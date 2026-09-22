Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts

About this research This project looks at the religious beliefs and practices, as well as the social and political views, of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (sometimes called Mormons) in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center has long studied the religiousness and political attitudes of Americans in different religious traditions. This project builds on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion. How did we do this? This project is based mainly on data from the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 randomly sampled U.S. adults conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. It included interviews with 565 people who currently identify as Latter-day Saints (414 lifelong church members and 151 converts), as well as 316 former Latter-day Saints. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Here are more details about the landscape study’s methodology and information on the sample sizes and margins of error for subgroups of Latter-day Saints analyzed in this project.

For many people, the image of a Latter-day Saint may be tied to missionaries they’ve seen, clad in white shirts and black name tags, evangelizing to gain converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1 in 4 Latter-day Saints were raised in another religious tradition % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) raised … * This share rounds to 0% in the 2007 and 2011 surveys.

** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.

Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 1 in 4 Latter-day Saints were raised in another religious tradition % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) raised … Latter-day Saint Protestant Catholic In another Christian tradition* In another religion/No answer** Religiously unaffiliated 2007 74 13 7 <1 1 5 2011 74 14 8 <1 <1 4 2014 69 13 9 1 1 8 2023-24 74 12 8 2 1 4 Download data as .csv * This share rounds to 0% in the 2007 and 2011 surveys.

** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.

Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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While most current Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) were raised in the church, about a quarter are converts to the faith, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The church’s accession rate – the percentage of current members who are converts – has held fairly steady since 2007, with most converts coming from other Christian traditions.

Compared with the accession rates of other religious traditions in the United States, the rate among Latter-day Saints is somewhere near the middle, at 26%.

Latter-day Saints are more likely than Catholics and Protestants to be converts Among adults who currently identify with each religious tradition, % who were raised … Among those who currently identify

as __ In the same religious tradition Protestant Catholic In another Christian tradition In another religion/ No answer Religiously unaffiliated NET Raised in different religious tradition Religiously unaffiliated 31 35 25 4 5 — 69 Buddhist 52 17 14 1 4 12 48 Orthodox Christian 71 12 3 4 6 4 29 Latter-day Saint (Mormon) 74 12 8 2 1 4 26 Muslim 80 9 3 2 3 3 20 Protestant 81 — 11 1 2 5 19 Jewish 86 3 3 1 1 6 14 Hindu 92 4 1 1 3 <1 8 Catholic 92 5 — 1 1 2 8 Note: Figures may not sum to 100% or to NETs due to rounding. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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Latter-day Saints have a higher accession rate than Protestants, Jews, Hindus and Catholics.

Meanwhile, religiously unaffiliated people (i.e., those who identify religiously as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular”) have a much higher accession rate than Latter-day Saints. Nearly seven-in-ten unaffiliated adults say they were raised in a religious tradition but have since shed that identity.

Another way to look at religious change is to consider the retention rate of a religious tradition – that is, the share of people who were raised in a group and still identify with that group in adulthood.

Latter-day Saints’ retention rate has fallen in recent decades Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Latter-day Saints’ retention rate has fallen in recent decades Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood Year % 2007 70 2014 64 2023-24 54 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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The retention rate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has declined in recent years, from 70% in 2007 to 54% in 2023-24.

Roughly a quarter of people raised as Latter-day Saints have become religiously unaffiliated (28%). Among the minority who have switched to another religion after being raised as a Latter-day Saint, more have joined another Christian denomination than a non-Christian religion.

The retention rate of Latter-day Saints is lower than that of several other religious traditions in the U.S. For example, about three-quarters of people who were raised Jewish, Muslim or religiously unaffiliated have retained their childhood religious identity in adulthood.

Overall, 0.4% of all U.S. adults have converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after having been raised in another religion (or no religion). And 1.0% of all U.S. adults have left the church after having been raised as Latter-day Saints. (Refer to our previous analysis about religious switching among the broader public.)

Latter-day Saint retention by gender and age

Retention rates differ within the church for some demographic groups.

Men and women who were raised as Latter-day Saints are equally likely to identify with the church as adults (55% and 54%, respectively).

Older women raised as Latter-day Saints are more likely than younger women to stay in the church as adults Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood * The survey sample for this question included 158 interviews with men ages 18-49 who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 84 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 10.7 percentage points. The sample included 169 interviews with men ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 72 and a margin of error of plus or minus 11.5 points. The sample included 159 interviews with women ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 90 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.3 points. These margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Older women raised as Latter-day Saints are more likely than younger women to stay in the church as adults Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood % Lower bound Upper bound Group Men 55 47.7 62.6 1 Women 54 48.0 60.6 1 Ages 18-49 50 43.9 56.5 2 50+ 61 54.1 67.7 2 Men, ages 18-49 * 54 43.8 63.4 3 Men, 50+ * 57 46.9 67.3 3 Women, ages 18-49 49 40.7 56.9 4 Women, 50+ * 66 55.9 74.0 4 Download data as .csv * The survey sample for this question included 158 interviews with men ages 18-49 who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 84 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 10.7 percentage points. The sample included 169 interviews with men ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 72 and a margin of error of plus or minus 11.5 points. The sample included 159 interviews with women ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 90 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.3 points. These margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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However, there are notable differences connected to age. People who were raised in the church and are now at least 50 years old are somewhat more likely than younger adults to still identify as Latter-day Saints (61% vs. 50%).

This age difference is largely driven by women. About two-thirds of older women raised in the church still identify as Latter-day Saints now, compared with about half of younger women.

By contrast, similar percentages of older and younger adult men who were raised as Latter-day Saints currently affiliate with the church (57% and 54%, respectively).

(Survey results looking at gender and age at the same time are based on responses from a smaller number of people. Fewer interviews contribute to larger margins of error. Error bars are included in the accompanying graphic to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)

This analysis of switching into and out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of a larger effort to explore Latter-day Saints’ demographic makeup, religious beliefs and practices, and political and social views, as well as how these characteristics have changed over time. Data for this analysis comes from our 2023-24 RLS and our previous landscape studies, conducted in 2014 and 2007. We also draw on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often called Mormons by other people, and for years the church used that term to refer to its members or related institutions, such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. However, the church stopped using “Mormon” in 2018 and discourages others from using the term to refer to the church or its followers. In this analysis, we primarily use the church’s full name and refer to members of the faith as “Latter-day Saints.” We include limited references to the term “Mormon” in parentheses for readers who are unfamiliar with the full name of the church or the term “Latter-day Saints.”

The rest of this analysis explores demographic and religious differences between lifelong and former members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It also compares the demographic makeup and religiousness of lifelong members with those of converts to the church.

How lifelong members and former members compare demographically

Among people raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lifelong members and former members differ along several demographic measures.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more likely than former members to be married Demographic composition of lifelong vs. former Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. The percentage of lifelong Latter-day Saints who are Asian rounds to 0%.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more likely than former members to be married Demographic composition of lifelong vs. former Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) Lifelong Latter-day Saints Former Latter-day Saints Diff (pct. pts.) Statistically significant difference Group White 77 69 +8 No 1 Hispanic 9 15 -6 No 1 Black 5 10 -5 No 1 Asian* 0 3 -3 Yes 1 Other/Multiracial 7 3 +4 Yes 1 Have at least a bachelor’s degree 41 28 +13 Yes 2 Married 72 42 +30 Yes 3 Living with a partner 2 16 -14 Yes 3 Divorced/ Separated 7 17 -10 Yes 3 Widowed 2 3 -1 No 3 Never been married 16 22 -6 No 3 Identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual 2 24 -22 Yes 4 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. The percentage of lifelong Latter-day Saints who are Asian rounds to 0%.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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Marital status is one of the most striking differences. Roughly three-quarters of lifelong members are currently married, compared with 42% of former Latter-day Saints. Meanwhile, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner, or to be either divorced or separated.

Just 2% of lifelong Latter-day Saints identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, compared with 24% of former church members.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are more likely than former members to have a bachelor’s degree. And they are, on average, a little older than former members (with a median age of 43 years vs. 38 years).

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more conservative than former church members Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say … Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more conservative than former church members Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say … Lifelong Latter-day Saints Former Latter-day Saints Diff (pct. pts.) Statistically significant difference Group They are Republican or lean toward the Republican Party 77 50 +27 Yes 1 Their political views are conservative or very conservative 56 25 +31 Yes 1 A growing population of immigrants is a change for the better 40 39 +1 No 2 The U.S. being made of people from many different races/ethnicities strengthens American society 77 78 -1 No 2 They oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus 36 67 -31 Yes 2 Homosexuality should be accepted by society 45 80 -35 Yes 2 Abortion should be legal in all/most cases 28 72 -44 Yes 2 Download data as .csv Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than former church members to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party. They also are much more likely to describe their political views as conservative or very conservative.

These differences are reflected in their views on various social and political issues. For example, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members of the church to:

Oppose public school teachers leading classes in prayers that refer to Jesus

Say homosexuality should be accepted by society

Support legal abortion

However, the two groups are similar in their views about diversity in America. For instance, about three-quarters of both lifelong and former Latter-day Saints say that having people from many different races and ethnicities strengthens the United States.

How lifelong members and former members compare religiously

In general, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious or spiritual than former members, the majority of whom identify as religiously unaffiliated.

Take prayer as an example: 72% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they pray daily, compared with 27% of former Latter-day Saints.

Childhood religiousness also separates lifelong Latter-day Saints from former church members.

90% of lifelong Latter-day Saints went to church weekly or more often as kids Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say that when they were growing up … Note: All differences are statistically significant. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 90% of lifelong Latter-day Saints went to church weekly or more often as kids Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say that when they were growing up … Lifelong Latter-day Saints Former Latter-day Saints Diff (pct. pts.) Statistically significant difference Religion was very important to them personally 64 27 +37 Yes Religion was very important to their family 82 55 +27 Yes They attended religious services in person at least weekly 90 72 +18 Yes They attended Sunday school, CCD or some other form of religious education for 7 years or more 48 34 +14 Yes Download data as .csv Note: All differences are statistically significant. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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About two-thirds of lifelong Latter-day Saints say religion was very important to them personally when they were growing up, compared with 27% of former church members.

There also are significant gaps in religious behaviors during childhood. For instance:

90% of lifelong members say they attended religious services at least weekly when they were growing up, compared with 72% of ex-Latter-day Saints.

48% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they attended seven or more years of Sunday school or some other form of extracurricular religious education when they were kids, compared with 34% of former church members.

Each of the differences in the way lifelong and former Latter-day Saints describe their childhood experiences with religion is significant even after controlling for various demographic factors, such as gender and education.

How lifelong members and converts compare demographically

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to be White % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who (are) … * The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to be White % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who (are) … Lifelong Latter-day Saints Converts* Lower bound-lifelong Latter-day Saints Upper bound-lifelong Latter-day Saints Lower bound-converts Upper bound-converts Diff. (pct. pts.) Statistically significant difference Group White 77 58 70.2 82.5 46.1 68.6 +19 Yes 1 Have at least a bachelor’s degree 41 22 35.5 47.1 15.0 30.9 +19 Yes 2 Married 72 50 64.8 77.7 37.7 61.6 +22 Yes 3 Republican or lean toward the Republican Party 77 62 70.6 82.5 49.4 73.5 +15 Yes 4 Conservative or very conservative 56 55 49.8 62.4 43.0 66.4 +1 No 4 Download data as .csv * The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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Lifelong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ demographically from converts to the church in several ways. For example, lifelong members are more likely to:

Identify as White

Have a bachelor’s degree or more education

Be currently married

By contrast, converts to the church are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner (14% vs. 2%) or widowed (11% vs. 2%).

(The RLS includes interviews with 151 people who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points, at its most conservative level. In this analysis, error bars are included in graphics that focus on converts to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)

When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party (77% vs. 62%). But they are equally likely to describe their political views as conservative.

How lifelong members and converts compare religiously

There are some signs that lifelong Latter-day Saints may be more religious or spiritual than church converts, though the pattern does not consistently appear on all measures.

Nearly all lifelong Latter-day Saints believe there is something spiritual beyond the natural world % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say … * The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly all lifelong Latter-day Saints believe there is something spiritual beyond the natural world % of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say … Lifelong Latter-day Saints Converts* Lower bound – lifelong Latter-day Saints Upper bound – lifelong Latter-day Saints Lower bound – converts Upper bound – converts Diff (pct. pts.) Statistically significant difference There is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it 97 83 92.9 98.6 69.5 91.0 +14 Yes That churches and other religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society 95 82 92.2 97.1 71.4 89.4 +13 Yes Religion is very important in their lives 74 65 67.9 80.1 52.2 76.1 +9 No They attend religious services in person at least weekly 71 63 64.0 76.3 50.9 74.0 +8 No They believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty 78 72 71.4 83.4 59.8 81.9 +6 No They pray daily 72 75 65.7 78.0 63.8 83.8 -3 No Download data as .csv * The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.

Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

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For instance, 97% of lifelong members of the church say there is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it, compared with 83% of converts.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are somewhat more likely than converts to express a favorable view of religious organizations and churches. For example, 95% of lifelong members say that churches and religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society, compared with 82% of converts.

But similar shares of converts and lifelong Latter-day Saints report praying daily and believing in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty.