Wide majorities of Americans say it is important that both Republican and Democratic elected officials are knowledgeable and admit when they are wrong. Smaller majorities say it is very important that elected officials in both parties be willing to make compromises with the other party and treat their counterparts with respect.

And while most Republicans and Democrats say that their party should be at least somewhat accepting of elected officials who agree with the other party on some important issues, at least a quarter of those in both parties say their party should not be so accepting. The survey was conducted Sept. 22-28, before the now-monthlong- government shutdown.

Republicans and Democrats are also both somewhat split over whether their party should be accepting of elected officials who call the other party evil: Among U.S. adults, 43% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats say this is at least somewhat acceptable for members of their own party to do.

Still, overwhelming majorities in both parties say their party should not be accepting of figures who support groups that advocate violence against their political opponents.

Compromise and respect

Both Republicans and Democrats are more likely to say that it is very important that the other party’s elected officials be willing to compromise to solve important problems than it is for their own elected officials to do so.

But Democrats are more likely to call compromise very important for both the other party and their own.

Other party

78% of Democrats say it is very important for Republican elected officials to be willing to make compromises with Democrats.

71% of Republicans say it is very important that Democratic officials be willing to compromise with Republicans.

Own party

46% of Democrats say it is very important that Democratic officials make compromises with Republicans.

39% of Republicans say it is very important that Republican elected officials compromise with Democrats.

There is a nearly identical pattern on treating elected officials in the other party with respect. Those in both partisan coalitions say it’s more important for the other party’s officials to treat their party with respect than the converse, but Democrats also are more likely than Republicans to say respect is important in both directions.

What should be acceptable from elected officials in your party?

Occasional agreement with the other party

About two-thirds of Republicans (67%) say the GOP should be accepting of Republican elected officials who agree with the Democratic Party on some important issues. A slightly larger share of Democrats (72%) say their party should be accepting of politicians who agree with Republicans on some issues.

Calling the opposing side ‘evil’

Asked if their party should be accepting of those who call elected officials in the other party evil, modest majorities on each side say it should not:

56% of Republicans say their party should not be accepting of GOP officials who call Democrats evil.

A nearly identical share of Democrats (55%) say this about officials in their party who call Republicans evil.

Support for groups advocating violence

Both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly say their party should not at all be accepting of elected officials who support groups that advocate for violence against the other party. This includes 70% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats.

Criticism of leadership

Republicans are divided over whether their party should be accepting of officials who openly criticize President Donald Trump. Half of Republicans say their party should not be accepting of officials who do this, while 49% say it should be accepting of this.

Strong partisans are less likely than others to say their party should be accepting of officials who agree with the other party on some important issues.

56% of Republicans who say they strongly identify with the GOP say the party should be accepting of Republican elected officials who agree with Democrats on some issues.

This rises to 73% among Republicans who aren’t strong identifiers and a nearly identical share (75%) of independents who lean toward the GOP.

The pattern is similar, but somewhat less pronounced, among Democrats: