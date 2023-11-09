This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Primary research team
Drew DeSilver, Senior Writer/Editor
Jordan Lippert, Research Assistant
John Gramlich, Associate Director
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant
Katherine Schaeffer, Research Analyst
Jenn Hatfield, Writer/Editor
Editorial and graphic design
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Jayme Link, Communications Assistant
Beshay Sakla, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau. We also received valuable input from Senior Survey Advisor Scott Keeter, Associate Director of Research Jocelyn Kiley, Senior Writer/Editor Dalia Fahmy, Research Analyst Ted Van Green and Research Associate Luis Noe-Bustamante.