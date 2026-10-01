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Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy

Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up

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Table of Contents
  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country.

For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

In 2022, Pew Research Center conducted a survey of 19 mostly high-income countries, where we asked respondents whether social media had been a good or bad thing for democracy.

Some nations are now as negative as the U.S. about social media’s impact on democracy
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
Chart
Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes from 2022 are shown. Highlighted countries include places where majorities now say social media has been more of a bad thing for their country. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Some nations are now as negative as the U.S. about social media’s impact on democracy
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
YearU.S.CanadaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryNetherlandsPolandSpainSwedenU.K.JapanSouth Korea
202264475141352254153532482332
202664556561434270354747564338
Download data as .csv
Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes from 2022 are shown. Highlighted countries include places where majorities now say social media has been more of a bad thing for their country. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The United States was by far the most negative nation polled: 64% of Americans said it had been bad for democracy, 10 percentage points higher than the second-most negative country at the time, the Netherlands.

This year, we conducted a 37-nation survey in which we asked the same question. Once again 64% of Americans say social media is harming their democracy. However, while views held steady in the U.S., attitudes in many other countries turned significantly more negative. In many ways, people in other countries are catching up with Americans’ grim take on the effects of social media.

In fact, people in the Netherlands are now more likely than Americans to say social media has been bad for democracy: 70% of the Dutch hold this view today, up from 54% four years ago.

French and German views now closely mirror those in the U.S., and negative evaluations of social media have also increased notably in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Overall, the new survey finds that the share of the public who believes social media has been bad for democracy has grown in 16 of the 26 countries where data from either 2022 or 2023 is available.

These findings are part of a larger report on views of social media and its impact on democracy and individuals.

How do Americans compare with others around the world on attitudes toward social media?

Even though other countries are catching up, Americans still have some of the most negative views about social media’s impact on politics and the information environment.

The 64% of Americans who say social media’s impact on democracy has been bad is much higher than the median of 35% who express this view across the 37 nations we surveyed this year.

Views of social media’s impact on democracy are more negative among high-income countries, including the U.S.
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of social media’s impact on democracy are more negative among high-income countries, including the U.S.
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
CountryBad thingWorld Bank classification
U.S.64High-income
Canada55High-income
France65High-income
Germany61High-income
Greece43High-income
Hungary42High-income
Italy44High-income
Netherlands70High-income
Poland35High-income
Spain47High-income
Sweden47High-income
U.K.56High-income
Australia52High-income
Bangladesh28Middle-income
India23Middle-income
Indonesia43Middle-income
Japan43High-income
Malaysia27Middle-income
Pakistan33Middle-income
Philippines23Middle-income
Singapore22High-income
South Korea38High-income
Sri Lanka35Middle-income
Thailand21Middle-income
Israel22High-income
Turkey35Middle-income
West Bank / East Jerusalem35Middle-income
Ghana21Middle-income
Kenya24Middle-income
Nigeria11Middle-income
South Africa28Middle-income
Argentina35Middle-income
Brazil29Middle-income
Chile43High-income
Colombia33Middle-income
Mexico26Middle-income
Peru34Middle-income
Middle-income country median28Middle-income
High-income median46High-income
37-country median35
Download data as .csv
Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In general, people in high-income nations tend to be more negative about the influence of social media than those in middle-income countries. Still, even compared with most other high-income publics, Americans are relatively negative.

And on questions about specific potential effects of social media, Americans often stand out for their bleak assessment. They are among the most likely to think access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political views, and among the least likely to say it has made people more informed about current events or able to have a meaningful voice in politics.

Comparing the U.S. to other nations on the impact of the internet and social media
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more
Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Comparing the U.S. to other nations on the impact of the internet and social media
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more
CountryInformed about current eventsDivided in their political opinionsEasy to manipulate with false information and rumorsAble to have a meaningful voice in politicsWorld Bank classification
U.S.68818750High-income
Canada74778758High-income
France77698859High-income
Germany80828757High-income
Greece79698747High-income
Hungary74798559High-income
Italy74628851High-income
Netherlands83829357High-income
Poland79798870High-income
Spain77808773High-income
Sweden83729067High-income
U.K.77799153High-income
Australia74799052High-income
Bangladesh64556654Middle-income
India66516255Middle-income
Indonesia77556655Middle-income
Japan89648879High-income
Malaysia71536849Middle-income
Pakistan74627068Middle-income
Philippines74667071Middle-income
Singapore81607759High-income
South Korea80747977High-income
Sri Lanka73637862Middle-income
Thailand88788379Middle-income
Israel80556373High-income
Turkey75667164Middle-income
West Bank / East Jerusalem88738762Middle-income
Ghana83637677Middle-income
Kenya70476460Middle-income
Nigeria80606973Middle-income
South Africa76577160Middle-income
Argentina75728052Middle-income
Brazil73647860Middle-income
Chile74738056High-income
Colombia77687763Middle-income
Mexico81647557Middle-income
Peru80707561Middle-income
Middle-income country median75637161Middle-income
High-income median78768759High-income
37-country median77687960
Download data as .csv
Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

However, the U.S. looks similar to other high-income nations when we ask whether access to the internet and social media has made it easier to manipulate people with false information and rumors: 87% of Americans hold this view, the same as the median percentage across the high-income countries surveyed.

Increasing concerns that the internet and social media create political divisions
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political opinions
Chart
Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Highlighted countries include places where roughly eight-in-ten now say “more divided”. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Increasing concerns that the internet and social media create political divisions
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political opinions
U.S.FranceGermanyHungaryPolandSpainSwedenU.K.AustraliaJapanMalaysiaSingapore
2022795265675066656671474351
2026816982797980727979645360
Download data as .csv
Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Highlighted countries include places where roughly eight-in-ten now say “more divided”. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

On these questions, too, there is evidence that some other nations are catching up with the U.S.

Today, 81% of Americans believe social media has amplified political divisions, essentially unchanged from 79% in 2022.

However, the share of the public that holds this opinion has risen in other countries, including Australia, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Spain and the U.K. Today, roughly eight-in-ten in these nations believe social media is contributing to political divisions.

Similar shares in Canada and the Netherlands say social media is contributing to political divisions, though these have not changed significantly since 2022.

Overall, this view has become more common in 11 of the 18 countries where trend data is available, and has remained about the same in the other seven.

Do Americans use the same social media platforms as others around the world?

The survey asked respondents whether they use five social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). The results show that usage patterns in the U.S. resemble what we see in many other countries.

Of the five platforms we asked about, Facebook is the most popular among Americans, followed by Instagram and TikTok. For all three, the U.S. falls very close to the 37-country median.

Similarly, 18% in the U.S. say they use X, same as the median of 18% across the 37 countries in the survey. However, Americans are more likely than many others to use Snapchat (26% in the U.S., compared with a 37-country median of 18%).

Social media use varies significantly by age around the world, and again, patterns in the U.S. often resemble other nations. Just as in most other countries, Americans ages 18 to 34 are more likely than those in older age groups to use Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X.

However, in the U.S. and several other high-income nations, 35- to 49-year-olds are the most likely to use Facebook. In middle-income countries, those under 35 tend to be the most likely to use this platform.

Read more of our research on how Americans use social media.

Next: Social Media Platform Use Around the World
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Table of Contents

  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology