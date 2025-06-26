How Changes in Turnout and Vote Choice Powered Trump’s Victory in 2024

Recent presidential elections have featured a lot of continuity. In a politically polarized America, the vast majority of voters stick with the same party from election to election.

But in a closely divided country, modest shifts have meant that control of the presidency has swung back and forth between Republicans and Democrats. Joe Biden won the 2020 election by 4.4 percentage points. Four years later, Donald Trump won by 1.5 points.

This roughly 6-point swing in the popular vote margin was the result of people changing something about their behavior between 2020 and 2024. To uncover the movement, we need to be able to see how individuals changed over time.

Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel includes about 9,000 voting-eligible adults. By cross-referencing official voting records, we were able to verify whether they voted in recent elections. Those who voted were asked how they voted, and nonvoters were asked which candidate they preferred.​

Panel data like this lets us track the same people over time, which allows us to separate people who voted for the same party’s candidate in both years from three kinds of changers:

(those who voted in 2020 but didn’t in 2024)​ New and returning voters (those who voted in 2024 but did not vote in 2020).​

Let’s see what happened. ​