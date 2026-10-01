Social Media Platform Use Around the World

Social media platform use varies among people in 37 countries around the world. Facebook is generally the top platform of the five we asked about in a new Pew Research Center survey, followed by Instagram. Fewer overall use TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.
Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|TikTok
|X
|Snapchat
|Grouping
|U.S.
|70
|51
|37
|18
|26
|North America
|Canada
|68
|46
|26
|18
|19
|North America
|France
|56
|48
|28
|12
|31
|Europe
|Germany
|35
|45
|17
|10
|12
|Europe
|Greece
|70
|55
|37
|13
|6
|Europe
|Hungary
|78
|37
|37
|10
|9
|Europe
|Italy
|65
|60
|33
|12
|6
|Europe
|Netherlands
|49
|47
|24
|12
|19
|Europe
|Poland
|73
|45
|35
|18
|13
|Europe
|Spain
|57
|61
|40
|25
|7
|Europe
|Sweden
|73
|67
|22
|13
|35
|Europe
|U.K.
|58
|52
|33
|22
|20
|Europe
|Australia
|81
|59
|27
|19
|24
|Asia-Pacific
|Bangladesh
|42
|8
|25
|2
|7
|Asia-Pacific
|India
|43
|38
|6
|7
|18
|Asia-Pacific
|Indonesia
|67
|45
|62
|15
|8
|Asia-Pacific
|Japan
|42
|55
|37
|51
|6
|Asia-Pacific
|Malaysia
|83
|62
|81
|30
|14
|Asia-Pacific
|Pakistan
|51
|17
|52
|6
|28
|Asia-Pacific
|Philippines
|86
|40
|58
|19
|22
|Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|76
|72
|61
|26
|12
|Asia-Pacific
|South Korea
|56
|52
|35
|28
|5
|Asia-Pacific
|Sri Lanka
|54
|19
|35
|7
|16
|Asia-Pacific
|Thailand
|70
|32
|68
|20
|6
|Asia-Pacific
|Israel
|72
|58
|47
|26
|14
|Middle East
|Turkey
|60
|75
|30
|35
|12
|Middle East
|W. Bank/E. Jerusalem
|88
|64
|72
|14
|50
|Middle East
|Ghana
|61
|26
|65
|16
|41
|Africa
|Kenya
|64
|28
|58
|16
|28
|Africa
|Nigeria
|72
|40
|57
|26
|34
|Africa
|South Africa
|69
|28
|59
|14
|22
|Africa
|Argentina
|79
|69
|55
|22
|13
|Latin America
|Brazil
|62
|67
|51
|7
|6
|Latin America
|Chile
|81
|65
|66
|30
|18
|Latin America
|Colombia
|80
|54
|66
|22
|20
|Latin America
|Mexico
|81
|50
|62
|24
|25
|Latin America
|Peru
|87
|51
|72
|23
|24
|Latin America
|37-country median
|69
|51
|40
|18
|18
|Median
Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
Large majorities in most of these countries use at least one of these platforms, but multi-platform users (defined here as those who report using three or more of the five) tend to be more common in middle-income countries, as defined by World Bank lending groups.
These findings are part of a larger report on views of social media and its impact on democracy and individuals.
Which social media platforms are most popular?
We asked people whether they use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Snapchat. Across 37 countries, we find that:
- Facebook is generally the top social media platform among these five. The shares who report using it are significantly higher than those that use the second-most common platform in more than half the countries surveyed.
- In some countries, Instagram is equally or more popular than Facebook – especially in high-income nations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
- TikTok is among the top platforms in some middle-income Asian and African countries. (TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.)
- Use of X and Snapchat is generally much lower than other platforms we asked about. However, about half the Japanese public uses X, and a similar share of Palestinians use Snapchat.
Which platforms are growing?
When was the last time we asked people outside the U.S. about their social media use?
In 2023, we surveyed people about their use of social media platforms in eight middle-income countries: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa.
At the time, we asked about Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, WhatsApp and X (then still called Twitter). This year, we did not ask about Telegram or WhatsApp, but added Snapchat.
In the U.S., we ask about a longer list of social media platforms annually.
Social media use has shifted in eight middle-income countries where we asked about these platforms in 2023.
Since the last time we asked this question globally, TikTok use is up considerably, Facebook and Instagram use are up somewhat and use of X has mostly stayed the same or decreased. We did not ask about Snapchat in 2023.
TikTok use has increased by double digits in almost every country where trends are available. For example, in Nigeria, the share of TikTok users has more than doubled from 25% in 2023 to 57% today.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Nigeria
|Indonesia
|Argentina
|South Africa
|Mexico
|Kenya
|2023
|25
|35
|31
|37
|41
|37
|2026
|57
|62
|55
|59
|62
|58
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
Instagram use has also increased in six of the eight countries where we last asked the question – including double-digit increases of 17 percentage points in Nigeria, 15 points in Argentina, 14 points in Indonesia and 12 points in India.
Similarly, the shares that report using Facebook have grown in Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa.
Unlike the other platforms we asked about, use of X has stayed the same or decreased in most of the countries where trend data is available. For example, in Brazil, just 7% report using X – down from 22% in 2023. But in Indonesia and Nigeria, the shares that use X have grown.
Who uses Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and Snapchat?
Broadly, younger people and more educated people are more likely to use each of the platforms we asked about, with a few exceptions.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|TikTok
|Snapchat
|X
|Groupings
|Total
|69
|51
|40
|18
|18
|Total
|18-34
|78
|77
|64
|35
|29
|age
|35-49
|74
|57
|44
|12
|16
|age
|50+
|59
|29
|26
|4
|9
|age
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
In high-income countries, Facebook tends to be most popular among those ages 35 to 49. But in middle-income countries, Facebook is most popular among younger people, those 18 to 34.
In 36 of the 37 countries surveyed, younger adults are more likely to use Instagram than older adults. And those with more education are also more likely to use Instagram than those with less education.
TikTok use is also much more prevalent among younger people than older people virtually everywhere we polled. In several places, young adults are about 50 percentage points more likely to use TikTok than people ages 5o and older.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Ages 18-34
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|Youngest-oldest diff
|Indonesia
|88
|88
|74
|29
|+59
|Sri Lanka
|78
|78
|62
|22
|+56
|Bangladesh
|67
|67
|32
|12
|+55
|Thailand
|98
|98
|92
|45
|+53
|South Africa
|87
|87
|73
|34
|+53
|India
|65
|65
|37
|16
|+49
|Kenya
|78
|78
|55
|36
|+42
|Ghana
|72
|72
|59
|31
|+41
|Mexico
|96
|96
|87
|56
|+40
|South Korea
|79
|79
|70
|40
|+39
|Philippines
|99
|99
|90
|63
|+36
|Colombia
|91
|91
|89
|62
|+29
|Chile
|93
|93
|93
|65
|+28
|Poland
|86
|86
|85
|59
|+27
|Hungary
|93
|93
|88
|67
|+26
|Peru
|97
|97
|89
|73
|+24
|Pakistan
|59
|59
|47
|35
|+24
|Greece
|83
|83
|84
|60
|+23
|W. Bank/E. Jerusalem
|93
|93
|92
|74
|+19
|Argentina
|86
|86
|85
|67
|+19
|Japan
|47
|47
|67
|30
|+17
|France
|62
|62
|69
|48
|+14
|Israel
|75
|75
|77
|67
|+8
|Brazil
|62
|62
|71
|54
|+8
|U.K.
|59
|59
|74
|51
|+8
|Australia
|84
|84
|84
|77
|+7
|U.S.
|72
|72
|78
|65
|+7
|Sweden
|73
|73
|86
|67
|+6
|Malaysia
|82
|82
|90
|77
|+5
|Netherlands
|44
|44
|58
|48
|-4
|Turkey
|54
|54
|66
|60
|-6
|Germany
|26
|26
|50
|32
|-6
|Canada
|57
|57
|84
|66
|-9
|Italy
|55
|55
|70
|68
|-13
|Spain
|46
|46
|66
|59
|-13
|Singapore
|62
|62
|87
|80
|-18
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
While people with more education are generally more likely to use TikTok than those with less education, this pattern is reversed in some high-income countries.
As with the other social media platforms, younger people and more highly educated people are more likely than their counterparts to say they use X.
Snapchat is dominated by younger adults in most places, and in several countries, it is almost exclusively used by the youngest demographic. For instance, in the U.K., the majority of those ages 18 to 34 use Snapchat (58%) compared to only 2% of those 50 and older.
As with TikTok, Snapchat use is more common among those with more education in middle income countries like Ghana, Pakistan and Peru – but in high-income countries like Canada, France and the Netherlands, people with less education are more likely to use it.
Where is social media use most widespread?
Majorities in most surveyed countries report using at least one of the social media platforms asked about, but there is significant variation in the number of platforms they use.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
|Country
|Use 3+ platforms
|Use 1 to 2 platforms
|Use none of the platforms
|Categories
|U.S.
|37
|45
|14
|North America
|Canada
|27
|54
|19
|North America
|Sweden
|38
|48
|14
|Europe
|U.K.
|34
|43
|23
|Europe
|Spain
|33
|51
|17
|Europe
|Greece
|33
|46
|21
|Europe
|Poland
|30
|50
|19
|Europe
|France
|30
|44
|25
|Europe
|Hungary
|28
|53
|19
|Europe
|Italy
|27
|55
|18
|Europe
|Netherlands
|21
|51
|28
|Europe
|Germany
|16
|44
|39
|Europe
|Malaysia
|59
|37
|4
|Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|51
|42
|8
|Asia-Pacific
|Japan
|43
|24
|33
|Asia-Pacific
|Philippines
|42
|45
|13
|Asia-Pacific
|Indonesia
|41
|36
|23
|Asia-Pacific
|Australia
|36
|53
|11
|Asia-Pacific
|Thailand
|33
|44
|23
|Asia-Pacific
|South Korea
|33
|38
|29
|Asia-Pacific
|Pakistan
|27
|38
|35
|Asia-Pacific
|Sri Lanka
|20
|42
|37
|Asia-Pacific
|India
|17
|33
|48
|Asia-Pacific
|Bangladesh
|10
|36
|55
|Asia-Pacific
|W. Bank/E. Jerusalem
|61
|32
|7
|Middle East
|Israel
|43
|37
|20
|Middle East
|Turkey
|38
|49
|13
|Middle East
|Nigeria
|46
|28
|25
|Africa
|Ghana
|43
|29
|27
|Africa
|Kenya
|39
|32
|28
|Africa
|South Africa
|36
|42
|23
|Africa
|Chile
|56
|32
|13
|Latin America
|Peru
|53
|36
|11
|Latin America
|Colombia
|51
|36
|13
|Latin America
|Argentina
|49
|41
|11
|Latin America
|Mexico
|48
|35
|16
|Latin America
|Brazil
|36
|48
|16
|Latin America
|37-country median
|36
|42
|19
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
Broadly, the shares of multi-platform users – those who use three or more of the five social media platforms on our list – tend to be larger in middle-income nations than in high-income countries.
Half or more in Malaysia, Singapore, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Chile, Peru and Colombia say they use at least three of these platforms.
Non-users are most likely to be found in Germany, Japan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. At least one-third in each of these countries say they don’t use any of the social media platforms asked about.
Some of the places with the biggest shares of non-users are countries where specific platforms are restricted (like TikTok in India) or people experience internet and social media blackouts during periods of unrest.
What characterizes social media users?
When it comes to social media platform use, there are differences by age. In every country surveyed, adults under age 35 are the most likely to use three or more platforms of the five we asked about, while those 50 and older are the least likely to report using multiple platforms. The oldest adults in nearly all countries are more likely to say they don’t use any social media platforms.
And in many places, those with more education are at least twice as likely as those with less education to use three or more platforms – except in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, where those who are more educated are less likely to use multiple platforms.
In a few countries, those on the ideological left are more likely to use at least three platforms compared to those on the right. For instance, roughly half of Turks on the left are self-reported multi-platform users – nearly double the share of Turks on the right who say the same. We see a similar pattern in Australia, Colombia, Israel and Thailand.