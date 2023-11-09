The COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent labor shortages and supply chain problems, a burst of inflation and new payment technologies have upended large swaths of the service economy – including the tipped sectors. And a large majority of Americans have perceived a shift in the nation’s tipping culture in recent years.

Overall, 72% of U.S. adults say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago. Only 5% say it is expected in fewer places, while 23% say it’s expected in about the same number of places. Across demographic groups, majorities say tipping is expected in more places now compared with five years ago.

Whether Americans actually are tipping more frequently is difficult to say. There’s no official data on how many U.S. businesses rely on tips to compensate their workers or what share of workers are regularly tipped.

There is, however, a widely reported perception that more businesses are at least offering customers the opportunity to tip workers. The adoption of point-of-sale tablets, apps and digital kiosks has made it easier for businesses to provide customers with tip prompts and suggestions.

The public is more negative than positive about such automated tip suggestions, whether listed on a bill or shown on a screen when checking out. Four-in-ten U.S. adults strongly or somewhat oppose suggested tips, while 24% strongly or somewhat favor them and 32% neither oppose nor favor them. Attitudes differ somewhat by age and gender:

Older Americans tend to feel most negatively about tip suggestions. Nearly half of people ages 65 and older (47%) strongly or somewhat oppose them. Adults under 30 are more split in their views: Roughly equal shares say they favor tip suggestions (31%), oppose them (33%), or neither favor nor oppose them (32%).

Nearly half of people ages 65 and older (47%) strongly or somewhat oppose them. Adults under 30 are more split in their views: Roughly equal shares say they favor tip suggestions (31%), oppose them (33%), or neither favor nor oppose them (32%). Men are more likely than women to oppose suggested tip amounts: 44% of men strongly or somewhat oppose them, compared with 37% of women.

Feelings are much more negative when it comes to businesses – mostly restaurants – adding fixed-rate service charges to customers’ bills. Overall, 72% of U.S. adults strongly or somewhat oppose businesses including an automatic service charge or tip on the bill, while only 10% strongly or somewhat favor this. Another 13% neither oppose nor favor it.

Across demographic groups, majorities of Americans say they oppose automatic service charges or tips on customers’ bills. But there are again some differences by age and income: