sense,” “logic and reason” and “scientific information” are extremely or very important.

Table showing practical experience and common sense are top factors for deciding between right and wrong

Among every religious group analyzed, larger numbers say “practical experience and common sense” and “logic and reason” are important than say “religious beliefs and teachings” are important in these kinds of decisions.

In many religious groups, larger percentages also ascribe importance to “scientific information” than to religious beliefs in moral decision-making. The exceptions are evangelical Protestants, members of the historically Black Protestant tradition and Latter-day Saints. More people in those three groups consider religious principles than scientific information to be important in discerning right from wrong.

  1. We measured religiousness using a scale based on four questions: prayer frequency, belief in God and/or a universal spirit, religion’s importance and religious service attendance. Each question was coded from 0 (low) to 2 (high). Prayer frequency is coded as 0 for those who seldom or never pray, 2 for those who pray daily, and 1 for everyone else. Belief in God/a universal spirit is coded as 0 for those who do not believe in God or a universal spirit, 2 for those who believe with absolute certainty, and 1 for everyone else. Religion’s importance is coded as 0 for those who say religion is “not too important” or “not at all important” in their lives, 2 for those who say religion is “very important” in their lives, and 1 for everyone else. Religious attendance is coded as 0 for those who say they seldom or never attend religious services, 2 for those who attend religious services at least once a month, and 1 for everyone else. These indicators were added together to form a scale ranging from 0 to 8, and then subdivided roughly into quartiles (scores of 0 to 1 in the lowest quartile, scores of 2 to 4 in the medium-low quartile, scores of 5 to 6 in the medium-high quartile, and scores of 7 to 8 in the highest quartile).
  2. Pew Research Center has previously asked about the topics covered in this chapter. We asked the question about whether it is necessary to believe in God to be moral in a 2023 survey, and we have asked a similar question with different wording on multiple other surveys. In recent years, these surveys have all found that people are more likely to say believing in God is not necessary to be moral and have good values than to say the opposite. We asked the question about absolute standards of right and wrong on the 2014 RLS, but due to changes in the way the surveys were conducted, prior results cannot be accurately compared with the latest findings. (Refer to Appendix A for details). Finally, the questions about whether respondents consider each of several factors when making decisions about right and wrong have not been previously asked, though the earlier landscape studies did ask respondents which factors they look to most for guidance on questions of right and wrong.
