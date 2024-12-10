Most Americans Feel Good About Their Job Security but Not Their Pay

Pew Research Center conducted this study to better understand the experiences of American workers.

For most of the analysis in this report, we surveyed 5,273 U.S. adults who are employed part time or full time and who have only one job or have more than one but consider one of them to be their primary job. The survey was conducted Oct. 7-13, 2024.

Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. The survey was conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

This report also includes an analysis of job availability, job characteristics and workforce demographics based of federal government data. Visit the methodology section for more information on these data sources.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.