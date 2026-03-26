Pew Knight Initiative The Pew-Knight Initiative supports new research on how Americans absorb civic information, form beliefs and identities, and engage in their communities. Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, nonadvocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. Knight Foundation is a social investor committed to supporting informed and engaged communities. Learn more >

About this research This Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative is about the AM and FM radio stations across the United States that primarily broadcast religious or faith-based content. It looks at the characteristics of these stations and the programming they play, along with who listens to religious programming and why. The Pew-Knight Initiative is a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. Understanding more about the sources Americans turn to for information – including religious radio stations – is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda on news habits and media. Religious radio stations can be heard in most parts of the U.S. and make up a considerable portion of the country’s media landscape. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our news habits and media research. How did we do this? For this study, we used three main data sources to get a broad look at where religious radio stations are, what their programming tends to sound like and reasons their listeners tune in: Data about all FCC-licensed terrestrial AM and FM radio stations in the U.S. from Radio-Locator, an industry database with information about where stations are located, the geographical areas they cover and the primary type of programming they air. We also examined the websites of religious stations to learn how they describe their mission and religious affiliation.

Around 440,000 hours of audio collected from the internet broadcasts of more than 2,000 religious stations during the month of July 2025.

A survey of 5,023 U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025, that asked members of the Center’s American Trends Panel about the religious audio programming they listen to and why. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the study’s methodology.

Religious audio programming appears across a wide range of platforms, from traditional radio to podcasts and online streaming services. This chapter looks at how Americans consume this programming and the role it plays in their lives, based on a survey of 5,023 U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

These findings are part of a larger study on religious radio in the U.S.

Religious programming Americans listen to

Roughly half of U.S. adults (45%) say they listen to at least one type of religious programming we asked about:

45% of Americans listen to religious programming % of U.S. adults who say they ever listen to … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 45% of Americans listen to religious programming % of U.S. adults who say they ever listen to … U.S. adults who listen group Religious music 37% 1 Religious talk shows 18% 1 Religious services or sermons 30% 1 Religious storytelling or audio dramas 16% 1 Any of these 45% 2 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Religious music (37% of adults ever listen)

Sermons and religious services (30%)

Religious talk shows (18%)

Religious storytelling or audio dramas (16%)

Large majorities of White evangelical Protestants (76%) and Black Protestants (84%) say they listen to religious programming. Smaller shares of Catholics and White nonevangelical Protestants say they listen to this type of programming – about four-in-ten each.

About four-in-ten U.S. adults who identify with a religion other than Christianity (39%) say they listen to religious programming. These respondents are more likely to say they listen using online platforms than to say they tune in via AM or FM radio.

Religious “nones” – those who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” – are the least likely to report listening to religious programming, though 18% say they do.

Differences based on other factors tend to be more modest. For instance, nearly identical shares of adults ages 18 to 49 (44%) and ages 50 and older (47%) listen to religious programming (although those 50 and older are a bit more likely to listen to sermons and services specifically). The partisan gap is somewhat pronounced: 53% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents listen to religious programming, as do 38% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Majorities of Americans across age and partisan groups identify with a religion, according to the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study. For instance, 80% of those ages 50 and older are religiously affiliated, compared with a smaller majority of adults younger than 50 (59%). And around eight-in-ten Republicans identify with a religion, as do around six-in-ten Democrats.

When asked about the platforms they use to listen to religious programming, three-quarters of all listeners say they at least occasionally turn to AM or FM radio. A similar share (70%) listen using an online streaming or podcast platform, while 41% listen on a satellite radio service.

However, Americans of different ages have different listening preferences. Around eight-in-ten listeners ages 50 and older (82%) say they at least occasionally tune into an AM or FM radio station to hear religious programming. By contrast, 87% of listeners ages 18 to 29 say they listen on online streaming platforms.

Regardless of how they choose to listen, the vast majority of listeners say they consume religious audio programming at home (93%) or in a car (87%). Around half say they ever listen in public spaces (55%) or at work (51%).

Why people listen to religious programming

Some 37% of Americans who listen to religious audio programming say it is extremely or very important to their religious or spiritual lives. Another 35% say it is somewhat important, while 29% say it is either not too or not at all important.

Spiritual uplift and relaxation are the most common reasons Americans listen to religious programming Among U.S. adults who listen to religious audio programing, % saying they listen because … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Spiritual uplift and relaxation are the most common reasons Americans listen to religious programming Among U.S. adults who listen to religious audio programing, % saying they listen because … Reason Major reason Minor reason Not a reason It’s spiritually fulfilling or meaningful 62% 25% 12% It’s relaxing or calming 51% 32% 17% It provides me with life advice or guidance 39% 34% 26% It’s family friendly 38% 29% 32% It’s entertaining 28% 39% 32% To stay up to date about current events 14% 26% 59% Someone else is playing it 9% 28% 62% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

When asked why they listen to religious programming, relatively large shares of listeners cite the following as major reasons:

It’s spiritually uplifting (62%)

It’s relaxing or calming (51%)

It gives them life advice or guidance (39%)

It’s family friendly (38%)

Staying up to date with current events is generally not a big factor: 40% of listeners say this is at least a minor reason, but just 14% say it is a major one. About six-in-ten (59%) say it is not a reason they listen at all.

Around half of religious programming listeners have watched a movie, read a book they heard about there Among U.S. adults who listen to religious audio programming, % saying they have ___ because it was promoted or talked about on the shows they listen to Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Around half of religious programming listeners have watched a movie, read a book they heard about there Among U.S. adults who listen to religious audio programming, % saying they have ___ because it was promoted or talked about on the shows they listen to Behavior Share who have done this group Watched a movie or read a book 52% 1 Bought something 25% 1 Donated to a cause or political candidate 16% 1 Made changes to financial habits, such as spending or saving 25% 1 Started attending or switched to a new religious congregation 15% 1 Started a new religious practice, such as praying or reading scripture 35% 1 Any of these 66% 2 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025.

“Religious Radio Across America” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Many listeners say they have made changes to their lives or taken specific actions in response to things they heard promoted or advertised on the religious programming. Most notably, around half have watched a movie or read a book they heard about there, and around a third have started a new religious practice in their lives. A quarter of listeners bought something they heard about on these programs or made a change in their financial habits.

Around one-in-five listeners (21%) have given money directly to a religious radio station, show or podcast they listen to. This behavior is a bit more common among Republican listeners than among Democratic ones, and it is also relatively common among White evangelical Protestant listeners.

In general, listeners feel that the religious views they hear expressed in this programming broadly align with their own: 72% say the content they hear is very or somewhat similar to their personal views, and 74% say it’s similar to the views of their congregation. But this also can vary by political leaning, with Democratic listeners more likely than Republican listeners to say the views they hear differ from their own (21% vs. 13%).