Wikipedia at 25: What the data tells us

On Jan. 15, 2001, the earliest edit found on Wikipedia’s homepage announced, “This is the new WikiPedia!” Twenty-five years later, Wikipedia remains a key source of knowledge on the internet, attracting millions of visitors per day to articles across hundreds of languages.
Since its creation, the site has grown and stayed relevant in a rapidly changing digital environment. Wikipedia is one of the top sources mentioned in Google search results and is used to train large language models that power many artificial intelligence technologies.
Unlike most other high-traffic websites, Wikipedia does not run advertisements and is free to access. It relies on donations from the public and contributions from a community of largely volunteer editors and is hosted by the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.
Ahead of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, here are answers to some common questions about the site, based on data from Wikipedia and Wikimedia Statistics:
- How big is Wikipedia?
- How many languages are there on Wikipedia?
- How many people visit Wikipedia?
- What are the most-viewed pages of the last decade?
- What are the most-viewed pages each month?
- Which pages have been edited the most?
- Which pages have had the most views or edits in a single day?
- How many people contribute to Wikipedia?
How big is Wikipedia?
As of December 2025, there are over 66 million articles across all languages on Wikipedia. The text, images, videos and other uploaded files for those articles take up roughly 775 terabytes of storage. That is equal to the storage capacity of around 3,000 iPhones.
Around 7 million articles are in English, which is the language with the most articles on the site. With a total word count of over 5 billion words, it would take one person about 38 years to read every English Wikipedia article.
Source: Wikimedia Analytics API, accessed Dec. 5, 2025.
|Date
|Language
|Number of articles, in millions
|2001-01-01
|English
|0.0
|2005-01-01
|English
|0.4
|2010-01-01
|English
|3.0
|2015-01-01
|English
|4.6
|2020-01-01
|English
|5.9
|2025-01-01
|English
|6.9
|2005-06-01
|Cebuano
|0.0
|2010-01-01
|Cebuano
|0.0
|2015-01-01
|Cebuano
|1.2
|2020-01-01
|Cebuano
|5.3
|2025-01-01
|Cebuano
|6.1
|2001-04-01
|German
|0.0
|2005-01-01
|German
|0.2
|2010-01-01
|German
|1.1
|2015-01-01
|German
|1.8
|2020-01-01
|German
|2.4
|2025-01-01
|German
|3.0
|2001-10-01
|French
|0.0
|2005-01-01
|French
|0.1
|2010-01-01
|French
|0.9
|2015-01-01
|French
|1.6
|2020-01-01
|French
|2.2
|2025-01-01
|French
|2.7
|2001-05-01
|Swedish
|0.0
|2005-01-01
|Swedish
|0.1
|2010-01-01
|Swedish
|0.3
|2015-01-01
|Swedish
|1.9
|2020-01-01
|Swedish
|2.5
|2025-01-01
|Swedish
|2.6
|2001-09-01
|Dutch
|0.0
|2005-01-01
|Dutch
|0.1
|2010-01-01
|Dutch
|0.6
|2015-01-01
|Dutch
|1.8
|2020-01-01
|Dutch
|2.0
|2025-01-01
|Dutch
|2.2
Source: Wikimedia Analytics API, accessed Dec. 5, 2025.
How many languages are there on Wikipedia?
Wikipedia was initially published in English, but editions in other languages soon followed. As of late 2025, the site has articles in 342 languages.
Many of the largest Wikipedia editions other than English, such as French and German, have existed for much of the site’s history. Other languages have grown in recent years because automated bots are creating pages in those languages.
For example, Lsjbot is an automated program built by linguist Sverker Johansson that creates articles in Cebuano and Swedish. Cebuano – a language spoken in the southern Philippines – now has the second-most Wikipedia articles of any language, despite having relatively few active users.
How many people visit Wikipedia?
Source: Wikimedia Analytics API, accessed Dec. 17, 2025.
|Language
|% of total views
|English
|49
|Japanese
|7
|Spanish
|6
|German
|6
|Russian
|6
|French
|5
|Italian
|3
|Mandarin Chinese
|3
Source: Wikimedia Analytics API, accessed Dec. 17, 2025.
In the past decade, Wikipedia articles have been viewed a total of 1.9 trillion times. That is about 508 million views per day on average. About half (49%) of these views are for the English Wikipedia.
Some of the world’s most-spoken languages have relatively few Wikipedia page views. For example, Mandarin Chinese and Hindi are the second and third most-spoken languages in the world, but their Wikipedias rank eighth and 25th, respectively, in all-time page views. (Wikipedia has been blocked in mainland China since April 2019, though a similar Chinese site called Baidu Baike is available there.)
In addition to these human visits, bots also direct lots of traffic to Wikipedia. Web crawlers, AI bots and other nonhuman agents produced more than 88 billion views in 2025 alone. In October 2025, the Wikimedia Foundation reported that human pageviews were down by roughly 8% compared with the same months in 2024, a trend it attributes to the rise in generative AI and AI search summaries.
Related: Google users are less likely to click on links when an AI summary appears in the results
What are the most-viewed pages of the last decade?
With nearly 300 million views, Wikipedia’s article on President Donald Trump is the site’s most-viewed English-language page over the last decade. The top pages also include articles on prominent public figures like Elon Musk, the list of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and ChatGPT.
Wikipedia’s articles listing notable deaths in each year are also popular. The “Deaths in [year]” pages for the years 2015-2025 have totaled nearly half a billion views over the last decade.
What are the most-viewed pages each month?
The most-viewed pages each month on Wikipedia over the last decade show how people have used the site to learn about people, events and occasions in the news. They include everything from pages on public figures – like musician Prince or American political activist Charlie Kirk following their deaths – to pages on major sporting events or blockbuster movie releases.
Since 2015, 46% of the most-viewed articles each month on English Wikipedia were about prominent individuals. Some 14% involved events like the FIFA World Cup, while 31% involved movies or TV shows.
|Year
|Month
|Article
|Views
|Category
|2015
|7
|A._P._J._Abdul_Kalam
|3977793
|Person
|2015
|8
|Eazy-E
|4006299
|Person
|2015
|9
|Pablo_Escobar
|5123849
|Person
|2015
|10
|Justin_Trudeau
|3249765
|Person
|2015
|11
|Islamic_State_of_Iraq_and_the_Levant
|4610601
|Other
|2015
|12
|Star_Wars:_The_Force_Awakens
|14232171
|Movie/TV
|2016
|1
|David_Bowie
|13921255
|Person
|2016
|2
|Donald_Trump
|7917697
|Person
|2016
|3
|Donald_Trump
|20698695
|Person
|2016
|4
|Prince_(musician)
|17545455
|Person
|2016
|5
|Captain_America:_Civil_War
|8146681
|Movie/TV
|2016
|6
|Muhammad_Ali
|11073176
|Person
|2016
|7
|PokÃ©mon_Go
|9257834
|Other
|2016
|8
|Michael_Phelps
|9065466
|Person
|2016
|9
|AMGTV
|8359031
|Other
|2016
|10
|AMGTV
|9600599
|Other
|2016
|11
|Donald_Trump
|18083152
|Person
|2016
|12
|Carrie_Fisher
|10774043
|Person
|2017
|1
|Donald_Trump
|9795564
|Person
|2017
|2
|XXX
|5064585
|Movie/TV
|2017
|3
|Logan_(film)
|6110328
|Movie/TV
|2017
|4
|13_Reasons_Why
|8312990
|Movie/TV
|2017
|5
|Baahubali_2:_The_Conclusion
|7910614
|Movie/TV
|2017
|6
|Gal_Gadot
|5541553
|Person
|2017
|7
|Chester_Bennington
|6938542
|Person
|2017
|8
|Game_of_Thrones_(season_7)
|7063543
|Movie/TV
|2017
|9
|It_(2017_film)
|7562751
|Movie/TV
|2017
|10
|Harvey_Weinstein
|6911056
|Person
|2017
|11
|Meghan_Markle
|8325659
|Person
|2017
|12
|Star_Wars:_The_Last_Jedi
|7384823
|Movie/TV
|2018
|1
|File:ITVBe_logo_2014-.svg
|5921640
|Other
|2018
|2
|Black_Panther_(film)
|8163571
|Movie/TV
|2018
|3
|Stephen_Hawking
|12189039
|Person
|2018
|4
|Avengers:_Infinity_War
|9218047
|Movie/TV
|2018
|5
|Meghan_Markle
|11758568
|Person
|2018
|6
|2018_FIFA_World_Cup
|13182222
|Event
|2018
|7
|2018_FIFA_World_Cup
|8614841
|Event
|2018
|8
|Aretha_Franklin
|6306159
|Person
|2018
|9
|Louis_Tomlinson
|6961275
|Person
|2018
|10
|Venom_(2018_film)
|4494835
|Movie/TV
|2018
|11
|Freddie_Mercury
|9914624
|Person
|2018
|12
|George_H._W._Bush
|6932653
|Person
|2019
|1
|Ted_Bundy
|7293874
|Person
|2019
|2
|Freddie_Mercury
|6464633
|Person
|2019
|3
|Captain_Marvel_(film)
|7070703
|Movie/TV
|2019
|4
|Avengers:_Endgame
|13499153
|Movie/TV
|2019
|5
|Avengers:_Endgame
|13427466
|Movie/TV
|2019
|6
|Chernobyl_disaster
|9094778
|Event
|2019
|7
|Cameron_Boyce
|7350131
|Person
|2019
|8
|Jeffrey_Epstein
|6722840
|Person
|2019
|9
|It_Chapter_Two
|3821475
|Movie/TV
|2019
|10
|Joker_(2019_film)
|11402404
|Movie/TV
|2019
|11
|The_Mandalorian
|4998379
|Movie/TV
|2019
|12
|Star_Wars:_The_Rise_of_Skywalker
|7668568
|Movie/TV
|2020
|1
|Kobe_Bryant
|22493838
|Person
|2020
|2
|Parasite_(2019_film)
|8298313
|Movie/TV
|2020
|3
|2019â20_coronavirus_pandemic
|21390289
|Event
|2020
|4
|2019â20_coronavirus_pandemic
|14542390
|Event
|2020
|5
|Michael_Jordan
|7365855
|Person
|2020
|6
|Sushant_Singh_Rajput
|12867160
|Person
|2020
|7
|Alexander_Hamilton
|9005615
|Person
|2020
|8
|Kamala_Harris
|15399796
|Person
|2020
|9
|Ruth_Bader_Ginsburg
|7607606
|Person
|2020
|10
|The_Haunting_of_Bly_Manor
|5908723
|Movie/TV
|2020
|11
|Donald_Trump
|28053758
|Person
|2020
|12
|Elliot_Page
|5021722
|Person
|2021
|1
|Joe_Biden
|7415448
|Person
|2021
|2
|WandaVision
|5407577
|Movie/TV
|2021
|3
|Zack_Snyder’s_Justice_League
|6280993
|Movie/TV
|2021
|4
|Prince_Philip,_Duke_of_Edinburgh
|9708962
|Person
|2021
|5
|Deaths_in_2021
|3995664
|Other
|2021
|6
|UEFA_Euro_2020
|10466748
|Event
|2021
|7
|2020_Summer_Olympics
|6753586
|Event
|2021
|8
|Taliban
|8430142
|Other
|2021
|9
|Squid_Game
|5929582
|Movie/TV
|2021
|10
|Squid_Game
|14143776
|Movie/TV
|2021
|11
|Kenosha_unrest_shooting
|5773240
|Event
|2021
|12
|Spider-Man:_No_Way_Home
|11432582
|Movie/TV
|2022
|1
|Bob_Saget
|6807825
|Person
|2022
|2
|Ukraine
|9945538
|Other
|2022
|3
|2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
|14370145
|Event
|2022
|4
|K.G.F:_Chapter_2
|8301567
|Movie/TV
|2022
|5
|Doctor_Strange_in_the_Multiverse_of_Madness
|8012544
|Movie/TV
|2022
|6
|Top_Gun:_Maverick
|4956212
|Movie/TV
|2022
|7
|Thor:_Love_and_Thunder
|5836961
|Movie/TV
|2022
|8
|Anne_Heche
|10264296
|Person
|2022
|9
|Elizabeth_II
|26812067
|Person
|2022
|10
|Jeffrey_Dahmer
|24128196
|Person
|2022
|11
|2022_FIFA_World_Cup
|19987302
|Event
|2022
|12
|2022_FIFA_World_Cup
|14694919
|Event
|2023
|1
|Lisa_Marie_Presley
|8401735
|Person
|2023
|2
|Pathaan_(film)
|6767938
|Movie/TV
|2023
|3
|YouTube
|7716744
|Other
|2023
|4
|Indian_Premier_League
|8512012
|Event
|2023
|5
|Tina_Turner
|7363657
|Person
|2023
|6
|The_Idol_(TV_series)
|14303395
|Movie/TV
|2023
|7
|J._Robert_Oppenheimer
|14211019
|Person
|2023
|8
|Oppenheimer_(film)
|6903561
|Movie/TV
|2023
|9
|Jawan_(film)
|13620786
|Movie/TV
|2023
|10
|2023_Cricket_World_Cup
|15958288
|Event
|2023
|11
|2023_Cricket_World_Cup
|14148770
|Event
|2023
|12
|Animal_(2023_film)
|14292044
|Movie/TV
|2024
|1
|YouTube
|9465672
|Other
|2024
|2
|YouTube
|6744340
|Other
|2024
|3
|Dune:_Part_Two
|5774360
|Movie/TV
|2024
|4
|O._J._Simpson
|5401914
|Person
|2024
|5
|2024_Indian_general_election
|4381100
|Event
|2024
|6
|UEFA_Euro_2024
|8245962
|Event
|2024
|7
|J._D._Vance
|13426629
|Person
|2024
|8
|Imane_Khelif
|8897358
|Person
|2024
|9
|Lyle_and_Erik_Men√©ndez
|12943357
|Person
|2024
|10
|Liam_Payne
|10124425
|Person
|2024
|11
|2024_United_States_presidential_election
|13652253
|Event
|2024
|12
|Pushpa_2:_The_Rule
|11367586
|Movie/TV
|2025
|1
|Donald_Trump
|6360922
|Person
|2025
|2
|Michelle_Trachtenberg
|6208854
|Person
|2025
|3
|Adolescence_(TV_series)
|6101448
|Movie/TV
|2025
|4
|Pope_Francis
|7616238
|Person
|2025
|5
|Pope_Leo_XIV
|13760927
|Person
|2025
|6
|Zohran_Mamdani
|6410217
|Person
|2025
|7
|Ozzy_Osbourne
|13203732
|Person
|2025
|8
|Weapons_(2025_film)
|5846393
|Movie/TV
|2025
|9
|Charlie_Kirk
|39223366
|Person
|2025
|10
|Ed_Gein
|25354217
|Person
Some articles consistently get traffic over many months or even years. For example, President Donald Trump’s page spikes in views during political events but otherwise maintain a high average of just under 45 thousand views a day. However, Wikipedia’s page on dogs, an everyday interest, experiences only minor fluctuations.
Other pages have regular cycles of peaks and troughs. The page for singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, for example, consistently spikes each December, while the Olympic Games article rises in traffic around the event.
Which pages have been edited the most?
According to Wikipedia, the English-language article with the most edits is the list of WWE personnel, with more than 59,000 revisions. Many of the pages with the most revisions are also lists of regularly updated information, such as current UFC fighters, Netflix original programming and ATP Tour records.
Which pages have had the most views or edits in a single day?
The article with the most page views in a single day over the last 25 years is the article on American political activist Charlie Kirk. It received nearly 15 million visits on Sept. 10, 2025, the day Kirk was killed at a public event at a college campus in Utah. Before that day, Kirk’s page had 5.2 million total views.
The article with the most edits in a single day is on the July 7, 2005, London bombings. Users edited the article 2,857 times in the 24 hours following the bombing as new information and resources became available.
How many people contribute to Wikipedia?
Wikipedia’s summary statistics page reports more than 600,000 active users, which it defines as people who have an account and have made at least one edit in the last 30 days. Just under half of these active users (45%) contribute to English Wikipedia. Wikipedia also estimates that more than 15 million registered English users have ever made an edit. Unregistered users can also edit pages with some restrictions.
In 2024, the site was edited an average of 5.7 times every second. Nearly 40% of those edits come from Wikipedia-approved bots, which operate alongside human editors. These bots are designed to perform tasks like updating statistics, fixing links, and countering vandalism such as intentionally inaccurate or humorous edits.