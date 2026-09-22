Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts

For many people, the image of a Latter-day Saint may be tied to missionaries they’ve seen, clad in white shirts and black name tags, evangelizing to gain converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Latter-day Saint
|Protestant
|Catholic
|In another Christian tradition*
|In another religion/No answer**
|Religiously unaffiliated
|2007
|74
|13
|7
|<1
|1
|5
|2011
|74
|14
|8
|<1
|<1
|4
|2014
|69
|13
|9
|1
|1
|8
|2023-24
|74
|12
|8
|2
|1
|4
** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
While most current Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) were raised in the church, about a quarter are converts to the faith, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).9 The church’s accession rate – the percentage of current members who are converts – has held fairly steady since 2007, with most converts coming from other Christian traditions.
Compared with the accession rates of other religious traditions in the United States, the rate among Latter-day Saints is somewhere near the middle, at 26%.
|Among those who currently identify
as __
|In the same religious tradition
|Protestant
|Catholic
|In another Christian tradition
|In another religion/ No answer
|Religiously unaffiliated
|NET Raised in different religious tradition
|Religiously unaffiliated
|31
|35
|25
|4
|5
|—
|69
|Buddhist
|52
|17
|14
|1
|4
|12
|48
|Orthodox Christian
|71
|12
|3
|4
|6
|4
|29
|Latter-day Saint (Mormon)
|74
|12
|8
|2
|1
|4
|26
|Muslim
|80
|9
|3
|2
|3
|3
|20
|Protestant
|81
|—
|11
|1
|2
|5
|19
|Jewish
|86
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|14
|Hindu
|92
|4
|1
|1
|3
|<1
|8
|Catholic
|92
|5
|—
|1
|1
|2
|8
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
Latter-day Saints have a higher accession rate than Protestants, Jews, Hindus and Catholics.
Meanwhile, religiously unaffiliated people (i.e., those who identify religiously as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular”) have a much higher accession rate than Latter-day Saints. Nearly seven-in-ten unaffiliated adults say they were raised in a religious tradition but have since shed that identity.
Another way to look at religious change is to consider the retention rate of a religious tradition – that is, the share of people who were raised in a group and still identify with that group in adulthood.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Year
|%
|2007
|70
|2014
|64
|2023-24
|54
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
The retention rate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has declined in recent years, from 70% in 2007 to 54% in 2023-24.
Roughly a quarter of people raised as Latter-day Saints have become religiously unaffiliated (28%). Among the minority who have switched to another religion after being raised as a Latter-day Saint, more have joined another Christian denomination than a non-Christian religion.
The retention rate of Latter-day Saints is lower than that of several other religious traditions in the U.S. For example, about three-quarters of people who were raised Jewish, Muslim or religiously unaffiliated have retained their childhood religious identity in adulthood.10
Overall, 0.4% of all U.S. adults have converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after having been raised in another religion (or no religion). And 1.0% of all U.S. adults have left the church after having been raised as Latter-day Saints. (Refer to our previous analysis about religious switching among the broader public.)
Latter-day Saint retention by gender and age
Retention rates differ within the church for some demographic groups.
Men and women who were raised as Latter-day Saints are equally likely to identify with the church as adults (55% and 54%, respectively).
Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|%
|Lower bound
|Upper bound
|Group
|Men
|55
|47.7
|62.6
|1
|Women
|54
|48.0
|60.6
|1
|Ages 18-49
|50
|43.9
|56.5
|2
|50+
|61
|54.1
|67.7
|2
|Men, ages 18-49 *
|54
|43.8
|63.4
|3
|Men, 50+ *
|57
|46.9
|67.3
|3
|Women, ages 18-49
|49
|40.7
|56.9
|4
|Women, 50+ *
|66
|55.9
|74.0
|4
Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
However, there are notable differences connected to age. People who were raised in the church and are now at least 50 years old are somewhat more likely than younger adults to still identify as Latter-day Saints (61% vs. 50%).
This age difference is largely driven by women. About two-thirds of older women raised in the church still identify as Latter-day Saints now, compared with about half of younger women.
By contrast, similar percentages of older and younger adult men who were raised as Latter-day Saints currently affiliate with the church (57% and 54%, respectively).
(Survey results looking at gender and age at the same time are based on responses from a smaller number of people. Fewer interviews contribute to larger margins of error. Error bars are included in the accompanying graphic to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)
This analysis of switching into and out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of a larger effort to explore Latter-day Saints’ demographic makeup, religious beliefs and practices, and political and social views, as well as how these characteristics have changed over time. Data for this analysis comes from our 2023-24 RLS and our previous landscape studies, conducted in 2014 and 2007. We also draw on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often called Mormons by other people, and for years the church used that term to refer to its members or related institutions, such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. However, the church stopped using “Mormon” in 2018 and discourages others from using the term to refer to the church or its followers. In this analysis, we primarily use the church’s full name and refer to members of the faith as “Latter-day Saints.” We include limited references to the term “Mormon” in parentheses for readers who are unfamiliar with the full name of the church or the term “Latter-day Saints.”
The rest of this analysis explores demographic and religious differences between lifelong and former members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It also compares the demographic makeup and religiousness of lifelong members with those of converts to the church.
How lifelong members and former members compare demographically
Among people raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lifelong members and former members differ along several demographic measures.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Former Latter-day Saints
|Diff (pct. pts.)
|Statistically significant difference
|Group
|White
|77
|69
|+8
|No
|1
|Hispanic
|9
|15
|-6
|No
|1
|Black
|5
|10
|-5
|No
|1
|Asian*
|0
|3
|-3
|Yes
|1
|Other/Multiracial
|7
|3
|+4
|Yes
|1
|Have at least a bachelor’s degree
|41
|28
|+13
|Yes
|2
|Married
|72
|42
|+30
|Yes
|3
|Living with a partner
|2
|16
|-14
|Yes
|3
|Divorced/ Separated
|7
|17
|-10
|Yes
|3
|Widowed
|2
|3
|-1
|No
|3
|Never been married
|16
|22
|-6
|No
|3
|Identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
|2
|24
|-22
|Yes
|4
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
Marital status is one of the most striking differences. Roughly three-quarters of lifelong members are currently married, compared with 42% of former Latter-day Saints. Meanwhile, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner, or to be either divorced or separated.
Just 2% of lifelong Latter-day Saints identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, compared with 24% of former church members.
Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are more likely than former members to have a bachelor’s degree. And they are, on average, a little older than former members (with a median age of 43 years vs. 38 years).
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Former Latter-day Saints
|Diff (pct. pts.)
|Statistically significant difference
|Group
|They are Republican or lean toward the Republican Party
|77
|50
|+27
|Yes
|1
|Their political views are conservative or very conservative
|56
|25
|+31
|Yes
|1
|A growing population of immigrants is a change for the better
|40
|39
|+1
|No
|2
|The U.S. being made of people from many different races/ethnicities strengthens American society
|77
|78
|-1
|No
|2
|They oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus
|36
|67
|-31
|Yes
|2
|Homosexuality should be accepted by society
|45
|80
|-35
|Yes
|2
|Abortion should be legal in all/most cases
|28
|72
|-44
|Yes
|2
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than former church members to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party. They also are much more likely to describe their political views as conservative or very conservative.11
These differences are reflected in their views on various social and political issues. For example, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members of the church to:
- Oppose public school teachers leading classes in prayers that refer to Jesus
- Say homosexuality should be accepted by society
- Support legal abortion
However, the two groups are similar in their views about diversity in America. For instance, about three-quarters of both lifelong and former Latter-day Saints say that having people from many different races and ethnicities strengthens the United States.
How lifelong members and former members compare religiously
In general, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious or spiritual than former members, the majority of whom identify as religiously unaffiliated.
Take prayer as an example: 72% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they pray daily, compared with 27% of former Latter-day Saints.
Childhood religiousness also separates lifelong Latter-day Saints from former church members.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Former Latter-day Saints
|Diff (pct. pts.)
|Statistically significant difference
|Religion was very important to them personally
|64
|27
|+37
|Yes
|Religion was very important to their family
|82
|55
|+27
|Yes
|They attended religious services in person at least weekly
|90
|72
|+18
|Yes
|They attended Sunday school, CCD or some other form of religious education for 7 years or more
|48
|34
|+14
|Yes
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
About two-thirds of lifelong Latter-day Saints say religion was very important to them personally when they were growing up, compared with 27% of former church members.
There also are significant gaps in religious behaviors during childhood. For instance:
- 90% of lifelong members say they attended religious services at least weekly when they were growing up, compared with 72% of ex-Latter-day Saints.
- 48% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they attended seven or more years of Sunday school or some other form of extracurricular religious education when they were kids, compared with 34% of former church members.
Each of the differences in the way lifelong and former Latter-day Saints describe their childhood experiences with religion is significant even after controlling for various demographic factors, such as gender and education.
How lifelong members and converts compare demographically
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Converts*
|Lower bound-lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Upper bound-lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Lower bound-converts
|Upper bound-converts
|Diff. (pct. pts.)
|Statistically significant difference
|Group
|White
|77
|58
|70.2
|82.5
|46.1
|68.6
|+19
|Yes
|1
|Have at least a bachelor’s degree
|41
|22
|35.5
|47.1
|15.0
|30.9
|+19
|Yes
|2
|Married
|72
|50
|64.8
|77.7
|37.7
|61.6
|+22
|Yes
|3
|Republican or lean toward the Republican Party
|77
|62
|70.6
|82.5
|49.4
|73.5
|+15
|Yes
|4
|Conservative or very conservative
|56
|55
|49.8
|62.4
|43.0
|66.4
|+1
|No
|4
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
Lifelong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ demographically from converts to the church in several ways. For example, lifelong members are more likely to:
- Identify as White
- Have a bachelor’s degree or more education
- Be currently married
By contrast, converts to the church are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner (14% vs. 2%) or widowed (11% vs. 2%).
(The RLS includes interviews with 151 people who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points, at its most conservative level. In this analysis, error bars are included in graphics that focus on converts to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)
When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party (77% vs. 62%). But they are equally likely to describe their political views as conservative.12
How lifelong members and converts compare religiously
There are some signs that lifelong Latter-day Saints may be more religious or spiritual than church converts, though the pattern does not consistently appear on all measures.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
|Lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Converts*
|Lower bound – lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Upper bound – lifelong Latter-day Saints
|Lower bound – converts
|Upper bound – converts
|Diff (pct. pts.)
|Statistically significant difference
|There is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it
|97
|83
|92.9
|98.6
|69.5
|91.0
|+14
|Yes
|That churches and other religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society
|95
|82
|92.2
|97.1
|71.4
|89.4
|+13
|Yes
|Religion is very important in their lives
|74
|65
|67.9
|80.1
|52.2
|76.1
|+9
|No
|They attend religious services in person at least weekly
|71
|63
|64.0
|76.3
|50.9
|74.0
|+8
|No
|They believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty
|78
|72
|71.4
|83.4
|59.8
|81.9
|+6
|No
|They pray daily
|72
|75
|65.7
|78.0
|63.8
|83.8
|-3
|No
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
For instance, 97% of lifelong members of the church say there is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it, compared with 83% of converts.
Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are somewhat more likely than converts to express a favorable view of religious organizations and churches. For example, 95% of lifelong members say that churches and religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society, compared with 82% of converts.
But similar shares of converts and lifelong Latter-day Saints report praying daily and believing in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty.