Acknowledgments

This report was written by Dalia Fahmy, senior writer/editor; Alexandra Cahn, research assistant; and Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer. It was edited by Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research.

Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Maya Pottiger, communications associate. Additional guidance was provided by Jocelyn Kiley, director, politics research.

The report was number-checked by Shifra Dayak, editorial specialist; John Gramlich, associate director, Short Reads; and Jenn Hatfield, writer/editor. It was copy edited by David Kent, senior editorial specialist and produced by Reem Nadeem, digital producer. Charts were designed by Cahn, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online about U.S. elections and voters and U.S. race and ethnicity.