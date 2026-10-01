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Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy

Most think social media leads to manipulation and division, but they also say it informs people and gives them a voice in politics

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
A phone displays election result predictions during the second round of the 2024 French legislative elections on July 7, 2024. (Pat Batard/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country.

For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

As social media platforms have become an important part of the information environment around the world, the view that social media is harming democracy has become more common.

Shares who see social media as a bad thing for democracy have grown over the last few years
% who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
Chart
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* This question was first asked in Indonesia in 2023.
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Shares who see social media as a bad thing for democracy have grown over the last few years
% who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
CountryDateGood thingBad thing
Germany20263761
Germany20225741
Japan20264843
Japan20225723
Hungary20264942
Hungary20226522
Poland20265535
Poland20226715
Indonesia20265543
Indonesia20236424
Netherlands20262770
Netherlands20224454
Sweden20264947
Sweden20226632
France20263165
France20224351
Spain20264947
Spain20226135
U.K.20264156
U.K.20225048
Canada20264055
Canada20224947
Greece20265343
Greece20226235
Download data as .csv
* This question was first asked in Indonesia in 2023.
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A new 37-nation Pew Research Center survey finds that in most countries where trend data is available, the share of the public who believes social media is bad for democracy has increased significantly from 2022 or 2023 to now.

Views about social media’s impact are particularly negative in the United States, where 64% of adults say it is bad for democracy. However, while assessments have become more negative in many countries, American attitudes are unchanged since 2022. In some ways, other nations are catching up with the U.S. when it comes to seeing social media’s downsides. (For more, read “Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up.”)

In general, people in wealthier nations such as the U.S. are more likely to believe social media is harming democracy. The seven nations where half or more say social media has been bad for democracy are also among the wealthiest surveyed: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the U.S. However, Israel and Singapore are exceptions – relatively few in these two high-income countries believe social media is bad for democracy.

People in wealthier countries are more likely to say social media harms democracy
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
Chart
Note: 2025 GDP per capita data is from the World Bank (accessed Aug. 26, 2026) and expressed in current USD. The West Bank and East Jerusalem are not shown because corresponding World Bank Data includes Gaza, where we were unable to survey.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
People in wealthier countries are more likely to say social media harms democracy
% who say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy in their country
Hidden GDP per capitaCountryMore of a bad thing for democracy%GDP per capitaGrouping
90027U.S.6464$90,026.52 North America
55698Canada5555$55,697.66 North America
48986France6565$48,985.73 Europe
60496Germany6161$60,496.44 Europe
26948Greece4343$26,948.01 Europe
25907Hungary4242$25,907.47 Europe
43309Italy4444$43,308.64 Europe
73684Netherlands7070$73,683.92 Europe
28420Poland3535$28,419.58 Europe
38627Spain4747$38,627.25 Europe
63133Sweden4747$63,133.21 Europe
57602U.K.5656$57,601.96 Europe
65130Australia5252$65,129.72 Asia-Pacific
2597Bangladesh2828$2,597.34 Asia-Pacific
2702India2323$2,702.48 Asia-Pacific
5060Indonesia4343$5,059.63 Asia-Pacific
35951Japan4343$35,951.04 Asia-Pacific
13125Malaysia2727$13,124.56 Asia-Pacific
1596Pakistan3333$1,595.91 Asia-Pacific
4171Philippines2323$4,170.72 Asia-Pacific
98814Singapore2222$98,813.98 Asia-Pacific
36227South Korea3838$36,226.97 Asia-Pacific
5002Sri Lanka3535$5,002.08 Asia-Pacific
8057Thailand2121$8,056.56 Asia-Pacific
60337Israel2222$60,336.85 Middle East
18599Turkey3535$18,599.44 Middle East
3257Ghana2121$3,257.16 Sub-Saharan Africa
2363Kenya2424$2,362.86 Sub-Saharan Africa
1224Nigeria1111$1,224.25 Sub-Saharan Africa
6598South Africa2828$6,597.71 Sub-Saharan Africa
14898Argentina3535$14,898.09 Latin America
10713Brazil2929$10,713.29 Latin America
17995Chile4343$17,994.59 Latin America
8562Colombia3333$8,561.62 Latin America
13889Mexico2626$13,889.23 Latin America
9684Peru3434$9,684.41 Latin America
Download data as .csv
Note: 2025 GDP per capita data is from the World Bank (accessed Aug. 26, 2026) and expressed in current USD. The West Bank and East Jerusalem are not shown because corresponding World Bank Data includes Gaza, where we were unable to survey.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In nations with lower gross domestic products per capita, people tend to be less negative about social media. For example, in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines and Thailand, roughly three-in-four or more say it has been good for democracy.

In most countries polled, this positive view is predominant. Across the 37 nations surveyed, a median of 55% think social media has had a positive impact on democracy, while a median of 35% say it has had a negative one.

Young adults in most nations are especially likely to believe social media has a positive effect on democracy. One of the largest age gaps is found in the U.K., where 60% of adults ages 18 to 34 say social media’s influence on democracy has been good, compared with just 31% of those ages 50 and older. In the U.S., 44% of adults younger than 35 hold this view, compared with 28% of people 50 and older.

Many around the world say social media is good for democracy overall
Median % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
Chart
… but majorities see positive and negative effects on society
Median % who say access to the internet and social media has made people …
Chart
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Many around the world say social media is good for democracy overall
Median % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
Bad thingGood thing
3555
 
Median % who say access to the internet and social media has made people …
LessMoreNot had much impact
Informed about current events117710
Able to have a meaningful voice in politics146020
Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors8798
Divided in their political opinions106816
Download data as .csv
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Why do so many people think online platforms have been good for democracy? Part of the answer may be that these platforms give people a voice at time when many feel voiceless. A median of 60% in the 37 countries surveyed say access to the internet and social media has increased people’s ability to have a meaningful voice in politics.

And access to the internet and social media can inform people about current events: A median of 77% think it has led people to be more informed.

At the same time, people are certainly aware of social media’s pernicious effects. A median of 79% believe it has made it easier to manipulate people with false information and 68% say it has made people more divided in their political opinions.

Growing shares across countries say the internet and social media have made people more divided
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people __ in their political opinions
Chart
Chart
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Chart
Chart
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Chart
Chart
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Chart
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Note: Only countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Those who said ‘Has not had much impact either way’ or did not answer are not shown. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Growing shares across countries say the internet and social media have made people more divided
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people __ in their political opinions
CountryYearMore dividedLess divided
Poland2026793
Poland2022509
Germany2026826
Germany20226512
France20266910
France20225210
Japan2026642
Japan2022474
Spain2026803
Spain2022665
U.K.2026794
U.K.2022664
Hungary20267910
Hungary20226713
Malaysia20265325
Malaysia20224332
Singapore20266013
Singapore20225123
Australia2026795
Australia2022716
Sweden2026725
Sweden2022653
Download data as .csv
Note: Only countries with statistically significant changes are shown. Those who said ‘Has not had much impact either way’ or did not answer are not shown. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The perception that social media has amplified political divisions has become more common in several nations, including by double-digit increases in Poland, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K., Hungary and Malaysia. (Since 2024, we have conducted our surveys in Hungary and Poland by phone; we previously conducted our surveys face-to-face.)

The U.S. is one of 10 countries where roughly eight-in-ten or more of those polled say access to the internet and social media has made people more politically divided. The share of Americans who hold this view today (81%) is similar to the share in 2022 (79%).

There are no significant partisan differences on this question in the U.S.: 83% of Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party say social media amplifies political divisions, as do 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaners.

Across 37 countries, Facebook is the most widely used of five social media platforms asked about
Median % who say they use the following websites and apps
Chart
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Across 37 countries, Facebook is the most widely used of five social media platforms asked about
Median % who say they use the following websites and apps
%
Facebook69
Instagram51
TikTok40
X, formerly known as Twitter18
Snapchat18
Download data as .csv
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The survey also finds that the social media platforms people use vary across the globe, although Facebook tends to be the most common among the five we asked about, followed by Instagram. Many – especially young people – also say they use TikTok, while fewer overall use X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.

For more, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”

For this report, we surveyed 45,658 people in 37 countries from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. Additional data on Americans’ social media platform use comes from a survey of 5,511 adults conducted from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026.

Jump to the sections below for more:

Is social media good or bad for democracy?
Social media can manipulate and divide, but also inform and give people a voice
Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms are more positive about social media’s impact

Related: What do Australians think about social media restrictions for kids?

Is social media good or bad for democracy?

Majorities in most countries say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy. Most Canadians and Americans, however, offer a negative assessment.

Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree
% who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree
% who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country
CountryBad thingGood thingGrouping
Canada5540North America
U.S.6434North America
Poland3555Europe
Italy4454Europe
Greece4353Europe
Hungary4249Europe
Spain4749Europe
Sweden4749Europe
U.K.5641Europe
Germany6137Europe
France6531Europe
Netherlands7027Europe
Thailand2177Asia-Pacific
Singapore2277Asia-Pacific
Philippines2374Asia-Pacific
Malaysia2771Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh2867Asia-Pacific
India2366Asia-Pacific
Pakistan3362Asia-Pacific
Indonesia4355Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka3554Asia-Pacific
South Korea3852Asia-Pacific
Japan4348Asia-Pacific
Australia5246Asia-Pacific
Israel2265Middle East
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem3560Middle East
Turkey3555Middle East
Nigeria1180Africa
Kenya2475Africa
Ghana2172Africa
South Africa2866Africa
Mexico2669Latin America
Brazil2965Latin America
Colombia3363Latin America
Peru3459Latin America
Argentina3556Latin America
Chile4351Latin America
37-country median3555Median
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In Europe, there are a variety of views. Poles, Italians and Greeks tend to see social media’s impact positively, while majorities in the U.K. Germany, France and the Netherlands say it has been bad for democracy.

People in the Asia-Pacific nations surveyed tend to believe social media has had a positive impact on democracy. In Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia, roughly seven-in-ten or more express this opinion. Still, 52% of Australians and 43% in both Japan and Indonesia take the opposite view.

At least half of adults in all the Middle Eastern, African and Latin American nations surveyed believe social media’s impact has been positive. Chile is the only nation surveyed in any of these regions where at least four-in-ten say it has been bad for democracy.

Social media and the internet can manipulate and divide, but also inform and empower

People believe social media has had both positive and negative influences on their country’s politics and its information environment.

Majorities in all 37 countries surveyed think access to the internet and social media has made people more informed about current events. And roughly half or more in every country think these technologies have given people the ability to have a more meaningful voice in politics.

Many say social media and the internet have both positive and negative consequences for democracy
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more
Chart
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Many say social media and the internet have both positive and negative consequences for democracy
% who say access to the internet and social media has made people more
CountryInformed about current eventsAble to have a meaningful voice in politicsEasy to manipulate with false information and rumorsDivided in their political opinionsRegion
Canada74588777North America
U.S.68508781North America
France77598869Europe
Germany80578782Europe
Greece79478769Europe
Hungary74598579Europe
Italy74518862Europe
Netherlands83579382Europe
Poland79708879Europe
Spain77738780Europe
Sweden83679072Europe
U.K.77539179Europe
Australia74529079Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh64546655Asia-Pacific
India66556251Asia-Pacific
Indonesia77556655Asia-Pacific
Japan89798864Asia-Pacific
Malaysia71496853Asia-Pacific
Pakistan74687062Asia-Pacific
Philippines74717066Asia-Pacific
Singapore81597760Asia-Pacific
South Korea80777974Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka73627863Asia-Pacific
Thailand88798378Asia-Pacific
Israel80736355Middle East
Turkey75647166Middle East
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem88628773Middle East
Ghana83777663Africa
Kenya70606447Africa
Nigeria80736960Africa
South Africa76607157Africa
Argentina75528072Latin America
Brazil73607864Latin America
Chile74568073Latin America
Colombia77637768Latin America
Mexico81577564Latin America
Peru80617570Latin America
37-country median77607968Median
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

However, majorities in all countries – and overwhelming majorities in many high-income nations as defined by World Bank lending groups – also say access to the internet and social media has made it easier for people to be manipulated by false information and rumors. And roughly half or more in every nation say access has made people more politically divided.

Looking across the two positive and two negative effects asked about on the survey, some believe social media is leading to all four. In 29 countries, a third or more of adults hold this view.

Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms see social media more positively

Young people are generally more positive than older people about the impact of social media.

Younger people are more likely to see social media as good for democracy than older people
% who say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy in their country, by age
Chart

Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Younger people are more likely to see social media as good for democracy than older people
% who say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy in their country, by age
CountryAges 18-3418-3435-4950+Youngest-oldest diff
U.K.60604231+29
India74746950+24
Ghana79797156+23
Thailand89898068+21
Turkey63636342+21
Japan61615940+21
France44443424+20
South Africa72726753+19
Kenya80807163+17
Peru67675950+17
Sri Lanka63635146+17
Australia55554739+16
U.S.44443328+16
Mexico74747259+15
Germany46464131+15
Colombia68686755+13
Singapore82827970+12
Canada48483836+12
Italy61615750+11
Sweden57574846+11
Israel69697059+10
Malaysia77776668+9
Argentina60605751+9
Download data as .csv

Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For instance, in the U.K., 18- to 34-year-olds are nearly twice as likely as those ages 50 and older to think social media has been a good thing for democracy. And significant gaps by age exist in 23 other countries, including the U.S. Still, less than half (44%) of American adults under age 35 believe social media’s impact on democracy has been positive.

Younger adults are more likely to see both the upsides and downsides of social media. They often say it makes people more informed and able to have a voice in politics, but they’re also more likely to believe it makes people more politically divided and manipulable.

Education follows a similar pattern as age. In some countries, people with higher levels of education tend to be more positive about social media’s impact on democracy, and they are more likely to see both its positive and negative effects.

Young people and those with higher levels of education are more likely to use social media and, in many countries, they tend to use more platforms. And people who use more than three of the platforms included on the survey are generally more likely than those who use fewer platforms to say social media has been good for democracy.

For more on social media use, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”

It is worth noting that on questions about the impact of social media on politics, older people, those with less education and those who do not use any social media platforms are often less likely to offer an opinion.

Next: Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
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Table of Contents

  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology