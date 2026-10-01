Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

In 2022, Pew Research Center conducted a survey of 19 mostly high-income countries, where we asked respondents whether social media had been a good or bad thing for democracy.

Some nations are now as negative as the U.S. about social media’s impact on democracy % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes from 2022 are shown. Highlighted countries include places where majorities now say social media has been more of a bad thing for their country. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Some nations are now as negative as the U.S. about social media’s impact on democracy % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Year U.S. Canada France Germany Greece Hungary Netherlands Poland Spain Sweden U.K. Japan South Korea 2022 64 47 51 41 35 22 54 15 35 32 48 23 32 2026 64 55 65 61 43 42 70 35 47 47 56 43 38 Download data as .csv Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes from 2022 are shown. Highlighted countries include places where majorities now say social media has been more of a bad thing for their country. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The United States was by far the most negative nation polled: 64% of Americans said it had been bad for democracy, 10 percentage points higher than the second-most negative country at the time, the Netherlands.

This year, we conducted a 37-nation survey in which we asked the same question. Once again 64% of Americans say social media is harming their democracy. However, while views held steady in the U.S., attitudes in many other countries turned significantly more negative. In many ways, people in other countries are catching up with Americans’ grim take on the effects of social media.

In fact, people in the Netherlands are now more likely than Americans to say social media has been bad for democracy: 70% of the Dutch hold this view today, up from 54% four years ago.

French and German views now closely mirror those in the U.S., and negative evaluations of social media have also increased notably in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Overall, the new survey finds that the share of the public who believes social media has been bad for democracy has grown in 16 of the 26 countries where data from either 2022 or 2023 is available.

These findings are part of a larger report on views of social media and its impact on democracy and individuals.

How do Americans compare with others around the world on attitudes toward social media?

Even though other countries are catching up, Americans still have some of the most negative views about social media’s impact on politics and the information environment.

The 64% of Americans who say social media’s impact on democracy has been bad is much higher than the median of 35% who express this view across the 37 nations we surveyed this year.

Views of social media’s impact on democracy are more negative among high-income countries, including the U.S. % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of social media’s impact on democracy are more negative among high-income countries, including the U.S. % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Country Bad thing World Bank classification U.S. 64 High-income Canada 55 High-income France 65 High-income Germany 61 High-income Greece 43 High-income Hungary 42 High-income Italy 44 High-income Netherlands 70 High-income Poland 35 High-income Spain 47 High-income Sweden 47 High-income U.K. 56 High-income Australia 52 High-income Bangladesh 28 Middle-income India 23 Middle-income Indonesia 43 Middle-income Japan 43 High-income Malaysia 27 Middle-income Pakistan 33 Middle-income Philippines 23 Middle-income Singapore 22 High-income South Korea 38 High-income Sri Lanka 35 Middle-income Thailand 21 Middle-income Israel 22 High-income Turkey 35 Middle-income West Bank / East Jerusalem 35 Middle-income Ghana 21 Middle-income Kenya 24 Middle-income Nigeria 11 Middle-income South Africa 28 Middle-income Argentina 35 Middle-income Brazil 29 Middle-income Chile 43 High-income Colombia 33 Middle-income Mexico 26 Middle-income Peru 34 Middle-income Middle-income country median 28 Middle-income High-income median 46 High-income 37-country median 35 Download data as .csv Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In general, people in high-income nations tend to be more negative about the influence of social media than those in middle-income countries. Still, even compared with most other high-income publics, Americans are relatively negative.

And on questions about specific potential effects of social media, Americans often stand out for their bleak assessment. They are among the most likely to think access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political views, and among the least likely to say it has made people more informed about current events or able to have a meaningful voice in politics.

Comparing the U.S. to other nations on the impact of the internet and social media % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more … Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Comparing the U.S. to other nations on the impact of the internet and social media % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more … Country Informed about current events Divided in their political opinions Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors Able to have a meaningful voice in politics World Bank classification U.S. 68 81 87 50 High-income Canada 74 77 87 58 High-income France 77 69 88 59 High-income Germany 80 82 87 57 High-income Greece 79 69 87 47 High-income Hungary 74 79 85 59 High-income Italy 74 62 88 51 High-income Netherlands 83 82 93 57 High-income Poland 79 79 88 70 High-income Spain 77 80 87 73 High-income Sweden 83 72 90 67 High-income U.K. 77 79 91 53 High-income Australia 74 79 90 52 High-income Bangladesh 64 55 66 54 Middle-income India 66 51 62 55 Middle-income Indonesia 77 55 66 55 Middle-income Japan 89 64 88 79 High-income Malaysia 71 53 68 49 Middle-income Pakistan 74 62 70 68 Middle-income Philippines 74 66 70 71 Middle-income Singapore 81 60 77 59 High-income South Korea 80 74 79 77 High-income Sri Lanka 73 63 78 62 Middle-income Thailand 88 78 83 79 Middle-income Israel 80 55 63 73 High-income Turkey 75 66 71 64 Middle-income West Bank / East Jerusalem 88 73 87 62 Middle-income Ghana 83 63 76 77 Middle-income Kenya 70 47 64 60 Middle-income Nigeria 80 60 69 73 Middle-income South Africa 76 57 71 60 Middle-income Argentina 75 72 80 52 Middle-income Brazil 73 64 78 60 Middle-income Chile 74 73 80 56 High-income Colombia 77 68 77 63 Middle-income Mexico 81 64 75 57 Middle-income Peru 80 70 75 61 Middle-income Middle-income country median 75 63 71 61 Middle-income High-income median 78 76 87 59 High-income 37-country median 77 68 79 60 Download data as .csv Note: We include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the group of middle-income countries for analysis, though the corresponding World Bank classification is for the West Bank and Gaza. We were unable to survey in Gaza. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

However, the U.S. looks similar to other high-income nations when we ask whether access to the internet and social media has made it easier to manipulate people with false information and rumors: 87% of Americans hold this view, the same as the median percentage across the high-income countries surveyed.

Increasing concerns that the internet and social media create political divisions % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political opinions Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Highlighted countries include places where roughly eight-in-ten now say “more divided”. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Increasing concerns that the internet and social media create political divisions % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more divided in their political opinions U.S. France Germany Hungary Poland Spain Sweden U.K. Australia Japan Malaysia Singapore 2022 79 52 65 67 50 66 65 66 71 47 43 51 2026 81 69 82 79 79 80 72 79 79 64 53 60 Download data as .csv Note: Only the U.S. and countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Highlighted countries include places where roughly eight-in-ten now say “more divided”. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

On these questions, too, there is evidence that some other nations are catching up with the U.S.

Today, 81% of Americans believe social media has amplified political divisions, essentially unchanged from 79% in 2022.

However, the share of the public that holds this opinion has risen in other countries, including Australia, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Spain and the U.K. Today, roughly eight-in-ten in these nations believe social media is contributing to political divisions.

Similar shares in Canada and the Netherlands say social media is contributing to political divisions, though these have not changed significantly since 2022.

Overall, this view has become more common in 11 of the 18 countries where trend data is available, and has remained about the same in the other seven.

Do Americans use the same social media platforms as others around the world?

The survey asked respondents whether they use five social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). The results show that usage patterns in the U.S. resemble what we see in many other countries.

Of the five platforms we asked about, Facebook is the most popular among Americans, followed by Instagram and TikTok. For all three, the U.S. falls very close to the 37-country median.

Similarly, 18% in the U.S. say they use X, same as the median of 18% across the 37 countries in the survey. However, Americans are more likely than many others to use Snapchat (26% in the U.S., compared with a 37-country median of 18%).

Social media use varies significantly by age around the world, and again, patterns in the U.S. often resemble other nations. Just as in most other countries, Americans ages 18 to 34 are more likely than those in older age groups to use Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X.

However, in the U.S. and several other high-income nations, 35- to 49-year-olds are the most likely to use Facebook. In middle-income countries, those under 35 tend to be the most likely to use this platform.

Read more of our research on how Americans use social media.