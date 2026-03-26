How Catholic radio differs from other Christian radio

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About this research This Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative is about the AM and FM radio stations across the United States that primarily broadcast religious or faith-based content. It looks at the characteristics of these stations and the programming they play, along with who listens to religious programming and why. The Pew-Knight Initiative is a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. Understanding more about the sources Americans turn to for information – including religious radio stations – is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda on news habits and media. Religious radio stations can be heard in most parts of the U.S. and make up a considerable portion of the country’s media landscape. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our news habits and media research. How did we do this? For this study, we used three main data sources to get a broad look at where religious radio stations are, what their programming tends to sound like and reasons their listeners tune in: Data about all FCC-licensed terrestrial AM and FM radio stations in the U.S. from Radio-Locator, an industry database with information about where stations are located, the geographical areas they cover and the primary type of programming they air. We also examined the websites of religious stations to learn how they describe their mission and religious affiliation.

Around 440,000 hours of audio collected from the internet broadcasts of more than 2,000 religious stations during the month of July 2025.

A survey of 5,023 U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025, that asked members of the Center’s American Trends Panel about the religious audio programming they listen to and why. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the study’s methodology.

About a quarter of all the FCC-licensed AM and FM radio stations in the United States are religious radio stations, and a vast majority of those are Christian.

Most of the religious stations we analyzed (63%) identify simply as “Christian” with no additional affiliation given. Another 10% identify with a specific Protestant tradition, and 8% of stations identify as Catholic radio.

Our analysis finds that Catholic stations stand out in several ways. Compared with other religious stations, Catholic radio contains more talk programming, features a different mix of formats and tends to focus on a different set of topics.

These findings are part of a larger study on religious radio in the U.S.

Where can Catholic radio be heard?

Like religious radio stations more broadly, Catholic radio stations are located across the country. But compared with stations that identify with a Protestant tradition or simply as “Christian,” Catholic stations are more concentrated in the Midwest and Northeast, and less prevalent in the South.

17% of all religious radio stations in the Midwest are Catholic stations, as are 12% of religious stations in the Northeast and 9% of those in the West.

By contrast, just 5% of all religious stations in the South are Catholic stations.

Typical programming on Catholic radio

Many religious radio stations carry the same popular syndicated talk shows. For instance, about half of all stations carry Unshackled and Turning Point, and 44% of stations carry Focus on the Family. But these programs almost never appear on the broadcast schedules of Catholic stations. In fact, the typical schedule for a Catholic station has essentially no overlap with non-Catholic religious stations.

Catholic radio stations play less music and more talk programming than other Christian stations Average amount of time per day U.S. religious radio stations broadcast … Note: Categorization of station religious tradition is based on the content of station websites. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 439,711 hours of programming on FCC-licensed terrestrial AM/FM religious radio stations, recorded July 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Catholic radio stations play less music and more talk programming than other Christian stations Average amount of time per day U.S. religious radio stations broadcast … Segment format Catholic Stations Other Christian Stations Ads and promotions 1.42 0.84 Religious storytelling or audio dramas 0.22 0.51 Music 2.58 13.28 News reads 0.66 0.52 Other spoken content 0.31 0.18 Religious services 3.74 3.96 Talk programming 15.14 4.73 Download data as .csv Note: Categorization of station religious tradition is based on the content of station websites. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 439,711 hours of programming on FCC-licensed terrestrial AM/FM religious radio stations, recorded July 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Catholic stations also tend to play relatively little music. About half of religious radio airtime overall is dedicated to music. On Catholic stations, this share is just 11%. (These shares cover any and all musical content that might play during the day, including jingles in advertisements, program theme music and music that plays as part of a religious service.) The music that does play on Catholic radio is considerably more likely to be uncategorizable by our automated music recognition system, suggesting that much of it does not come from widely available studio recordings.

Read more about music on religious radio.

The time that Catholic stations don’t spend broadcasting music is mostly occupied by host-led talk radio formats: discussions, monologues or commentary from hosts, interviews with guests, or caller interaction and audience participation segments. On average, Catholic stations air 15 hours of talk content per day, compared with under five hours on other Christian stations. During these talk radio broadcasts:

Catholic talk radio is more likely to include caller interaction or audience participation segments. Some 27% of talk programming on Catholic stations has these interactive elements, compared with around 8% of talk programming on other Christian stations.

Catholic talk radio is also more likely to contain discussions of family, parenting and education. Some 25% of talk time on Catholic radio mentions these issues, compared with 18% on other Christian stations. Catholic radio is less likely to include discussions of pop culture and entertainment, mentioned in 6% of Catholic talk programming versus 13% on other Christian stations.

And as might be expected, Catholic talk radio is more likely to include mentions of popes, both past and current. Pope Francis or Pope Leo XIV are mentioned by name in 6% of talk programming on Catholic stations, compared with 0.2% on other Christian stations.

Outside of music and talk radio formats, Catholic and non-Catholic stations spend a similar amount of time on content that we broadly categorized as religious services or sermons. And the services broadcast on Catholic stations sound different from those heard on other Christian stations, reflecting the differences between Catholic Mass and services in other Christian traditions.

There is quite a bit of overlap in the books of the Bible that are mentioned on Catholic and non-Catholic radio. The Gospels of Matthew, Luke and John, and the Hebrew scriptures of Psalms, Genesis, Exodus and Isaiah are among the 10 most-mentioned books of the Bible on both types of stations. But at the time this study was conducted, listeners were far more likely to hear references to the Book of Revelation on non-Catholic radio than on Catholic radio.