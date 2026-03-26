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About this research This Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative is about the AM and FM radio stations across the United States that primarily broadcast religious or faith-based content. It looks at the characteristics of these stations and the programming they play, along with who listens to religious programming and why. The Pew-Knight Initiative is a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. Understanding more about the sources Americans turn to for information – including religious radio stations – is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda on news habits and media. Religious radio stations can be heard in most parts of the U.S. and make up a considerable portion of the country’s media landscape. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our news habits and media research. How did we do this? For this study, we used three main data sources to get a broad look at where religious radio stations are, what their programming tends to sound like and reasons their listeners tune in: Data about all FCC-licensed terrestrial AM and FM radio stations in the U.S. from Radio-Locator, an industry database with information about where stations are located, the geographical areas they cover and the primary type of programming they air. We also examined the websites of religious stations to learn how they describe their mission and religious affiliation.

Around 440,000 hours of audio collected from the internet broadcasts of more than 2,000 religious stations during the month of July 2025.

A survey of 5,023 U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025, that asked members of the Center’s American Trends Panel about the religious audio programming they listen to and why. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the study’s methodology.

About half of U.S. adults (45%) say they ever listen to religious audio programming – such as music, sermons, talk shows or audio dramas – either via radio or online. Most listeners say they tune in because they find the content spiritually uplifting, relaxing or able to provide guidance for daily life. Fewer point to keeping up with news and current events as a major reason for listening.

Even so, political and social issues do come up in religious programming. About four-in-ten listeners say they hear commentary about these topics at least sometimes. And when we examined a month’s worth of religious radio broadcasts from July 2025, we found that some stations have multiple hours of programming each day that focus on political and social issues. Others seldom reference these topics outside of brief news reads or passing mentions.

The following analysis looks at the experiences of U.S. adults who listen to religious programming and encounter politics there, and how they feel about this type of content.

The findings are part of a larger study on religious radio in the U.S.

How listeners encounter political content in religious programming

Many adults who listen to religious programming don’t end up being exposed to much political content this way. About one-third of listeners (35%) say they rarely hear discussions of news and politics, and another 21% say they never do.

This reflects the different types of programming people choose to listen to:

37% of Americans listen to religious music, making it the most popular type of programming we asked about. Religious radio stations that primarily play music also tend to include relatively little political content, according to our content analysis.

Stations that air primarily talk programming devote the most time to politics – a little over four hours per station per day, on average. But the audience for religious talk shows is smaller. About one-in-five Americans (18%) report listening to this type of programming.

Among Americans who listen to religious talk shows, about six-in-ten (56%) say they hear political or social commentary there at least sometimes. A similar share of talk show listeners say they tune in to keep up with news and current events (59% say this is at least a minor reason). By comparison, of all religious programming listeners – not just those who listen to talk shows – 40% say that keeping up with news and current events is a reason they listen. And among people who listen to other types of religious programming but don’t listen to talk shows, just 28% say they tune in to keep up with current events.

How listeners feel about political content in religious programming

Among people who say they ever encounter political or social commentary in the religious radio programming they listen to:

48% say they neither like nor dislike it.

20% like it; 32% dislike it.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they like it a lot (10% vs. 3%), while Democrats are more likely to dislike it a lot (20% vs. 9%).

(This follow-up question was asked only of survey respondents who said they encounter political or social commentary in religious programming extremely often, often, sometimes or rarely. Respondents who said they never encounter political or social commentary were not asked whether they like it.)