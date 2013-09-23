References

Bean, Frank D., R. Corona, R. Tuirán and K. Woodrow-Lafield. 1998. “The Quantification of Migration Between Mexico and the United States,” pp. 1-90 in Migration Between Mexico and the United States, Binational Study, Vol. 1. Mexico City and Washington, DC: Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform.

Capps, Randolph, Leighton Ku, Michael E. Fix, Chris Furgiuele, Jeffrey S. Passel, Rajeev Ramchand, Scott McNiven and Dan Perez-Lopez. 2002. “How are Immigrants Faring After Welfare Reform? Preliminary Evidence from Los Angeles and New York City—Final Report.” Washington, DC: Urban Institute, March.

Hoefer, Michael, Nancy Rytina and Bryan Baker. 2012. “Estimates of the Unauthorized Immigrant Population Residing in the United States: January 2011.” Washington, DC: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Immigration Statistics, March.

Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI). 2013. “Migración Internacional de México al cuarto trimestre de 2012.” Mexico City, April.

Marcelli, Enrico A. and Paul M. Ong. 2002. “2000 Census Coverage of Foreign-Born Mexicans in Los Angeles County: Implications for Demographic Analysis.” Paper presented at the 2002 annual meeting of the Population Association of America, Atlanta, GA, May.

Passel, Jeffrey S. 2007. “Unauthorized Migrants in the United States: Estimates, Methods, and Characteristics.” OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers No. 57. Paris: OECD Working Party on Migration, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S. 2001. “Demographic Analysis: An Evaluation.” Section 4 in U.S. Census Monitoring Board, Presidential Members. Final Report to Congress. Washington, DC, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and Rebecca L. Clark. 1998. Immigrants in New York: Their Legal Status, Incomes and Taxes. Washington, DC: Urban Institute, April.

Passel, Jeffrey and D’Vera Cohn. 2012a. “Unauthorized Immigrants: 11.1 Million in 2011.” Washington, DC: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, December.

Passel, Jeffrey and D’Vera Cohn. 2012b. “U.S. Foreign-Born Population: How Much Change from 2009 to 2010?” Washington, DC: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, January.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2011. “Unauthorized Immigrant Population: National and State Trends, 2010.” Washington, DC: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, February.

Passel, Jeffrey and D’Vera Cohn. 2010. “U.S. Unauthorized Immigration Flows Are Down Sharply Since Mid-Decade.” Washington, DC: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, September.

Passel, Jeffrey and D’Vera Cohn. 2008. “Trends in Unauthorized Immigration: Undocumented Inflow Now Trails Legal Inflow.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Passel, Jeffrey, D’Vera Cohn, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, DC: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, April.

[Machine-readable database]

U.S. Census Bureau. 2012a. “Estimating ASEC Variances with Replicate Weights.” Washington, DC.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2012b. “Current Population Survey, 2012 Annual Social and Economic (ASEC) Supplement.” Washington, DC.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2006. “Current Population Survey Design and Methodology.” Technical Paper 66. Washington, DC, October.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. 2013a. “Illegal Alien Apprehensions From Mexico by Fiscal Year 2000-2012.” Washington, DC, accessed September 17, 2013.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. 2013b. “Nationwide Illegal Alien Apprehensions FY 1925-2012.” Washington, DC, accessed September 17, 2013.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2012. Yearbook of Immigration Statistics: 2011. Washington, DC.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2004. Yearbook of Immigration Statistics: 2003. Washington, DC.

Van Hook, Jennifer, Frank D. Bean, James D. Bachmeier and Catherine Tucker. Forthcoming. “Recent Trends in Coverage of the Mexican-Born Population of the United States: Results from Applying Multiple Methods Across Time.” Demography.

Warren, Robert and John Robert Warren. 2013. “Unauthorized Immigration to the United States: Annual Estimates and Components of Change, by State, 1990 to 2010.” International Migration Review 47 (2, June): 296-329.