What we know about internet use, smartphone ownership and digital divides in the U.S.

For 25 years, Pew Research Center has tracked some of the biggest technological shifts in history.


Most Americans say they subscribe to broadband internet at home, own smartphones
% of U.S. adults who say they …
Subscribe to broadband at homeHave a smartphone
3/31/20001NA
3/1/20016NA
9/10/20017NA
9/19/20017NA
10/1/20016NA
10/7/20016NA
10/18/20018NA
11/18/20018NA
12/23/20019NA
1/31/20029NA
5/19/200211NA
7/26/200211NA
10/6/200215NA
10/27/200212NA
11/24/200215NA
12/22/200212NA
3/24/200315NA
3/25/200316NA
5/20/200316NA
6/24/200316NA
8/3/200317NA
12/14/200319NA
3/1/200424NA
3/17/200425NA
6/17/200423NA
7/3/200425NA
11/22/200426NA
11/30/200425NA
2/9/200529NA
3/21/200529NA
6/7/200533NA
12/8/200537NA
12/31/200536NA
2/6/200641NA
3/28/200642NA
4/6/200642NA
8/31/200643NA
12/4/200646NA
12/30/200644NA
9/5/200751NA
12/2/200754NA
1/13/200851NA
5/11/200854NA
8/10/200858NA
8/31/200857NA
12/4/200856NA
12/20/200855NA
4/19/200962NA
6/21/200962NA
9/14/200962NA
12/27/200959NA
1/19/201061NA
5/30/201064NA
9/13/201060NA
11/24/201060NA
12/21/201062NA
5/22/20116035
8/26/201162NA
1/8/201267NA
1/15/2012NA39
2/19/20126545
4/3/20126646
8/5/2012NA44
9/6/2012NA45
9/23/2012NA43
11/10/20126846
12/9/20126545
1/6/2013NA51
5/19/20137056
7/14/2013NA53
7/28/2013NA53
9/16/2013NA54
9/30/20137055
10/6/2013NA58
1/5/2014NA55
1/12/2014NA58
1/26/2014NA55
12/21/2014NA59
4/12/20156667
7/12/20156768
11/15/20156769
4/4/20167072
5/3/2016NA70
11/6/20167377
1/10/20186577
2/7/20197381
2/8/20217785
9/5/20238090
6/10/20247991
6/18/20257891
Note: We conducted polls via phone from 2000 to 2021; via web and mail in 2023; and via web, mail and phone in 2024 and 2025. Refer to the topline for variations in question wording over the years. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Today, most Americans subscribe to home broadband internet and own a smartphone. About four-in-ten describe their internet use as almost constant.

But use of these technologies is not universal. For instance, Americans with the lowest household incomes are far less likely than their higher-income peers to subscribe to broadband internet at home.

Below, we’ll walk through findings on technology use and digital divides from our 2025 survey:

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis is the latest in our long-running series on technology adoption in the United States. For two decades, we’ve surveyed Americans to understand things like who subscribes to broadband – also known as high-speed internet – at home; who has a smartphone; how often people go online; and whether they rely on smartphones for internet.

Why did we do this?

The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Technology impacts nearly every aspect of American life today, and it’s important to understand who does and doesn’t have access to it. Looking across groups helps us better understand the “digital divide.” And looking back at many years of data helps us see how people have adopted these technologies over time.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis is based on findings from the National Public Opinion Reference Survey, a Center survey of 5,022 U.S. adults. We allowed people to respond online, by mail or by phone. The survey represents the views of all U.S. adults.

The survey was conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

This analysis also includes past data. The ways we’ve allowed people to respond to these surveys have evolved over the years, including in 2023 and again in 2024. For more on these shifts and how we approached them, read our mobile and broadband fact sheets and our Q&A.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

How often do Americans go online?

Screen time for kids and teens often makes headlines. At the same time, many adults spend lots of time in front of screens, too.

Nine-in-ten U.S. adults use the internet daily, including 41% who say they’re online almost constantly. This is on par with what we found in 2023 and 2024.


Daily internet use is the norm for U.S. adults, and about 4 in 10 say they’re almost constantly online
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet …
Almost constantlySeveral times a dayAbout once a daySeveral times a weekLess oftenDo not useNET Daily
U.S. adults4143632490
Note: The “NET Daily” includes “almost constantly,” “several times a day” and “about once a day.” Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
By demographic groups

Vast majorities across demographic groups go online daily. But there are big differences in near-constant internet use.


A majority of adults under 30 say they use the internet almost constantly
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet almost constantly
GroupcategoryPercent
U.S. adultsall41
Ages 18-29age63
30-49age54
50-64age33
65+age14
Whiterace & ethnicity37
Blackrace & ethnicity44
Hispanicrace & ethnicity47
Asian*race & ethnicity59
income
Less than $30Kincome34
$30K-$69,999income38
$70K-$99,999income43
$100K+income50
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Some of the largest differences are by age. A majority of adults ages 18 to 29 (63%) say they’re online almost constantly. This share falls to 14% of those 65 and older.

There are also differences by household income. Today, half of adults who live in households earning $100,000 or more annually say they’re online almost constantly. Adults with lower incomes are less likely to say this. Still, 34% of those making under $30,000 annually are online this often. We’ve seen differences by income in recent years, too.

In addition, today 59% of Asian adults are online almost constantly. Hispanic and Black adults are less likely to say this, and White adults are the least likely.

Who has home broadband internet?

We also track what kinds of internet subscriptions people have – including who subscribes to broadband.

Today, about eight-in-ten Americans say they subscribe to broadband at home. Broadband – also commonly known as high-speed internet – includes a range of ways to get online, from wireless routers to cable to satellite internet. (For more on how we defined this, read the questionnaire.)

By demographic groups

Over the years, some of the biggest and most consistent divides in home internet access have been by household income. That remains true today.

Americans in households making under $30K a year are far less likely than those with higher incomes to subscribe to broadband
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to broadband at home
groupSubscribe to broadband at home
U.S. adultsall78
Ages 18-29ages71
30-49ages87
50-64ages79
65+ages70
Whiterace & ethnicity81
Blackrace & ethnicity71
Hispanicrace & ethnicity68
Asian*race & ethnicity86
income
Less than $30Kincome54
$30K-$69,999income75
$70K-$99,999income88
$100K+income94
Urbancommunity type75
Suburbancommunity type84
Ruralcommunity type71
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans in households making under $30,000 a year are far less likely than those with higher incomes to subscribe to home broadband. In this lowest-income group, 54% do, compared with 94% of those in the highest-income households – a 40 percentage point gap.

When it comes to the communities people live in, urban and rural Americans subscribe to home broadband at similar rates. But both groups are less likely than suburban adults to do so.

Black and Hispanic adults are also less likely than White or Asian adults to subscribe to broadband.

Changes over time

Overall, the share of Americans who subscribe to broadband has held fairly steady in the past few years. That’s also true for many demographic groups.

But between 2023 and now, it dipped slightly among young adults and Hispanic adults:

  • 71% of those ages 18 to 29 now subscribe to broadband at home, down from 78% in 2023.
  • 68% of Hispanic adults do, down from 75% in 2023.

For more on how these shares have changed over the past two decades, read our fact sheet on internet and broadband use.

Who has a smartphone?

Smartphones are common in America today. Vast majorities across age, income, racial and ethnic groups own one.

For example, 97% of adults under 50 and 90% of those ages 50 to 64 have a smartphone. Those 65 and older are least likely to own one, but 78% of them still do.

Read our fact sheet on mobile device use for more details.

Who relies on smartphones for internet access?

Young adults, Hispanic adults, those with lower incomes are more likely to rely on smartphones for internet
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent (say they have a smartphone but do not subscribe to home broadband)
GroupcategoryPercent
U.S. adultsall16
Ages 18-29age27
30-49age11
50-64age15
65+age17
Whiterace & ethnicity13
Blackrace & ethnicity19
Hispanicrace & ethnicity28
Asian*race & ethnicity11
income
Less than $30Kincome34
$30K-$69,999income19
$70K-$99,999income10
$100K+income4
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 5-June 18, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For some people, smartphones are a key way to access the internet. Today, 16% of adults are “smartphone dependent” for internet use, meaning they have a smartphone but don’t subscribe to home broadband.

By demographic groups

Americans with lower incomes are not just less likely to subscribe to broadband at home. They’re also more likely to rely on their smartphones for internet. About a third of those in households earning less than $30,000 annually are smartphone dependent, compared with 4% of those earning $100,000 or more.

Adults under 30 are more likely than older Americans to be smartphone dependent. Hispanic adults stand out too, followed by Black adults and smaller shares of White and Asian adults.

Changes over time

The share of Americans who are smartphone dependent has grown from 8% in 2013 to 16% today.

Over the last few years, that overall share has remained stable. But we see some recent change for Hispanic adults – from 2023 to now, the share of this group that is smartphone dependent ticked up from 20% to 28%.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysisthe topline and the survey methodology.

Colleen McClain is a senior researcher focusing on internet and technology research at Pew Research Center.

William Bishop is is a research associate focusing on internet and technology research at Pew Research Center.