Report | September 23, 2013 Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed Appendix A: Additional Charts and Tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Jeffrey S. Passel, D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera Table of Contents Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed 2. Number and Trend 3. State Patterns 4. National Origin References Appendix A: Additional Charts and Tables Appendix B: Methodology Next: Appendix B: Methodology ← Prev Page 1234567 Next Page →