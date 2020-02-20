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Most Adults Aware of 2020 Census and Ready to Respond, but Don’t Know Key Details

Appendix: Additional charts

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Table of Contents
  1. Most Adults Aware of 2020 Census and Ready to Respond, but Don’t Know Key Details
  2. 1. Intention to participate in the census
  3. 2. What Americans know about the census
  4. 3. Responding to the census online
  5. 4. The U.S. census and privacy concerns
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix: Additional charts
More than nine-in-ten people who plan to participate in the census say it is a civic duty
Among people who plan to participate in the census, nearly all cite the need for accurate results
Many people who plan to respond to the census say it is because they want to be counted
Ease of participation in the census is a major reason for more than four-in-ten of those who plan to respond
Some who may not respond to the census say they do not have enough information about it
The amount of time it takes to complete the census is a concern for some who say they may not respond
Some people who may not respond to the census say it is too intrusive
Six-in-ten of those who may not respond to the census say they do not trust the government to use the information properly
More than half of U.S. adults mistakenly believe the census includes a question about citizenship
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Table of Contents

  1. Most Adults Aware of 2020 Census and Ready to Respond, but Don’t Know Key Details
  2. 1. Intention to participate in the census
  3. 2. What Americans know about the census
  4. 3. Responding to the census online
  5. 4. The U.S. census and privacy concerns
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix: Additional charts