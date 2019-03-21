Acknowledgments

The Pew Research Center wishes to acknowledge the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which included Center staffers in early deliberations on the US 2050 initiative, provided access to abstracts and early drafts of research reports, and provided valuable advice in developing the questionnaire.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Rich Morin, Senior Editor Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher Nikki Graf, Research Associate Anna Brown, Research Analyst Anthony Cilluffo, Research Assistant Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Jessica Pumphrey, Communications Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer James Dryden (courtesy ServiceScape), Copy Editor Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau, and from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: Mark Lopez and Jeffrey Passel.