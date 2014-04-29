References

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Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn. 2008. “Trends in Unauthorized Immigration: Undocumented Flow Now Trails Legal Inflow.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, October.

Pew Research Center. 2011. “The Mexican-American Boom: Births Overtake Immigration.” Washington, D.C.: July.

Taylor, Paul, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, Jeffrey S. Passel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2012. “An Awakened Giant: The Hispanic Electorate is Likely to Double by 2030; Aging, Naturalization and Immigration Will Drive Growth.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, November.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2012. “U.S. Census Bureau Projections Show a Slower Growing, Older, More Diverse Nation a Half Century from Now.” Washington, D.C.: December.