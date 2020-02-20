Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends.

D’Vera Cohn, Senior Writer/Editor Anna Brown, Research Associate Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor Mark Hugo Lopez, Director, Global Migration and Demography Research Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Jesse Bennett, Research Assistant Luis Noe-Bustamante, Research Assistant Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager David Kent, Copy Editor Michael Keegan, Senior Infographics Designer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Joshua Ferno, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.