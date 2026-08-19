Is teen summer employment in the U.S. rebounding after a long fade?

Teenagers work at an ice cream shop in Warwick, Rhode Island, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A summer job – whether scooping ice cream, busing tables or teaching campers to make lanyards – once was a rite of passage for American teens. But far fewer teens are working such jobs now than two or three decades ago.

Only 35.5% of U.S. teens ages 16 to 19 have held a paying job for at least part of summer 2026, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of federal employment data. That employment rate, which averages figures for June and July, is up a bit from last summer’s 33.8%. (Averages from 2025 and earlier include figures for August.)

As recently as 2000, more than half of 16- to 19-year-olds worked for at least part of the summer. That had been the case most summers since 1948, which is as far back as the federal jobs data goes. At the peak in 1978, 58% of teens worked for at least part of the summer.

Despite bump this year, teen summer employment remains well below historic highs % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Except for 2026, “summer average” is for June, July and August, and “rest of year average” is for the other months. For 2026, “summer average” is for June and July only, and “rest of the year average” is for January through May. Chart depicts three most recent recessions. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Despite bump this year, teen summer employment remains well below historic highs % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed Year Summer average Rest of year average 1948 56.5 44.7 1949 51.9 43.0 1950 53.9 42.7 1951 56.8 44.9 1952 55.9 43.9 1953 55.3 43.4 1954 49.6 39.8 1955 51.8 40.8 1956 55.1 42.0 1957 53.0 40.8 1958 47.6 37.2 1959 48.4 37.0 1960 50.4 37.2 1961 49.0 35.7 1962 50.0 35.8 1963 46.3 34.4 1964 46.5 34.2 1965 48.5 35.7 1966 53.3 38.3 1967 53.2 38.5 1968 52.9 38.6 1969 53.9 39.9 1970 51.3 39.3 1971 50.1 38.4 1972 52.8 40.4 1973 54.9 42.9 1974 54.6 43.2 1975 51.5 40.5 1976 53.1 41.2 1977 55.2 43.0 1978 58.0 45.1 1979 56.7 45.8 1980 54.5 44.0 1981 52.7 41.8 1982 49.5 38.9 1983 50.8 38.5 1984 53.2 40.6 1985 52.8 41.5 1986 53.6 41.7 1987 54.5 42.4 1988 56.7 43.6 1989 57.0 44.3 1990 53.3 42.7 1991 49.5 39.4 1992 49.0 38.3 1993 50.1 38.9 1994 51.7 40.6 1995 52.5 41.5 1996 50.8 41.1 1997 50.1 41.1 1998 52.0 42.8 1999 51.1 42.6 2000 51.7 43.0 2001 48.0 40.4 2002 45.2 37.7 2003 41.7 35.1 2004 41.6 34.7 2005 42.2 34.5 2006 42.6 35.1 2007 39.6 33.2 2008 37.4 31.0 2009 32.9 26.9 2010 29.6 24.7 2011 29.6 24.5 2012 30.5 24.6 2013 30.8 25.2 2014 31.3 26.1 2015 32.3 27.2 2016 34.0 28.3 2017 35.0 28.7 2018 34.6 29.2 2019 35.8 29.2 2020 30.8 27.5 2021 36.6 30.5 2022 37.4 31.3 2023 36.6 31.5 2024 36.0 30.9 2025 33.8 30.1 2026 35.5 29.1 Download data as .csv Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Except for 2026, “summer average” is for June, July and August, and “rest of year average” is for the other months. For 2026, “summer average” is for June and July only, and “rest of the year average” is for January through May. Chart depicts three most recent recessions. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But over the past quarter-century, teen summer employment has trended downward, especially after the dot-com bust and during the Great Recession. The low came during the summers of 2010 and 2011, when just 29.6% of teens – fewer than 5 million, on average – worked for pay.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in summer 2020, the teen employment rate dropped to 30.8% as many of the stores, restaurants, tourist attractions and recreational facilities that typically hire teens for summer shifts were shuttered. Teen summer employment rebounded in 2021 and 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased, but it slipped again the following three summers.

Summer 2026 was expected to be a difficult job market for teens, but the June and July data seems to show otherwise. Over those two months, an average of 6.2 million teens were working. That’s about 19,500 more than the June-July 2025 average, even though fewer teens overall have been actively seeking work this summer.

Teen employment rises in the summer months, but less than it used to % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Teen employment rises in the summer months, but less than it used to % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed Date for plotting Month 1956 1966 1976 1986 1996 2006 2016 2026 2000-01-01 January 40.1 36.0 38.8 39.1 39.0 34.0 27.0 28.2 2000-02-01 February 39.0 35.7 38.9 39.8 39.5 34.5 27.6 28.4 2000-03-01 March 39.1 35.7 39.9 41.2 39.8 34.7 27.9 29.6 2000-04-01 April 40.5 37.4 41.5 41.9 40.6 34.7 28.2 29.5 2000-05-01 May 42.9 37.8 43.2 43.5 43.0 36.0 29.1 30.0 2000-06-01 June 51.3 48.4 49.5 50.8 49.2 42.1 33.2 34.4 2000-07-01 July 57.7 56.0 56.6 56.7 54.0 44.9 36.1 36.5 2000-08-01 August 56.3 55.4 53.2 53.3 49.1 40.7 32.7 – 2000-09-01 September 45.7 39.5 41.5 42.4 42.4 34.5 28.7 – 2000-10-01 October 44.4 40.5 42.8 43.1 42.3 35.6 28.7 – 2000-11-01 November 42.6 40.9 42.0 42.1 41.4 35.6 28.5 – 2000-12-01 December 43.7 41.4 42.1 42.0 41.8 36.0 28.8 – Download data as .csv Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

White teens continue to be more likely than teens of other racial and ethnic backgrounds to work in the summer, as well as during the rest of the year. So far this summer, 39% of White teens have been employed, compared with 28% of Hispanic teens, 27% of Black teens and 21% of Asian teens.

White U.S. teens are more likely to work during the summer – and the rest of the year – than other teens % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed, 2025-2026 Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. October 2025 data is not available because of the government shutdown that month. White, Black and Asian teens include those who are Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook White U.S. teens are more likely to work during the summer – and the rest of the year – than other teens % of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds who were employed, 2025-2026 Date White Hispanic Black Asian 2025-01-01 32.4 26.3 21.3 15.1 2025-02-01 33.2 28.2 23.3 14.3 2025-03-01 33.6 28.8 23.4 19.0 2025-04-01 33.7 27.5 21.9 18.7 2025-05-01 33.5 27.5 23.5 21.3 2025-06-01 37.6 29.2 26.3 19.2 2025-07-01 38.8 29.7 26.9 22.6 2025-08-01 35.0 28.0 23.0 18.0 2025-09-01 32.1 26.8 25.7 16.3 2025-10-01 — — — — 2025-11-01 30.9 25.2 23.9 22.5 2025-12-01 31.5 25.0 25.5 24.1 2026-01-01 30.1 24.8 24.4 20.0 2026-02-01 30.7 25.9 21.4 16.4 2026-03-01 31.9 27.5 24.5 16.6 2026-04-01 32.3 27.3 22.5 16.1 2026-05-01 33.1 26.5 22.0 15.9 2026-06-01 37.8 27.5 25.4 21.2 2026-07-01 39.7 29.0 29.1 20.6 Download data as .csv Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. October 2025 data is not available because of the government shutdown that month. White, Black and Asian teens include those who are Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And older teens are considerably more likely to work than younger ones. The average employment rate for 18- and 19-year-olds so far this summer is 48%, compared with 24% for 16- and 17-year-olds. (The federal government doesn’t report employment data for people younger than 16, since most of them can’t or don’t work.)

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores trends in summer employment among U.S. teens. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis adds to work we’ve done on U.S. employment trends, including a 2022 post on teen summer jobs. How did we do this? We analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. For this analysis, “teens” are defined as those ages 16 to 19, since American teens can’t work many jobs until they turn 16, and labor laws generally restrict the hours younger teens can work at all. To measure the teen employment rate, we used the employment-population ratio, which is the number of teens who are employed as a share of all teens. The BLS has compiled this data since 1948. For each year except 2026, we averaged the monthly employment counts and employment-population ratios for June, July and August to create our main measures of teen summer employment. For this year, we averaged June and July data, which were the only summer months available at the time of writing. We used nonseasonally adjusted data to better see the seasonal spike in teen employment. In addition, we analyzed unpublished BLS data on industry employment among 16- to 19-year-olds in the summer months from 2014 through July 2026, and occupational employment in the summer from 2020 through July 2026. We chose those starting points because data from earlier years isn’t directly comparable, due to changes in how BLS classifies industry and occupational groups.

What jobs are teens working in the summer?

So far this summer, more than half of employed teens are working in two sectors of the economy. Accommodation and food services – hotels and motels, resorts, restaurants, snack shacks and the like – employed an average of 2 million teens (or 32% of all employed teens) across June and July.

And nearly 1.3 million teens are working in retail trade, representing 21% of all employed teens. If that continues in August, it will be the first increase in retail’s share of teen summer jobs since 2020, when 24% of employed teens worked in retail.

Hospitality and retail sectors are still the largest sources of teen summer jobs % of employed U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds working in each industry (summer averages, 2014-2026) Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Six largest industry employers as of summer 2026 are shown. Except for 2026, figures are averages for June, July and August. For 2026, averages are for June and July only. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hospitality and retail sectors are still the largest sources of teen summer jobs % of employed U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds working in each industry (summer averages, 2014-2026) Year Accommodation and food services Retail trade Arts, entertainment and recreation Hospitals and health services Construction Management, administrative and waste services 2014 33.2 22.1 7.7 3.5 3.7 3.9 2015 34.7 21.7 8.2 3.8 3.4 3.8 2016 32.6 20.4 8.7 4.0 4.3 3.2 2017 33.6 22.1 8.4 4.1 4.3 3.5 2018 34.0 20.1 9.1 3.9 4.0 3.2 2019 32.8 19.2 9.0 4.7 4.4 3.7 2020 35.2 23.9 5.7 4.0 4.8 3.7 2021 36.6 22.5 7.1 4.7 3.9 3.6 2022 34.6 21.1 8.9 3.6 4.5 2.8 2023 35.1 20.8 7.6 3.6 5.2 3.0 2024 33.7 19.6 9.0 4.6 4.9 3.2 2025 34.1 19.0 9.5 4.7 4.0 3.4 2026 32.2 20.7 7.8 4.7 4.7 4.5 Download data as .csv Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Six largest industry employers as of summer 2026 are shown. Except for 2026, figures are averages for June, July and August. For 2026, averages are for June and July only. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The share of teens in accommodation and food service has slipped a bit since summer 2021, when 37% of teens worked in that sector.

What jobs are U.S. teens working in summer 2026? Employment by occupation among U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds (summer averages) Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Figures are averages for June and July 2026. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook What jobs are U.S. teens working in summer 2026? Employment by occupation among U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds (summer averages) Occupation Number (in thousands) Group Food preparation and serving related 1,529 Food preparation and serving related Sales and related 1,104 Sales and related Transportation and material moving 701 Transportation and material moving Office and administrative support 449 Office and administrative support Personal care and service 403 Personal care and service Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance 300 Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance Construction and extraction 258 Construction and extraction Production 227 Production Protective service 203 Protective service Education, training and library 173 Education, training and library Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media 162 Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media Healthcare support 137 Healthcare support Installation, maintenance and repair 130 Installation, maintenance and repair Management 103 Management Healthcare practitioners and technical 103 Healthcare practitioners and technical Business and financial operations 74 Business and financial operations Farming, fishing and forestry 59 Farming, fishing, and forestry Computer and mathematical 29 Computer and mathematical Life, physical and social sciences 27 Life, physical and social sciences Community and social service 27 Community and social service Architecture and engineering 21 Architecture and engineering Legal 4 Legal Download data as .csv Note: Data is not seasonally adjusted. Figures are averages for June and July 2026. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Given where most teens work in the summer, it makes sense that their two most common occupations are food preparation and serving (an average of 1.5 million teens across June and July 2026, or 25% of all employed teens) and sales (1.1 million, or 18%).

Parallelling the retail decline, the share of teens working in sales and related jobs steadily dropped between 2020 and 2025 before ticking up this summer. In summer 2020, 21% of teens worked the register.

So far this summer, more teens are working transportation and material moving jobs than in recent years: 701,000, on average, or 11% of all working teens, compared with 539,000 (9%) in summer 2025. And fewer teens are in office and administrative jobs: 449,000 (7%), compared with 563,000 (9%) in summer 2025.

Some job categories are dominated by one gender. For instance, just about all the teens working in construction and extraction jobs and in architecture and engineering occupations this summer are men. Women predominate in healthcare jobs; education, training and library jobs; and personal care and service jobs.

Why are fewer teens working summer jobs?

The long-term decline in teens working during the summer is part of a broader drop in youth employment. Economists have suggested multiple reasons teen summer employment might be declining, including: