Social Media Platform Use Around the World

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at views of how social media has impacted democracy in 37 countries, as well as social media use by platform in each place. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We study how people around the world feel about their democracies and the impact of social media and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Interviews were conducted from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. For this report, data from the United States comes from two surveys. We surveyed 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. Additionally, we surveyed 5,511 U.S. adults from Jan. 30 to June 18, 2026 as part of the National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). These surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this report, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Social media platform use varies among people in 37 countries around the world. Facebook is generally the top platform of the five we asked about in a new Pew Research Center survey, followed by Instagram. Fewer overall use TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Snapchat.

Shares who use social media in 37 countries % who say they use the following websites and apps * TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.

Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Shares who use social media in 37 countries % who say they use the following websites and apps Country Facebook Instagram TikTok X Snapchat Grouping U.S. 70 51 37 18 26 North America Canada 68 46 26 18 19 North America France 56 48 28 12 31 Europe Germany 35 45 17 10 12 Europe Greece 70 55 37 13 6 Europe Hungary 78 37 37 10 9 Europe Italy 65 60 33 12 6 Europe Netherlands 49 47 24 12 19 Europe Poland 73 45 35 18 13 Europe Spain 57 61 40 25 7 Europe Sweden 73 67 22 13 35 Europe U.K. 58 52 33 22 20 Europe Australia 81 59 27 19 24 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 42 8 25 2 7 Asia-Pacific India 43 38 6 7 18 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 67 45 62 15 8 Asia-Pacific Japan 42 55 37 51 6 Asia-Pacific Malaysia 83 62 81 30 14 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 51 17 52 6 28 Asia-Pacific Philippines 86 40 58 19 22 Asia-Pacific Singapore 76 72 61 26 12 Asia-Pacific South Korea 56 52 35 28 5 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 54 19 35 7 16 Asia-Pacific Thailand 70 32 68 20 6 Asia-Pacific Israel 72 58 47 26 14 Middle East Turkey 60 75 30 35 12 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 88 64 72 14 50 Middle East Ghana 61 26 65 16 41 Africa Kenya 64 28 58 16 28 Africa Nigeria 72 40 57 26 34 Africa South Africa 69 28 59 14 22 Africa Argentina 79 69 55 22 13 Latin America Brazil 62 67 51 7 6 Latin America Chile 81 65 66 30 18 Latin America Colombia 80 54 66 22 20 Latin America Mexico 81 50 62 24 25 Latin America Peru 87 51 72 23 24 Latin America 37-country median 69 51 40 18 18 Median Download data as .csv * TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.

Note: The most commonly used platform in each country is highlighted in green. Where more than one platform is highlighted, there is no significant difference between the shares that use them. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Large majorities in most of these countries use at least one of these platforms, but multi-platform users (defined here as those who report using three or more of the five) tend to be more common in middle-income countries, as defined by World Bank lending groups.

These findings are part of a larger report on views of social media and its impact on democracy and individuals.

Which social media platforms are most popular?

We asked people whether they use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Snapchat. Across 37 countries, we find that:

Facebook is generally the top social media platform among these five. The shares who report using it are significantly higher than those that use the second-most common platform in more than half the countries surveyed.

is generally the top social media platform among these five. The shares who report using it are significantly higher than those that use the second-most common platform in more than half the countries surveyed. In some countries, Instagram is equally or more popular than Facebook – especially in high-income nations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

is equally or more popular than Facebook – especially in high-income nations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. TikTok is among the top platforms in some middle-income Asian and African countries. (TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.)

is among the top platforms in some middle-income Asian and African countries. (TikTok has been banned in India since 2020.) Use of X and Snapchat is generally much lower than other platforms we asked about. However, about half the Japanese public uses X, and a similar share of Palestinians use Snapchat.

Which platforms are growing?

When was the last time we asked people outside the U.S. about their social media use? In 2023, we surveyed people about their use of social media platforms in eight middle-income countries: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa. At the time, we asked about Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, WhatsApp and X (then still called Twitter). This year, we did not ask about Telegram or WhatsApp, but added Snapchat. In the U.S., we ask about a longer list of social media platforms annually.

Social media use has shifted in eight middle-income countries where we asked about these platforms in 2023.

Since the last time we asked this question globally, TikTok use is up considerably, Facebook and Instagram use are up somewhat and use of X has mostly stayed the same or decreased. We did not ask about Snapchat in 2023.

TikTok use has increased by double digits in almost every country where trends are available. For example, in Nigeria, the share of TikTok users has more than doubled from 25% in 2023 to 57% today.

TikTok use is up in several middle-income countries % who say they use TikTok Note: Only countries with statistically significant increases are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook TikTok use is up in several middle-income countries % who say they use TikTok Nigeria Indonesia Argentina South Africa Mexico Kenya 2023 25 35 31 37 41 37 2026 57 62 55 59 62 58 Download data as .csv Note: Only countries with statistically significant increases are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Instagram use has also increased in six of the eight countries where we last asked the question – including double-digit increases of 17 percentage points in Nigeria, 15 points in Argentina, 14 points in Indonesia and 12 points in India.

Similarly, the shares that report using Facebook have grown in Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa.

Unlike the other platforms we asked about, use of X has stayed the same or decreased in most of the countries where trend data is available. For example, in Brazil, just 7% report using X – down from 22% in 2023. But in Indonesia and Nigeria, the shares that use X have grown.

Who uses Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and Snapchat?

Broadly, younger people and more educated people are more likely to use each of the platforms we asked about, with a few exceptions.

Social media use by age % who say they use the following websites and apps, by age Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Social media use by age % who say they use the following websites and apps, by age Facebook Instagram TikTok Snapchat X Groupings Total 69 51 40 18 18 Total 18-34 78 77 64 35 29 age 35-49 74 57 44 12 16 age 50+ 59 29 26 4 9 age Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are medians based on 37 countries. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In high-income countries, Facebook tends to be most popular among those ages 35 to 49. But in middle-income countries, Facebook is most popular among younger people, those 18 to 34.

In 36 of the 37 countries surveyed, younger adults are more likely to use Instagram than older adults. And those with more education are also more likely to use Instagram than those with less education.

TikTok use is also much more prevalent among younger people than older people virtually everywhere we polled. In several places, young adults are about 50 percentage points more likely to use TikTok than people ages 5o and older.

Facebook is most popular with young people in middle-income countries, less so in high-income % who say they use Facebook, by age

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Facebook is most popular with young people in middle-income countries, less so in high-income % who say they use Facebook, by age Ages 18-34 18-34 35-49 50+ Youngest-oldest diff Indonesia 88 88 74 29 +59 Sri Lanka 78 78 62 22 +56 Bangladesh 67 67 32 12 +55 Thailand 98 98 92 45 +53 South Africa 87 87 73 34 +53 India 65 65 37 16 +49 Kenya 78 78 55 36 +42 Ghana 72 72 59 31 +41 Mexico 96 96 87 56 +40 South Korea 79 79 70 40 +39 Philippines 99 99 90 63 +36 Colombia 91 91 89 62 +29 Chile 93 93 93 65 +28 Poland 86 86 85 59 +27 Hungary 93 93 88 67 +26 Peru 97 97 89 73 +24 Pakistan 59 59 47 35 +24 Greece 83 83 84 60 +23 W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 93 93 92 74 +19 Argentina 86 86 85 67 +19 Japan 47 47 67 30 +17 France 62 62 69 48 +14 Israel 75 75 77 67 +8 Brazil 62 62 71 54 +8 U.K. 59 59 74 51 +8 Australia 84 84 84 77 +7 U.S. 72 72 78 65 +7 Sweden 73 73 86 67 +6 Malaysia 82 82 90 77 +5 Netherlands 44 44 58 48 -4 Turkey 54 54 66 60 -6 Germany 26 26 50 32 -6 Canada 57 57 84 66 -9 Italy 55 55 70 68 -13 Spain 46 46 66 59 -13 Singapore 62 62 87 80 -18 Download data as .csv

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

While people with more education are generally more likely to use TikTok than those with less education, this pattern is reversed in some high-income countries.

As with the other social media platforms, younger people and more highly educated people are more likely than their counterparts to say they use X.

Snapchat is dominated by younger adults in most places, and in several countries, it is almost exclusively used by the youngest demographic. For instance, in the U.K., the majority of those ages 18 to 34 use Snapchat (58%) compared to only 2% of those 50 and older.

As with TikTok, Snapchat use is more common among those with more education in middle income countries like Ghana, Pakistan and Peru – but in high-income countries like Canada, France and the Netherlands, people with less education are more likely to use it.

Where is social media use most widespread?

Majorities in most surveyed countries report using at least one of the social media platforms asked about, but there is significant variation in the number of platforms they use.

Social media use varies across 37 countries % who, when asked if they ever use Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok or Snapchat, say they … Note: Percentages are calculated based on whether people say they use each of the following websites or apps: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and Snapchat. Those who answered none of the social media platform use questions are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Social media use varies across 37 countries % who, when asked if they ever use Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok or Snapchat, say they … Country Use 3+ platforms Use 1 to 2 platforms Use none of the platforms Categories U.S. 37 45 14 North America Canada 27 54 19 North America Sweden 38 48 14 Europe U.K. 34 43 23 Europe Spain 33 51 17 Europe Greece 33 46 21 Europe Poland 30 50 19 Europe France 30 44 25 Europe Hungary 28 53 19 Europe Italy 27 55 18 Europe Netherlands 21 51 28 Europe Germany 16 44 39 Europe Malaysia 59 37 4 Asia-Pacific Singapore 51 42 8 Asia-Pacific Japan 43 24 33 Asia-Pacific Philippines 42 45 13 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 41 36 23 Asia-Pacific Australia 36 53 11 Asia-Pacific Thailand 33 44 23 Asia-Pacific South Korea 33 38 29 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 27 38 35 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 20 42 37 Asia-Pacific India 17 33 48 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 10 36 55 Asia-Pacific W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 61 32 7 Middle East Israel 43 37 20 Middle East Turkey 38 49 13 Middle East Nigeria 46 28 25 Africa Ghana 43 29 27 Africa Kenya 39 32 28 Africa South Africa 36 42 23 Africa Chile 56 32 13 Latin America Peru 53 36 11 Latin America Colombia 51 36 13 Latin America Argentina 49 41 11 Latin America Mexico 48 35 16 Latin America Brazil 36 48 16 Latin America 37-country median 36 42 19 Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are calculated based on whether people say they use each of the following websites or apps: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and Snapchat. Those who answered none of the social media platform use questions are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Broadly, the shares of multi-platform users – those who use three or more of the five social media platforms on our list – tend to be larger in middle-income nations than in high-income countries.

Half or more in Malaysia, Singapore, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Chile, Peru and Colombia say they use at least three of these platforms.

Non-users are most likely to be found in Germany, Japan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. At least one-third in each of these countries say they don’t use any of the social media platforms asked about.

Some of the places with the biggest shares of non-users are countries where specific platforms are restricted (like TikTok in India) or people experience internet and social media blackouts during periods of unrest.

What characterizes social media users?

When it comes to social media platform use, there are differences by age. In every country surveyed, adults under age 35 are the most likely to use three or more platforms of the five we asked about, while those 50 and older are the least likely to report using multiple platforms. The oldest adults in nearly all countries are more likely to say they don’t use any social media platforms.

And in many places, those with more education are at least twice as likely as those with less education to use three or more platforms – except in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, where those who are more educated are less likely to use multiple platforms.

In a few countries, those on the ideological left are more likely to use at least three platforms compared to those on the right. For instance, roughly half of Turks on the left are self-reported multi-platform users – nearly double the share of Turks on the right who say the same. We see a similar pattern in Australia, Colombia, Israel and Thailand.