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Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City

References

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Table of Contents
  1. Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City
  2. II. Ranking Latino Populations in the States
  3. III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties
  4. IV. Ranking Latino Population’s in the Nation’s Metropolitan Areas
  5. References
  6. Appendix Tables

Fry, Richard. 2008. “Latinos Account for Half of U.S. Population Growth Since 2000.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Hispanic Center, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Danielle Cuddington. 2013. “Diverse Origins: The Nation’s 14 Largest Hispanic-Origin Groups.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Hispanic Center, June.

Passel, Jeffrey, D’Vera Cohn and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2011. “Hispanics Account for More than Half of Nation’s Growth in Past Decade.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Hispanic Center, March.

U.S. Census Bureau. 2013. “Asians Fastest-Growing Race or Ethnic Group in 2012.” Washington, D.C., June.

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Table of Contents

  1. Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City
  2. II. Ranking Latino Populations in the States
  3. III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties
  4. IV. Ranking Latino Population’s in the Nation’s Metropolitan Areas
  5. References
  6. Appendix Tables