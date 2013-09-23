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Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed

Appendix A: Additional Charts and Tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed
  2. 2. Number and Trend
  3. 3. State Patterns
  4. 4. National Origin
  5. References
  6. Appendix A: Additional Charts and Tables
  7. Appendix B: Methodology
Immigrants Removed by U.S. Authorities, 1997-2011
Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population in New Jersey, 1990-2012
Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population in New York, 1990-2012
Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population in the Other States and the District of Columbia, 1990-2012
Estimates of the U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Population, 1990-2012
Estimates of the U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Population from Mexico and Other Countries, 1990-2012
Next: Appendix B: Methodology
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Table of Contents

  1. Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed
  2. 2. Number and Trend
  3. 3. State Patterns
  4. 4. National Origin
  5. References
  6. Appendix A: Additional Charts and Tables
  7. Appendix B: Methodology