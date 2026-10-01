“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”

A phone displays election result predictions during the second round of the 2024 French legislative elections on July 7, 2024. (Pat Batard/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

As social media platforms have become an important part of the information environment around the world, the view that social media is harming democracy has become more common.

Shares who see social media as a bad thing for democracy have grown over the last few years % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country * This question was first asked in Indonesia in 2023.

Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Shares who see social media as a bad thing for democracy have grown over the last few years % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Country Date Good thing Bad thing Germany 2026 37 61 Germany 2022 57 41 Japan 2026 48 43 Japan 2022 57 23 Hungary 2026 49 42 Hungary 2022 65 22 Poland 2026 55 35 Poland 2022 67 15 Indonesia 2026 55 43 Indonesia 2023 64 24 Netherlands 2026 27 70 Netherlands 2022 44 54 Sweden 2026 49 47 Sweden 2022 66 32 France 2026 31 65 France 2022 43 51 Spain 2026 49 47 Spain 2022 61 35 U.K. 2026 41 56 U.K. 2022 50 48 Canada 2026 40 55 Canada 2022 49 47 Greece 2026 53 43 Greece 2022 62 35 Download data as .csv * This question was first asked in Indonesia in 2023.

Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A new 37-nation Pew Research Center survey finds that in most countries where trend data is available, the share of the public who believes social media is bad for democracy has increased significantly from 2022 or 2023 to now.

Views about social media’s impact are particularly negative in the United States, where 64% of adults say it is bad for democracy. However, while assessments have become more negative in many countries, American attitudes are unchanged since 2022. In some ways, other nations are catching up with the U.S. when it comes to seeing social media’s downsides. (For more, read “Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up.”)

In general, people in wealthier nations such as the U.S. are more likely to believe social media is harming democracy. The seven nations where half or more say social media has been bad for democracy are also among the wealthiest surveyed: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the U.S. However, Israel and Singapore are exceptions – relatively few in these two high-income countries believe social media is bad for democracy.

People in wealthier countries are more likely to say social media harms democracy % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Note: 2025 GDP per capita data is from the World Bank (accessed Aug. 26, 2026) and expressed in current USD. The West Bank and East Jerusalem are not shown because corresponding World Bank Data includes Gaza, where we were unable to survey. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook People in wealthier countries are more likely to say social media harms democracy % who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country Hidden GDP per capita Country More of a bad thing for democracy % GDP per capita Grouping 90027 U.S. 64 64 $90,026.52 North America 55698 Canada 55 55 $55,697.66 North America 48986 France 65 65 $48,985.73 Europe 60496 Germany 61 61 $60,496.44 Europe 26948 Greece 43 43 $26,948.01 Europe 25907 Hungary 42 42 $25,907.47 Europe 43309 Italy 44 44 $43,308.64 Europe 73684 Netherlands 70 70 $73,683.92 Europe 28420 Poland 35 35 $28,419.58 Europe 38627 Spain 47 47 $38,627.25 Europe 63133 Sweden 47 47 $63,133.21 Europe 57602 U.K. 56 56 $57,601.96 Europe 65130 Australia 52 52 $65,129.72 Asia-Pacific 2597 Bangladesh 28 28 $2,597.34 Asia-Pacific 2702 India 23 23 $2,702.48 Asia-Pacific 5060 Indonesia 43 43 $5,059.63 Asia-Pacific 35951 Japan 43 43 $35,951.04 Asia-Pacific 13125 Malaysia 27 27 $13,124.56 Asia-Pacific 1596 Pakistan 33 33 $1,595.91 Asia-Pacific 4171 Philippines 23 23 $4,170.72 Asia-Pacific 98814 Singapore 22 22 $98,813.98 Asia-Pacific 36227 South Korea 38 38 $36,226.97 Asia-Pacific 5002 Sri Lanka 35 35 $5,002.08 Asia-Pacific 8057 Thailand 21 21 $8,056.56 Asia-Pacific 60337 Israel 22 22 $60,336.85 Middle East 18599 Turkey 35 35 $18,599.44 Middle East 3257 Ghana 21 21 $3,257.16 Sub-Saharan Africa 2363 Kenya 24 24 $2,362.86 Sub-Saharan Africa 1224 Nigeria 11 11 $1,224.25 Sub-Saharan Africa 6598 South Africa 28 28 $6,597.71 Sub-Saharan Africa 14898 Argentina 35 35 $14,898.09 Latin America 10713 Brazil 29 29 $10,713.29 Latin America 17995 Chile 43 43 $17,994.59 Latin America 8562 Colombia 33 33 $8,561.62 Latin America 13889 Mexico 26 26 $13,889.23 Latin America 9684 Peru 34 34 $9,684.41 Latin America Download data as .csv Note: 2025 GDP per capita data is from the World Bank (accessed Aug. 26, 2026) and expressed in current USD. The West Bank and East Jerusalem are not shown because corresponding World Bank Data includes Gaza, where we were unable to survey. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In nations with lower gross domestic products per capita, people tend to be less negative about social media. For example, in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines and Thailand, roughly three-in-four or more say it has been good for democracy.

In most countries polled, this positive view is predominant. Across the 37 nations surveyed, a median of 55% think social media has had a positive impact on democracy, while a median of 35% say it has had a negative one.

Young adults in most nations are especially likely to believe social media has a positive effect on democracy. One of the largest age gaps is found in the U.K., where 60% of adults ages 18 to 34 say social media’s influence on democracy has been good, compared with just 31% of those ages 50 and older. In the U.S., 44% of adults younger than 35 hold this view, compared with 28% of people 50 and older.

Many around the world say social media is good for democracy overall Median % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country … but majorities see positive and negative effects on society Median % who say access to the internet and social media has made people … Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many around the world say social media is good for democracy overall Median % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Bad thing Good thing 35 55 Median % who say access to the internet and social media has made people … Less More Not had much impact Informed about current events 11 77 10 Able to have a meaningful voice in politics 14 60 20 Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors 8 79 8 Divided in their political opinions 10 68 16 Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Why do so many people think online platforms have been good for democracy? Part of the answer may be that these platforms give people a voice at time when many feel voiceless. A median of 60% in the 37 countries surveyed say access to the internet and social media has increased people’s ability to have a meaningful voice in politics.

And access to the internet and social media can inform people about current events: A median of 77% think it has led people to be more informed.

At the same time, people are certainly aware of social media’s pernicious effects. A median of 79% believe it has made it easier to manipulate people with false information and 68% say it has made people more divided in their political opinions.

Growing shares across countries say the internet and social media have made people more divided % who say access to the internet and social media has made people __ in their political opinions Note: Only countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Those who said ‘Has not had much impact either way’ or did not answer are not shown. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Growing shares across countries say the internet and social media have made people more divided % who say access to the internet and social media has made people __ in their political opinions Country Year More divided Less divided Poland 2026 79 3 Poland 2022 50 9 Germany 2026 82 6 Germany 2022 65 12 France 2026 69 10 France 2022 52 10 Japan 2026 64 2 Japan 2022 47 4 Spain 2026 80 3 Spain 2022 66 5 U.K. 2026 79 4 U.K. 2022 66 4 Hungary 2026 79 10 Hungary 2022 67 13 Malaysia 2026 53 25 Malaysia 2022 43 32 Singapore 2026 60 13 Singapore 2022 51 23 Australia 2026 79 5 Australia 2022 71 6 Sweden 2026 72 5 Sweden 2022 65 3 Download data as .csv Note: Only countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Those who said ‘Has not had much impact either way’ or did not answer are not shown. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The perception that social media has amplified political divisions has become more common in several nations, including by double-digit increases in Poland, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K., Hungary and Malaysia. (Since 2024, we have conducted our surveys in Hungary and Poland by phone; we previously conducted our surveys face-to-face.)

The U.S. is one of 10 countries where roughly eight-in-ten or more of those polled say access to the internet and social media has made people more politically divided. The share of Americans who hold this view today (81%) is similar to the share in 2022 (79%).

There are no significant partisan differences on this question in the U.S.: 83% of Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party say social media amplifies political divisions, as do 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaners.

Across 37 countries, Facebook is the most widely used of five social media platforms asked about Median % who say they use the following websites and apps Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Across 37 countries, Facebook is the most widely used of five social media platforms asked about Median % who say they use the following websites and apps % Facebook 69 Instagram 51 TikTok 40 X, formerly known as Twitter 18 Snapchat 18 Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The survey also finds that the social media platforms people use vary across the globe, although Facebook tends to be the most common among the five we asked about, followed by Instagram. Many – especially young people – also say they use TikTok, while fewer overall use X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.

For more, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”

For this report, we surveyed 45,658 people in 37 countries from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. Additional data on Americans’ social media platform use comes from a survey of 5,511 adults conducted from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026.

Jump to the sections below for more:

• Is social media good or bad for democracy?

• Social media can manipulate and divide, but also inform and give people a voice

• Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms are more positive about social media’s impact

Related: What do Australians think about social media restrictions for kids?

Is social media good or bad for democracy?

Majorities in most countries say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy. Most Canadians and Americans, however, offer a negative assessment.

Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Country Bad thing Good thing Grouping Canada 55 40 North America U.S. 64 34 North America Poland 35 55 Europe Italy 44 54 Europe Greece 43 53 Europe Hungary 42 49 Europe Spain 47 49 Europe Sweden 47 49 Europe U.K. 56 41 Europe Germany 61 37 Europe France 65 31 Europe Netherlands 70 27 Europe Thailand 21 77 Asia-Pacific Singapore 22 77 Asia-Pacific Philippines 23 74 Asia-Pacific Malaysia 27 71 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 28 67 Asia-Pacific India 23 66 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 33 62 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 43 55 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 35 54 Asia-Pacific South Korea 38 52 Asia-Pacific Japan 43 48 Asia-Pacific Australia 52 46 Asia-Pacific Israel 22 65 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 35 60 Middle East Turkey 35 55 Middle East Nigeria 11 80 Africa Kenya 24 75 Africa Ghana 21 72 Africa South Africa 28 66 Africa Mexico 26 69 Latin America Brazil 29 65 Latin America Colombia 33 63 Latin America Peru 34 59 Latin America Argentina 35 56 Latin America Chile 43 51 Latin America 37-country median 35 55 Median Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In Europe, there are a variety of views. Poles, Italians and Greeks tend to see social media’s impact positively, while majorities in the U.K. Germany, France and the Netherlands say it has been bad for democracy.

People in the Asia-Pacific nations surveyed tend to believe social media has had a positive impact on democracy. In Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia, roughly seven-in-ten or more express this opinion. Still, 52% of Australians and 43% in both Japan and Indonesia take the opposite view.

At least half of adults in all the Middle Eastern, African and Latin American nations surveyed believe social media’s impact has been positive. Chile is the only nation surveyed in any of these regions where at least four-in-ten say it has been bad for democracy.

Social media and the internet can manipulate and divide, but also inform and empower

People believe social media has had both positive and negative influences on their country’s politics and its information environment.

Majorities in all 37 countries surveyed think access to the internet and social media has made people more informed about current events. And roughly half or more in every country think these technologies have given people the ability to have a more meaningful voice in politics.

Many say social media and the internet have both positive and negative consequences for democracy % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more … Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many say social media and the internet have both positive and negative consequences for democracy % who say access to the internet and social media has made people more … Country Informed about current events Able to have a meaningful voice in politics Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors Divided in their political opinions Region Canada 74 58 87 77 North America U.S. 68 50 87 81 North America France 77 59 88 69 Europe Germany 80 57 87 82 Europe Greece 79 47 87 69 Europe Hungary 74 59 85 79 Europe Italy 74 51 88 62 Europe Netherlands 83 57 93 82 Europe Poland 79 70 88 79 Europe Spain 77 73 87 80 Europe Sweden 83 67 90 72 Europe U.K. 77 53 91 79 Europe Australia 74 52 90 79 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 64 54 66 55 Asia-Pacific India 66 55 62 51 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 77 55 66 55 Asia-Pacific Japan 89 79 88 64 Asia-Pacific Malaysia 71 49 68 53 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 74 68 70 62 Asia-Pacific Philippines 74 71 70 66 Asia-Pacific Singapore 81 59 77 60 Asia-Pacific South Korea 80 77 79 74 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 73 62 78 63 Asia-Pacific Thailand 88 79 83 78 Asia-Pacific Israel 80 73 63 55 Middle East Turkey 75 64 71 66 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 88 62 87 73 Middle East Ghana 83 77 76 63 Africa Kenya 70 60 64 47 Africa Nigeria 80 73 69 60 Africa South Africa 76 60 71 57 Africa Argentina 75 52 80 72 Latin America Brazil 73 60 78 64 Latin America Chile 74 56 80 73 Latin America Colombia 77 63 77 68 Latin America Mexico 81 57 75 64 Latin America Peru 80 61 75 70 Latin America 37-country median 77 60 79 68 Median Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

However, majorities in all countries – and overwhelming majorities in many high-income nations as defined by World Bank lending groups – also say access to the internet and social media has made it easier for people to be manipulated by false information and rumors. And roughly half or more in every nation say access has made people more politically divided.

Looking across the two positive and two negative effects asked about on the survey, some believe social media is leading to all four. In 29 countries, a third or more of adults hold this view.

Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms see social media more positively

Young people are generally more positive than older people about the impact of social media.

Younger people are more likely to see social media as good for democracy than older people % who say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy in their country, by age

Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger people are more likely to see social media as good for democracy than older people % who say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy in their country, by age Country Ages 18-34 18-34 35-49 50+ Youngest-oldest diff U.K. 60 60 42 31 +29 India 74 74 69 50 +24 Ghana 79 79 71 56 +23 Thailand 89 89 80 68 +21 Turkey 63 63 63 42 +21 Japan 61 61 59 40 +21 France 44 44 34 24 +20 South Africa 72 72 67 53 +19 Kenya 80 80 71 63 +17 Peru 67 67 59 50 +17 Sri Lanka 63 63 51 46 +17 Australia 55 55 47 39 +16 U.S. 44 44 33 28 +16 Mexico 74 74 72 59 +15 Germany 46 46 41 31 +15 Colombia 68 68 67 55 +13 Singapore 82 82 79 70 +12 Canada 48 48 38 36 +12 Italy 61 61 57 50 +11 Sweden 57 57 48 46 +11 Israel 69 69 70 59 +10 Malaysia 77 77 66 68 +9 Argentina 60 60 57 51 +9 Download data as .csv

Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For instance, in the U.K., 18- to 34-year-olds are nearly twice as likely as those ages 50 and older to think social media has been a good thing for democracy. And significant gaps by age exist in 23 other countries, including the U.S. Still, less than half (44%) of American adults under age 35 believe social media’s impact on democracy has been positive.

Younger adults are more likely to see both the upsides and downsides of social media. They often say it makes people more informed and able to have a voice in politics, but they’re also more likely to believe it makes people more politically divided and manipulable.

Education follows a similar pattern as age. In some countries, people with higher levels of education tend to be more positive about social media’s impact on democracy, and they are more likely to see both its positive and negative effects.

Young people and those with higher levels of education are more likely to use social media and, in many countries, they tend to use more platforms. And people who use more than three of the platforms included on the survey are generally more likely than those who use fewer platforms to say social media has been good for democracy.

For more on social media use, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”

It is worth noting that on questions about the impact of social media on politics, older people, those with less education and those who do not use any social media platforms are often less likely to offer an opinion.