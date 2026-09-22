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Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts

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Table of Contents
  1. Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.
  2. Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts
  3. Latter-day Saints are highly religious, though not uniformly so
  4. Latter-day Saints largely identify as Republican but stand out from their partisan peers on diversity issues
  5. Latter-day Saints: Happy in their family lives, traditional in gender roles
  6. Latter-day Saints have strong communal ties and high social trust
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables
About this research

This project looks at the religious beliefs and practices, as well as the social and political views, of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (sometimes called Mormons) in the United States.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center has long studied the religiousness and political attitudes of Americans in different religious traditions. This project builds on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion.

How did we do this?

This project is based mainly on data from the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 randomly sampled U.S. adults conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. It included interviews with 565 people who currently identify as Latter-day Saints (414 lifelong church members and 151 converts), as well as 316 former Latter-day Saints. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Here are more details about the landscape study’s methodology and information on the sample sizes and margins of error for subgroups of Latter-day Saints analyzed in this project.

For many people, the image of a Latter-day Saint may be tied to missionaries they’ve seen, clad in white shirts and black name tags, evangelizing to gain converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1 in 4 Latter-day Saints were raised in another religious tradition
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) raised …
Chart
* This share rounds to 0% in the 2007 and 2011 surveys.
** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
1 in 4 Latter-day Saints were raised in another religious tradition
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) raised …
Latter-day SaintProtestantCatholicIn another Christian tradition*In another religion/No answer**Religiously unaffiliated
200774137<115
201174148<1<14
201469139118
2023-2474128214
Download data as .csv
* This share rounds to 0% in the 2007 and 2011 surveys.
** This share rounds to 0% in the 2011 survey.
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

While most current Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) were raised in the church, about a quarter are converts to the faith, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).9 The church’s accession rate – the percentage of current members who are converts – has held fairly steady since 2007, with most converts coming from other Christian traditions.

Compared with the accession rates of other religious traditions in the United States, the rate among Latter-day Saints is somewhere near the middle, at 26%.

Latter-day Saints are more likely than Catholics and Protestants to be converts
Among adults who currently identify with each religious tradition, % who were raised …
Among those who currently identify
as __		In the same religious traditionProtestant CatholicIn another Christian traditionIn another religion/ No answerReligiously unaffiliatedNET Raised in different religious tradition
Religiously unaffiliated3135254569
Buddhist521714141248
Orthodox Christian7112346429
Latter-day Saint (Mormon)7412821426
Muslim809323320
Protestant811112519
Jewish863311614
Hindu924113<18
Catholic9251128
Note: Figures may not sum to 100% or to NETs due to rounding.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Latter-day Saints have a higher accession rate than Protestants, Jews, Hindus and Catholics.

Meanwhile, religiously unaffiliated people (i.e., those who identify religiously as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular”) have a much higher accession rate than Latter-day Saints. Nearly seven-in-ten unaffiliated adults say they were raised in a religious tradition but have since shed that identity.

Another way to look at religious change is to consider the retention rate of a religious tradition – that is, the share of people who were raised in a group and still identify with that group in adulthood.

Latter-day Saints’ retention rate has fallen in recent decades
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood
Chart
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Latter-day Saints’ retention rate has fallen in recent decades
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood
Year%
200770
201464
2023-2454
Download data as .csv
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The retention rate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has declined in recent years, from 70% in 2007 to 54% in 2023-24.

Roughly a quarter of people raised as Latter-day Saints have become religiously unaffiliated (28%). Among the minority who have switched to another religion after being raised as a Latter-day Saint, more have joined another Christian denomination than a non-Christian religion.

The retention rate of Latter-day Saints is lower than that of several other religious traditions in the U.S. For example, about three-quarters of people who were raised Jewish, Muslim or religiously unaffiliated have retained their childhood religious identity in adulthood.10

Overall, 0.4% of all U.S. adults have converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after having been raised in another religion (or no religion). And 1.0% of all U.S. adults have left the church after having been raised as Latter-day Saints. (Refer to our previous analysis about religious switching among the broader public.)

Latter-day Saint retention by gender and age

Retention rates differ within the church for some demographic groups.

Men and women who were raised as Latter-day Saints are equally likely to identify with the church as adults (55% and 54%, respectively).

Older women raised as Latter-day Saints are more likely than younger women to stay in the church as adults
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood
Chart
* The survey sample for this question included 158 interviews with men ages 18-49 who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 84 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 10.7 percentage points. The sample included 169 interviews with men ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 72 and a margin of error of plus or minus 11.5 points. The sample included 159 interviews with women ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 90 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.3 points. These margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Older women raised as Latter-day Saints are more likely than younger women to stay in the church as adults
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints, % who now identify as Latter-day Saint (Mormon) in adulthood
%Lower boundUpper boundGroup
Men5547.762.61
Women5448.060.61
Ages 18-495043.956.52
50+6154.167.72
Men, ages 18-49 *5443.863.43
Men, 50+ *5746.967.33
Women, ages 18-494940.756.94
Women, 50+ *6655.974.04
Download data as .csv
* The survey sample for this question included 158 interviews with men ages 18-49 who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 84 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 10.7 percentage points. The sample included 169 interviews with men ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 72 and a margin of error of plus or minus 11.5 points. The sample included 159 interviews with women ages 50+ who were raised as Latter-day Saints, with an effective sample size of 90 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.3 points. These margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: The only statistically significant differences in this graphic are the breaks by age and the breaks by age for women.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

However, there are notable differences connected to age. People who were raised in the church and are now at least 50 years old are somewhat more likely than younger adults to still identify as Latter-day Saints (61% vs. 50%).

This age difference is largely driven by women. About two-thirds of older women raised in the church still identify as Latter-day Saints now, compared with about half of younger women.

By contrast, similar percentages of older and younger adult men who were raised as Latter-day Saints currently affiliate with the church (57% and 54%, respectively).

(Survey results looking at gender and age at the same time are based on responses from a smaller number of people. Fewer interviews contribute to larger margins of error. Error bars are included in the accompanying graphic to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)

This analysis of switching into and out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of a larger effort to explore Latter-day Saints’ demographic makeup, religious beliefs and practices, and political and social views, as well as how these characteristics have changed over time. Data for this analysis comes from our 2023-24 RLS and our previous landscape studies, conducted in 2014 and 2007. We also draw on our major 2011 survey of Latter-day Saints.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often called Mormons by other people, and for years the church used that term to refer to its members or related institutions, such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. However, the church stopped using “Mormon” in 2018 and discourages others from using the term to refer to the church or its followers. In this analysis, we primarily use the church’s full name and refer to members of the faith as “Latter-day Saints.” We include limited references to the term “Mormon” in parentheses for readers who are unfamiliar with the full name of the church or the term “Latter-day Saints.”

The rest of this analysis explores demographic and religious differences between lifelong and former members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It also compares the demographic makeup and religiousness of lifelong members with those of converts to the church.

How lifelong members and former members compare demographically

Among people raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lifelong members and former members differ along several demographic measures.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more likely than former members to be married
Demographic composition of lifelong vs. former Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons)
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. The percentage of lifelong Latter-day Saints who are Asian rounds to 0%.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more likely than former members to be married
Demographic composition of lifelong vs. former Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons)
Lifelong Latter-day SaintsFormer Latter-day SaintsDiff (pct. pts.)Statistically significant differenceGroup
White7769+8No1
Hispanic915-6No1
Black510-5No1
Asian*03-3Yes1
Other/Multiracial73+4Yes1
Have at least a bachelor’s degree4128+13Yes2
Married 7242+30Yes3
Living with a partner216-14Yes3
Divorced/ Separated717-10Yes3
Widowed23-1No3
Never been married1622-6No3
Identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual224-22Yes4
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. The percentage of lifelong Latter-day Saints who are Asian rounds to 0%.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White, Black and Asian respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Marital status is one of the most striking differences. Roughly three-quarters of lifelong members are currently married, compared with 42% of former Latter-day Saints. Meanwhile, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner, or to be either divorced or separated.

Just 2% of lifelong Latter-day Saints identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, compared with 24% of former church members.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are more likely than former members to have a bachelor’s degree. And they are, on average, a little older than former members (with a median age of 43 years vs. 38 years).

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more conservative than former church members
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say …
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Lifelong Latter-day Saints are much more conservative than former church members
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say …
Lifelong Latter-day SaintsFormer Latter-day SaintsDiff (pct. pts.)Statistically significant differenceGroup
They are Republican or lean toward the Republican Party7750+27Yes1
Their political views are conservative or very conservative5625+31Yes1
A growing population of immigrants is a change for the better4039+1No2
The U.S. being made of people from many different races/ethnicities strengthens American society7778-1No2
They oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayers that refer to Jesus3667-31Yes2
Homosexuality should be accepted by society4580-35Yes2
Abortion should be legal in all/most cases2872-44Yes2
Download data as .csv
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than former church members to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party. They also are much more likely to describe their political views as conservative or very conservative.11

These differences are reflected in their views on various social and political issues. For example, former Latter-day Saints are more likely than lifelong members of the church to:

  • Oppose public school teachers leading classes in prayers that refer to Jesus
  • Say homosexuality should be accepted by society
  • Support legal abortion

However, the two groups are similar in their views about diversity in America. For instance, about three-quarters of both lifelong and former Latter-day Saints say that having people from many different races and ethnicities strengthens the United States.

How lifelong members and former members compare religiously

In general, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious or spiritual than former members, the majority of whom identify as religiously unaffiliated.

Take prayer as an example: 72% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they pray daily, compared with 27% of former Latter-day Saints.

Childhood religiousness also separates lifelong Latter-day Saints from former church members.

90% of lifelong Latter-day Saints went to church weekly or more often as kids
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say that when they were growing up …
Note: All differences are statistically significant.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
90% of lifelong Latter-day Saints went to church weekly or more often as kids
Among people who were raised as Latter-day Saints (Mormons), % of adults who say that when they were growing up …
Lifelong Latter-day SaintsFormer Latter-day SaintsDiff (pct. pts.)Statistically significant difference
Religion was very important to them personally6427+37Yes
Religion was very important to their family8255+27Yes
They attended religious services in person at least weekly9072+18Yes
They attended Sunday school, CCD or some other form of religious education for 7 years or more4834+14Yes
Download data as .csv
Note: All differences are statistically significant.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

About two-thirds of lifelong Latter-day Saints say religion was very important to them personally when they were growing up, compared with 27% of former church members.

There also are significant gaps in religious behaviors during childhood. For instance:

  • 90% of lifelong members say they attended religious services at least weekly when they were growing up, compared with 72% of ex-Latter-day Saints.
  • 48% of lifelong Latter-day Saints say they attended seven or more years of Sunday school or some other form of extracurricular religious education when they were kids, compared with 34% of former church members.

Each of the differences in the way lifelong and former Latter-day Saints describe their childhood experiences with religion is significant even after controlling for various demographic factors, such as gender and education.

How lifelong members and converts compare demographically

Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to be White
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who (are) …
Chart
* The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to be White
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who (are) …
Lifelong Latter-day SaintsConverts*Lower bound-lifelong Latter-day SaintsUpper bound-lifelong Latter-day SaintsLower bound-convertsUpper bound-convertsDiff. (pct. pts.)Statistically significant differenceGroup
White775870.282.546.168.6+19Yes1
Have at least a bachelor’s degree412235.547.115.030.9+19Yes2
Married725064.877.737.761.6+22Yes3
Republican or lean toward the Republican Party776270.682.549.473.5+15Yes4
Conservative or very conservative565549.862.443.066.4+1No4
Download data as .csv
* The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. White respondents include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Lifelong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ demographically from converts to the church in several ways. For example, lifelong members are more likely to:

  • Identify as White
  • Have a bachelor’s degree or more education
  • Be currently married

By contrast, converts to the church are more likely than lifelong members to be living with a partner (14% vs. 2%) or widowed (11% vs. 2%).

(The RLS includes interviews with 151 people who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points, at its most conservative level. In this analysis, error bars are included in graphics that focus on converts to help readers understand how estimates are less precise when they are based on small samples.)

When it comes to politics, lifelong Latter-day Saints are more likely than converts to identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party (77% vs. 62%). But they are equally likely to describe their political views as conservative.12

How lifelong members and converts compare religiously

There are some signs that lifelong Latter-day Saints may be more religious or spiritual than church converts, though the pattern does not consistently appear on all measures.

Nearly all lifelong Latter-day Saints believe there is something spiritual beyond the natural world
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
* The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Nearly all lifelong Latter-day Saints believe there is something spiritual beyond the natural world
% of current Latter-day Saint adults (Mormons) who say …
Lifelong Latter-day SaintsConverts*Lower bound – lifelong Latter-day SaintsUpper bound – lifelong Latter-day SaintsLower bound – convertsUpper bound – convertsDiff (pct. pts.)Statistically significant difference
There is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it978392.998.669.591.0+14Yes
That churches and other religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society958292.297.171.489.4+13Yes
Religion is very important in their lives746567.980.152.276.1+9No
They attend religious services in person at least weekly716364.076.350.974.0+8No
They believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty787271.483.459.881.9+6No
They pray daily727565.778.063.883.8-3No
Download data as .csv
* The survey sample included 151 interviews with Latter-day Saints who are converts to the church, with an effective sample size of 60 and a 95% confidence interval of plus or minus 12.7 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%. Bars in this graphic show margins of sampling error at a 95% confidence interval for each specific estimate.
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
“Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For instance, 97% of lifelong members of the church say there is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it, compared with 83% of converts.

Lifelong Latter-day Saints also are somewhat more likely than converts to express a favorable view of religious organizations and churches. For example, 95% of lifelong members say that churches and religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society, compared with 82% of converts.

But similar shares of converts and lifelong Latter-day Saints report praying daily and believing in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty.

Next: Latter-day Saints are highly religious, though not uniformly so
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RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Evans, Jonathan and Rebecca Leppert. 2026. “Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/a124-c097.

  1. In all four Pew Research Center surveys used in this analysis, we classify respondents as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints based on their answers to our long-standing religious affiliation question: “What is your present religion, if any? Are you Protestant, Roman Catholic, Mormon, Orthodox such as Greek or Russian Orthodox, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, atheist, agnostic, something else, or nothing in particular?” A few respondents who identify as “Mormon” may not be part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but, instead, may belong to smaller churches with historic connections to Joseph Smith, such as the Community of Christ. Refer to the methodology for more detail.
  2. The retention rate of Latter-day Saints also is lower than that of Protestants when considering Protestantism a single group: 70% of everyone who was raised within Protestantism still belongs to a Protestant tradition today. Of course, Protestantism includes many denominational families (such as Methodists and Presbyterians). When the retention rate of Latter-day Saints is compared with individual denominational families, the retention rate for Latter-day Saints is higher than that of most Protestant denominational families, because there is a lot of switching within Protestantism.
  3. This survey was conducted mostly in 2023 and the early part of 2024, before the 2024 presidential election.
  4. This survey was conducted mostly in 2023 and the early part of 2024, before the 2024 presidential election.
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Table of Contents

  1. Tradition and Change Among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.
  2. Lifelong Latter-day Saints are more religious than both former members and converts
  3. Latter-day Saints are highly religious, though not uniformly so
  4. Latter-day Saints largely identify as Republican but stand out from their partisan peers on diversity issues
  5. Latter-day Saints: Happy in their family lives, traditional in gender roles
  6. Latter-day Saints have strong communal ties and high social trust
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables