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Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy

Social Media Platform Use Around the World

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Table of Contents
  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country.

For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Social media platform use varies among people in 37 countries around the world. Facebook is generally the top platform of the five we asked about in a new Pew Research Center survey, followed by Instagram. Fewer overall use TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.

Shares who use social media in 37 countries
% who say they use the following websites and apps
Chart
* TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.
Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Shares who use social media in 37 countries
% who say they use the following websites and apps
CountryFacebookInstagramTikTokXSnapchatGrouping
U.S.7051371826North America
Canada6846261819North America
France5648281231Europe
Germany3545171012Europe
Greece705537136Europe
Hungary783737109Europe
Italy656033126Europe
Netherlands4947241219Europe
Poland7345351813Europe
Spain576140257Europe
Sweden7367221335Europe
U.K.5852332220Europe
Australia8159271924Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh4282527Asia-Pacific
India43386718Asia-Pacific
Indonesia674562158Asia-Pacific
Japan425537516Asia-Pacific
Malaysia8362813014Asia-Pacific
Pakistan511752628Asia-Pacific
Philippines8640581922Asia-Pacific
Singapore7672612612Asia-Pacific
South Korea565235285Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka541935716Asia-Pacific
Thailand703268206Asia-Pacific
Israel7258472614Middle East
Turkey6075303512Middle East
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem8864721450Middle East
Ghana6126651641Africa
Kenya6428581628Africa
Nigeria7240572634Africa
South Africa6928591422Africa
Argentina7969552213Latin America
Brazil62675176Latin America
Chile8165663018Latin America
Colombia8054662220Latin America
Mexico8150622425Latin America
Peru8751722324Latin America
37-country median6951401818Median
Download data as .csv
* TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.
Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Large majorities in most of these countries use at least one of these platforms, but multi-platform users (defined here as those who report using three or more of the five) tend to be more common in middle-income countries, as defined by World Bank lending groups.

These findings are part of a larger report on views of social media and its impact on democracy and individuals.

We asked people whether they use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Snapchat. Across 37 countries, we find that:

  • Facebook is generally the top social media platform among these five. The shares who report using it are significantly higher than those that use the second-most common platform in more than half the countries surveyed.
  • In some countries, Instagram is equally or more popular than Facebook – especially in high-income nations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
  • TikTok is among the top platforms in some middle-income Asian and African countries. (TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.)
  • Use of X and Snapchat is generally much lower than other platforms we asked about. However, about half the Japanese public uses X, and a similar share of Palestinians use Snapchat.

Which platforms are growing?

When was the last time we asked people outside the U.S. about their social media use?

In 2023, we surveyed people about their use of social media platforms in eight middle-income countries: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa.

At the time, we asked about Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, WhatsApp and X (then still called Twitter). This year, we did not ask about Telegram or WhatsApp, but added Snapchat.

In the U.S., we ask about a longer list of social media platforms annually.

Social media use has shifted in eight middle-income countries where we asked about these platforms in 2023.

Since the last time we asked this question globally, TikTok use is up considerably, Facebook and Instagram use are up somewhat and use of X has mostly stayed the same or decreased. We did not ask about Snapchat in 2023.

TikTok use has increased by double digits in almost every country where trends are available. For example, in Nigeria, the share of TikTok users has more than doubled from 25% in 2023 to 57% today.

TikTok use is up in several middle-income countries
% who say they use TikTok
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: Only countries with statistically significant increases are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
TikTok use is up in several middle-income countries
% who say they use TikTok
NigeriaIndonesiaArgentinaSouth AfricaMexicoKenya
2023253531374137
2026576255596258
Download data as .csv
Note: Only countries with statistically significant increases are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Instagram use has also increased in six of the eight countries where we last asked the question – including double-digit increases of 17 percentage points in Nigeria, 15 points in Argentina, 14 points in Indonesia and 12 points in India.

Similarly, the shares that report using Facebook have grown in Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa.

Unlike the other platforms we asked about, use of X has stayed the same or decreased in most of the countries where trend data is available. For example, in Brazil, just 7% report using X – down from 22% in 2023. But in Indonesia and Nigeria, the shares that use X have grown.

Who uses Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and Snapchat?

Broadly, younger people and more educated people are more likely to use each of the platforms we asked about, with a few exceptions.

Social media use by age
% who say they use the following websites and apps, by age
Chart
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Social media use by age
% who say they use the following websites and apps, by age
FacebookInstagramTikTokSnapchatXGroupings
Total6951401818Total
18-347877643529age
35-497457441216age
50+59292649age
Download data as .csv
Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In high-income countries, Facebook tends to be most popular among those ages 35 to 49. But in middle-income countries, Facebook is most popular among younger people, those 18 to 34.

In 36 of the 37 countries surveyed, younger adults are more likely to use Instagram than older adults. And those with more education are also more likely to use Instagram than those with less education.

TikTok use is also much more prevalent among younger people than older people virtually everywhere we polled. In several places, young adults are about 50 percentage points more likely to use TikTok than people ages 5o and older.

Facebook is most popular with young people in middle-income countries, less so in high-income
% who say they use Facebook, by age
Chart

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Facebook is most popular with young people in middle-income countries, less so in high-income
% who say they use Facebook, by age
Ages 18-3418-3435-4950+Youngest-oldest diff
Indonesia88887429+59
Sri Lanka78786222+56
Bangladesh67673212+55
Thailand98989245+53
South Africa87877334+53
India65653716+49
Kenya78785536+42
Ghana72725931+41
Mexico96968756+40
South Korea79797040+39
Philippines99999063+36
Colombia91918962+29
Chile93939365+28
Poland86868559+27
Hungary93938867+26
Peru97978973+24
Pakistan59594735+24
Greece83838460+23
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem93939274+19
Argentina86868567+19
Japan47476730+17
France62626948+14
Israel75757767+8
Brazil62627154+8
U.K.59597451+8
Australia84848477+7
U.S.72727865+7
Sweden73738667+6
Malaysia82829077+5
Netherlands44445848-4
Turkey54546660-6
Germany26265032-6
Canada57578466-9
Italy55557068-13
Spain46466659-13
Singapore62628780-18
Download data as .csv

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

While people with more education are generally more likely to use TikTok than those with less education, this pattern is reversed in some high-income countries.

As with the other social media platforms, younger people and more highly educated people are more likely than their counterparts to say they use X.

Snapchat is dominated by younger adults in most places, and in several countries, it is almost exclusively used by the youngest demographic. For instance, in the U.K., the majority of those ages 18 to 34 use Snapchat (58%) compared to only 2% of those 50 and older.

As with TikTok, Snapchat use is more common among those with more education in middle income countries like Ghana, Pakistan and Peru – but in high-income countries like Canada, France and the Netherlands, people with less education are more likely to use it.

Where is social media use most widespread?

Majorities in most surveyed countries report using at least one of the social media platforms asked about, but there is significant variation in the number of platforms they use.

Social media use varies across 37 countries
% who, when asked if they ever use Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok or Snapchat, say they …
Chart
Note: Percentages are calculated based on whether people say they use each of the following websites or apps: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and Snapchat. Those who answered none of the social media platform use questions are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Social media use varies across 37 countries
% who, when asked if they ever use Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok or Snapchat, say they …
CountryUse 3+ platformsUse 1 to 2 platformsUse none of the platformsCategories
U.S.374514North America
Canada275419North America
Sweden384814Europe
U.K.344323Europe
Spain335117Europe
Greece334621Europe
Poland305019Europe
France304425Europe
Hungary285319Europe
Italy275518Europe
Netherlands215128Europe
Germany164439Europe
Malaysia59374Asia-Pacific
Singapore51428Asia-Pacific
Japan432433Asia-Pacific
Philippines424513Asia-Pacific
Indonesia413623Asia-Pacific
Australia365311Asia-Pacific
Thailand334423Asia-Pacific
South Korea333829Asia-Pacific
Pakistan273835Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka204237Asia-Pacific
India173348Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh103655Asia-Pacific
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem61327Middle East
Israel433720Middle East
Turkey384913Middle East
Nigeria462825Africa
Ghana432927Africa
Kenya393228Africa
South Africa364223Africa
Chile563213Latin America
Peru533611Latin America
Colombia513613Latin America
Argentina494111Latin America
Mexico483516Latin America
Brazil364816Latin America
37-country median364219
Download data as .csv
Note: Percentages are calculated based on whether people say they use each of the following websites or apps: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and Snapchat. Those who answered none of the social media platform use questions are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.
“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Broadly, the shares of multi-platform users – those who use three or more of the five social media platforms on our list – tend to be larger in middle-income nations than in high-income countries.

Half or more in Malaysia, Singapore, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Chile, Peru and Colombia say they use at least three of these platforms.

Non-users are most likely to be found in Germany, Japan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. At least one-third in each of these countries say they don’t use any of the social media platforms asked about.

Some of the places with the biggest shares of non-users are countries where specific platforms are restricted (like TikTok in India) or people experience internet and social media blackouts during periods of unrest.

What characterizes social media users?

When it comes to social media platform use, there are differences by age. In every country surveyed, adults under age 35 are the most likely to use three or more platforms of the five we asked about, while those 50 and older are the least likely to report using multiple platforms. The oldest adults in nearly all countries are more likely to say they don’t use any social media platforms.

And in many places, those with more education are at least twice as likely as those with less education to use three or more platforms – except in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, where those who are more educated are less likely to use multiple platforms.

In a few countries, those on the ideological left are more likely to use at least three platforms compared to those on the right. For instance, roughly half of Turks on the left are self-reported multi-platform users – nearly double the share of Turks on the right who say the same. We see a similar pattern in Australia, Colombia, Israel and Thailand.

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
  2. Americans Are Negative About Social Media’s Impact on Democracy – and the Rest of the World Is Catching Up
  3. Social Media Platform Use Around the World
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology