Report | February 20, 2020 Most Adults Aware of 2020 Census and Ready to Respond, but Don’t Know Key Details Appendix: Additional charts X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By D’Vera Cohn, Anna Brown and Scott Keeter Table of Contents Most Adults Aware of 2020 Census and Ready to Respond, but Don’t Know Key Details 1. Intention to participate in the census 2. What Americans know about the census 3. Responding to the census online 4. The U.S. census and privacy concerns Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix: Additional charts ← Prev Page 1…345678 Next Page → Report PDFToplineLearn About the U.S. Census in our Email Mini-Course2020 Census survey #1