III. Ranking Latino Populations in the Nation’s Counties

Los Angeles County has by far the largest Hispanic population at 4.8 million, accounting for 9% of the U.S. Hispanic population. The next nine largest counties by Hispanic population fall between one and two million Hispanic residents.

Together these 10 counties account for almost one-third (30%) of the country’s Hispanic population.

The 25 largest counties by Hispanic population together contain 46% of the nation’s Hispanic population.

Los Angeles County, though, only ranks fourth among these top 10 counties in share of Hispanics among the total population at 48%. Miami-Dade County is among only two counties in the top 10 that are over 50% Hispanic.

Among all 3,143 counties in the U.S., 87 are majority Hispanic. Of those, 56 are in Texas.

Among counties with a Hispanic population of at least 1,000 in 2011, Stewart County in Georgia experienced the most growth in the Hispanic population since 2000, growing 1,754% over 11 years.

Among the nation’s 3,143 counties, 3,018 experienced positive growth in their Hispanic population, with the notable exception of New York County which has a Hispanic population of 410,681 and experienced a 2% population decline since 2000. Overall, 114 counties saw a decline in their Hispanic population between 2000 and 2011.

Of the 10 fastest growing counties by Hispanic population growth (that had a Hispanic population of at least 1,000 in 2011), three are located in Georgia.

The 10 largest counties by Hispanic population accounted for 22% of the growth in the nation’s Hispanic population. By contrast, the 10 fastest growing counties accounted for less than 1% of the growth in the nation’s Hispanic population.