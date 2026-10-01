As social media platforms have become an important part of the information environment around the world, the view that social media is harming democracy has become more common.
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Date
|Good thing
|Bad thing
|Germany
|2026
|37
|61
|Germany
|2022
|57
|41
|Japan
|2026
|48
|43
|Japan
|2022
|57
|23
|Hungary
|2026
|49
|42
|Hungary
|2022
|65
|22
|Poland
|2026
|55
|35
|Poland
|2022
|67
|15
|Indonesia
|2026
|55
|43
|Indonesia
|2023
|64
|24
|Netherlands
|2026
|27
|70
|Netherlands
|2022
|44
|54
|Sweden
|2026
|49
|47
|Sweden
|2022
|66
|32
|France
|2026
|31
|65
|France
|2022
|43
|51
|Spain
|2026
|49
|47
|Spain
|2022
|61
|35
|U.K.
|2026
|41
|56
|U.K.
|2022
|50
|48
|Canada
|2026
|40
|55
|Canada
|2022
|49
|47
|Greece
|2026
|53
|43
|Greece
|2022
|62
|35
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Includes surveyed countries with the 12 largest statistically significant changes in the share who say ‘Bad thing’ since last asked. Over time, we have changed how we conduct surveys (by phone or face-to-face) in Hungary and Poland. Refer to topline for more information.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
A new 37-nation Pew Research Center survey finds that in most countries where trend data is available, the share of the public who believes social media is bad for democracy has increased significantly from 2022 or 2023 to now.
Views about social media’s impact are particularly negative in the United States, where 64% of adults say it is bad for democracy. However, while assessments have become more negative in many countries, American attitudes are unchanged since 2022. In some ways, other nations are catching up with the U.S. when it comes to seeing social media’s downsides. (For more, read “Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up.”)
In general, people in wealthier nations such as the U.S. are more likely to believe social media is harming democracy. The seven nations where half or more say social media has been bad for democracy are also among the wealthiest surveyed: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the U.S. However, Israel and Singapore are exceptions – relatively few in these two high-income countries believe social media is bad for democracy.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Hidden GDP per capita
|Country
|More of a bad thing for democracy
|%
|GDP per capita
|Grouping
|90027
|U.S.
|64
|64
|$90,026.52
|North America
|55698
|Canada
|55
|55
|$55,697.66
|North America
|48986
|France
|65
|65
|$48,985.73
|Europe
|60496
|Germany
|61
|61
|$60,496.44
|Europe
|26948
|Greece
|43
|43
|$26,948.01
|Europe
|25907
|Hungary
|42
|42
|$25,907.47
|Europe
|43309
|Italy
|44
|44
|$43,308.64
|Europe
|73684
|Netherlands
|70
|70
|$73,683.92
|Europe
|28420
|Poland
|35
|35
|$28,419.58
|Europe
|38627
|Spain
|47
|47
|$38,627.25
|Europe
|63133
|Sweden
|47
|47
|$63,133.21
|Europe
|57602
|U.K.
|56
|56
|$57,601.96
|Europe
|65130
|Australia
|52
|52
|$65,129.72
|Asia-Pacific
|2597
|Bangladesh
|28
|28
|$2,597.34
|Asia-Pacific
|2702
|India
|23
|23
|$2,702.48
|Asia-Pacific
|5060
|Indonesia
|43
|43
|$5,059.63
|Asia-Pacific
|35951
|Japan
|43
|43
|$35,951.04
|Asia-Pacific
|13125
|Malaysia
|27
|27
|$13,124.56
|Asia-Pacific
|1596
|Pakistan
|33
|33
|$1,595.91
|Asia-Pacific
|4171
|Philippines
|23
|23
|$4,170.72
|Asia-Pacific
|98814
|Singapore
|22
|22
|$98,813.98
|Asia-Pacific
|36227
|South Korea
|38
|38
|$36,226.97
|Asia-Pacific
|5002
|Sri Lanka
|35
|35
|$5,002.08
|Asia-Pacific
|8057
|Thailand
|21
|21
|$8,056.56
|Asia-Pacific
|60337
|Israel
|22
|22
|$60,336.85
|Middle East
|18599
|Turkey
|35
|35
|$18,599.44
|Middle East
|3257
|Ghana
|21
|21
|$3,257.16
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|2363
|Kenya
|24
|24
|$2,362.86
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|1224
|Nigeria
|11
|11
|$1,224.25
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|6598
|South Africa
|28
|28
|$6,597.71
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|14898
|Argentina
|35
|35
|$14,898.09
|Latin America
|10713
|Brazil
|29
|29
|$10,713.29
|Latin America
|17995
|Chile
|43
|43
|$17,994.59
|Latin America
|8562
|Colombia
|33
|33
|$8,561.62
|Latin America
|13889
|Mexico
|26
|26
|$13,889.23
|Latin America
|9684
|Peru
|34
|34
|$9,684.41
|Latin America
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
In nations with lower gross domestic products per capita, people tend to be less negative about social media. For example, in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines and Thailand, roughly three-in-four or more say it has been good for democracy.
In most countries polled, this positive view is predominant. Across the 37 nations surveyed, a median of 55% think social media has had a positive impact on democracy, while a median of 35% say it has had a negative one.
Young adults in most nations are especially likely to believe social media has a positive effect on democracy. One of the largest age gaps is found in the U.K., where 60% of adults ages 18 to 34 say social media’s influence on democracy has been good, compared with just 31% of those ages 50 and older. In the U.S., 44% of adults younger than 35 hold this view, compared with 28% of people 50 and older.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Bad thing
|Good thing
|35
|55
|Median % who say access to the internet and social media has made people …
|Less
|More
|Not had much impact
|Informed about current events
|11
|77
|10
|Able to have a meaningful voice in politics
|14
|60
|20
|Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors
|8
|79
|8
|Divided in their political opinions
|10
|68
|16
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
Why do so many people think online platforms have been good for democracy? Part of the answer may be that these platforms give people a voice at time when many feel voiceless. A median of 60% in the 37 countries surveyed say access to the internet and social media has increased people’s ability to have a meaningful voice in politics.
And access to the internet and social media can inform people about current events: A median of 77% think it has led people to be more informed.
At the same time, people are certainly aware of social media’s pernicious effects. A median of 79% believe it has made it easier to manipulate people with false information and 68% say it has made people more divided in their political opinions.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Year
|More divided
|Less divided
|Poland
|2026
|79
|3
|Poland
|2022
|50
|9
|Germany
|2026
|82
|6
|Germany
|2022
|65
|12
|France
|2026
|69
|10
|France
|2022
|52
|10
|Japan
|2026
|64
|2
|Japan
|2022
|47
|4
|Spain
|2026
|80
|3
|Spain
|2022
|66
|5
|U.K.
|2026
|79
|4
|U.K.
|2022
|66
|4
|Hungary
|2026
|79
|10
|Hungary
|2022
|67
|13
|Malaysia
|2026
|53
|25
|Malaysia
|2022
|43
|32
|Singapore
|2026
|60
|13
|Singapore
|2022
|51
|23
|Australia
|2026
|79
|5
|Australia
|2022
|71
|6
|Sweden
|2026
|72
|5
|Sweden
|2022
|65
|3
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
The perception that social media has amplified political divisions has become more common in several nations, including by double-digit increases in Poland, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K., Hungary and Malaysia. (Since 2024, we have conducted our surveys in Hungary and Poland by phone; we previously conducted our surveys face-to-face.)
The U.S. is one of 10 countries where roughly eight-in-ten or more of those polled say access to the internet and social media has made people more politically divided. The share of Americans who hold this view today (81%) is similar to the share in 2022 (79%).
There are no significant partisan differences on this question in the U.S.: 83% of Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party say social media amplifies political divisions, as do 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaners.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|%
|69
|51
|TikTok
|40
|X, formerly known as Twitter
|18
|Snapchat
|18
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
The survey also finds that the social media platforms people use vary across the globe, although Facebook tends to be the most common among the five we asked about, followed by Instagram. Many – especially young people – also say they use TikTok, while fewer overall use X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.
For more, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”
For this report, we surveyed 45,658 people in 37 countries from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. Additional data on Americans’ social media platform use comes from a survey of 5,511 adults conducted from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026.
Jump to the sections below for more:
• Is social media good or bad for democracy?
• Social media can manipulate and divide, but also inform and give people a voice
• Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms are more positive about social media’s impact
Related: What do Australians think about social media restrictions for kids?
Is social media good or bad for democracy?
Majorities in most countries say social media has been more of a good thing for democracy. Most Canadians and Americans, however, offer a negative assessment.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Bad thing
|Good thing
|Grouping
|Canada
|55
|40
|North America
|U.S.
|64
|34
|North America
|Poland
|35
|55
|Europe
|Italy
|44
|54
|Europe
|Greece
|43
|53
|Europe
|Hungary
|42
|49
|Europe
|Spain
|47
|49
|Europe
|Sweden
|47
|49
|Europe
|U.K.
|56
|41
|Europe
|Germany
|61
|37
|Europe
|France
|65
|31
|Europe
|Netherlands
|70
|27
|Europe
|Thailand
|21
|77
|Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|22
|77
|Asia-Pacific
|Philippines
|23
|74
|Asia-Pacific
|Malaysia
|27
|71
|Asia-Pacific
|Bangladesh
|28
|67
|Asia-Pacific
|India
|23
|66
|Asia-Pacific
|Pakistan
|33
|62
|Asia-Pacific
|Indonesia
|43
|55
|Asia-Pacific
|Sri Lanka
|35
|54
|Asia-Pacific
|South Korea
|38
|52
|Asia-Pacific
|Japan
|43
|48
|Asia-Pacific
|Australia
|52
|46
|Asia-Pacific
|Israel
|22
|65
|Middle East
|W. Bank/E. Jerusalem
|35
|60
|Middle East
|Turkey
|35
|55
|Middle East
|Nigeria
|11
|80
|Africa
|Kenya
|24
|75
|Africa
|Ghana
|21
|72
|Africa
|South Africa
|28
|66
|Africa
|Mexico
|26
|69
|Latin America
|Brazil
|29
|65
|Latin America
|Colombia
|33
|63
|Latin America
|Peru
|34
|59
|Latin America
|Argentina
|35
|56
|Latin America
|Chile
|43
|51
|Latin America
|37-country median
|35
|55
|Median
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
In Europe, there are a variety of views. Poles, Italians and Greeks tend to see social media’s impact positively, while majorities in the U.K. Germany, France and the Netherlands say it has been bad for democracy.
People in the Asia-Pacific nations surveyed tend to believe social media has had a positive impact on democracy. In Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia, roughly seven-in-ten or more express this opinion. Still, 52% of Australians and 43% in both Japan and Indonesia take the opposite view.
At least half of adults in all the Middle Eastern, African and Latin American nations surveyed believe social media’s impact has been positive. Chile is the only nation surveyed in any of these regions where at least four-in-ten say it has been bad for democracy.
Social media and the internet can manipulate and divide, but also inform and empower
People believe social media has had both positive and negative influences on their country’s politics and its information environment.
Majorities in all 37 countries surveyed think access to the internet and social media has made people more informed about current events. And roughly half or more in every country think these technologies have given people the ability to have a more meaningful voice in politics.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Informed about current events
|Able to have a meaningful voice in politics
|Easy to manipulate with false information and rumors
|Divided in their political opinions
|Region
|Canada
|74
|58
|87
|77
|North America
|U.S.
|68
|50
|87
|81
|North America
|France
|77
|59
|88
|69
|Europe
|Germany
|80
|57
|87
|82
|Europe
|Greece
|79
|47
|87
|69
|Europe
|Hungary
|74
|59
|85
|79
|Europe
|Italy
|74
|51
|88
|62
|Europe
|Netherlands
|83
|57
|93
|82
|Europe
|Poland
|79
|70
|88
|79
|Europe
|Spain
|77
|73
|87
|80
|Europe
|Sweden
|83
|67
|90
|72
|Europe
|U.K.
|77
|53
|91
|79
|Europe
|Australia
|74
|52
|90
|79
|Asia-Pacific
|Bangladesh
|64
|54
|66
|55
|Asia-Pacific
|India
|66
|55
|62
|51
|Asia-Pacific
|Indonesia
|77
|55
|66
|55
|Asia-Pacific
|Japan
|89
|79
|88
|64
|Asia-Pacific
|Malaysia
|71
|49
|68
|53
|Asia-Pacific
|Pakistan
|74
|68
|70
|62
|Asia-Pacific
|Philippines
|74
|71
|70
|66
|Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|81
|59
|77
|60
|Asia-Pacific
|South Korea
|80
|77
|79
|74
|Asia-Pacific
|Sri Lanka
|73
|62
|78
|63
|Asia-Pacific
|Thailand
|88
|79
|83
|78
|Asia-Pacific
|Israel
|80
|73
|63
|55
|Middle East
|Turkey
|75
|64
|71
|66
|Middle East
|W. Bank/E. Jerusalem
|88
|62
|87
|73
|Middle East
|Ghana
|83
|77
|76
|63
|Africa
|Kenya
|70
|60
|64
|47
|Africa
|Nigeria
|80
|73
|69
|60
|Africa
|South Africa
|76
|60
|71
|57
|Africa
|Argentina
|75
|52
|80
|72
|Latin America
|Brazil
|73
|60
|78
|64
|Latin America
|Chile
|74
|56
|80
|73
|Latin America
|Colombia
|77
|63
|77
|68
|Latin America
|Mexico
|81
|57
|75
|64
|Latin America
|Peru
|80
|61
|75
|70
|Latin America
|37-country median
|77
|60
|79
|68
|Median
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
However, majorities in all countries – and overwhelming majorities in many high-income nations as defined by World Bank lending groups – also say access to the internet and social media has made it easier for people to be manipulated by false information and rumors. And roughly half or more in every nation say access has made people more politically divided.
Looking across the two positive and two negative effects asked about on the survey, some believe social media is leading to all four. In 29 countries, a third or more of adults hold this view.
Young adults, people with more education and those who use more platforms see social media more positively
Young people are generally more positive than older people about the impact of social media.
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Ages 18-34
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|Youngest-oldest diff
|U.K.
|60
|60
|42
|31
|+29
|India
|74
|74
|69
|50
|+24
|Ghana
|79
|79
|71
|56
|+23
|Thailand
|89
|89
|80
|68
|+21
|Turkey
|63
|63
|63
|42
|+21
|Japan
|61
|61
|59
|40
|+21
|France
|44
|44
|34
|24
|+20
|South Africa
|72
|72
|67
|53
|+19
|Kenya
|80
|80
|71
|63
|+17
|Peru
|67
|67
|59
|50
|+17
|Sri Lanka
|63
|63
|51
|46
|+17
|Australia
|55
|55
|47
|39
|+16
|U.S.
|44
|44
|33
|28
|+16
|Mexico
|74
|74
|72
|59
|+15
|Germany
|46
|46
|41
|31
|+15
|Colombia
|68
|68
|67
|55
|+13
|Singapore
|82
|82
|79
|70
|+12
|Canada
|48
|48
|38
|36
|+12
|Italy
|61
|61
|57
|50
|+11
|Sweden
|57
|57
|48
|46
|+11
|Israel
|69
|69
|70
|59
|+10
|Malaysia
|77
|77
|66
|68
|+9
|Argentina
|60
|60
|57
|51
|+9
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
For instance, in the U.K., 18- to 34-year-olds are nearly twice as likely as those ages 50 and older to think social media has been a good thing for democracy. And significant gaps by age exist in 23 other countries, including the U.S. Still, less than half (44%) of American adults under age 35 believe social media’s impact on democracy has been positive.
Younger adults are more likely to see both the upsides and downsides of social media. They often say it makes people more informed and able to have a voice in politics, but they’re also more likely to believe it makes people more politically divided and manipulable.
Education follows a similar pattern as age. In some countries, people with higher levels of education tend to be more positive about social media’s impact on democracy, and they are more likely to see both its positive and negative effects.
Young people and those with higher levels of education are more likely to use social media and, in many countries, they tend to use more platforms. And people who use more than three of the platforms included on the survey are generally more likely than those who use fewer platforms to say social media has been good for democracy.
For more on social media use, read “Social Media Platform Use Around the World.”
It is worth noting that on questions about the impact of social media on politics, older people, those with less education and those who do not use any social media platforms are often less likely to offer an opinion.