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Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City

III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties

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Table of Contents
  1. Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City
  2. II. Ranking Latino Populations in the States
  3. III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties
  4. IV. Ranking Latino Population’s in the Nation’s Metropolitan Areas
  5. References
  6. Appendix Tables
  • PH-2013-08-latino-populations-3-01

    Los Angeles County has by far the largest Hispanic population at 4.8 million, accounting for 9% of the U.S. Hispanic population. The next nine largest counties by Hispanic population fall between one and two million Hispanic residents.

  • Together these 10 counties account for almost one-third (30%) of the country’s Hispanic population.
  • The 25 largest counties by Hispanic population together contain 46% of the nation’s Hispanic population.
  • Los Angeles County, though, only ranks fourth among these top 10 counties in share of Hispanics among the total population at 48%. Miami-Dade County is among only two counties in the top 10 that are over 50% Hispanic.
  • Among all 3,143 counties in the U.S., 87 are majority Hispanic. Of those, 56 are in Texas.
  • PH-2013-08-latino-populations-3-02

    Among counties with a Hispanic population of at least 1,000 in 2011, Stewart County in Georgia experienced the most growth in the Hispanic population since 2000, growing 1,754% over 11 years.

  • Among the nation’s 3,143 counties, 3,018 experienced positive growth in their Hispanic population, with the notable exception of New York County which has a Hispanic population of 410,681 and experienced a 2% population decline since 2000. Overall, 114 counties saw a decline in their Hispanic population between 2000 and 2011.
  • PH-2013-08-latino-populations-3-03

    Of the 10 fastest growing counties by Hispanic population growth (that had a Hispanic population of at least 1,000 in 2011), three are located in Georgia.

  • The 10 largest counties by Hispanic population accounted for 22% of the growth in the nation’s Hispanic population. By contrast, the 10 fastest growing counties accounted for less than 1% of the growth in the nation’s Hispanic population.
Next: IV. Ranking Latino Population’s in the Nation’s Metropolitan Areas
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Table of Contents

  1. Mapping the Latino Population, By State, County and City
  2. II. Ranking Latino Populations in the States
  3. III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties
  4. IV. Ranking Latino Population’s in the Nation’s Metropolitan Areas
  5. References
  6. Appendix Tables