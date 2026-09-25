Weekly: 9.26.26

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Americans’ views of data centers have turned more negative
Since January, Americans have become more likely to say data centers are mostly bad for the environment (54%), home energy costs (50%) and people’s quality of life nearby (49%). This is true for people across age groups, partisan coalitions and community types.
Tradition and change among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.
For decades, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – widely known as Mormons – have made up between 1% and 2% of the U.S. adult population. While they consistently stand out as highly religious and conservative, there are recent signs of increasing diversity and changing social views among Latter-day Saints.
Americans’ views of China have warmed in recent years
President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in Washington. Today, the American public gives China an average rating of 37 out of 100 on a “feeling thermometer,” up from an even chillier 28 in 2021.
Prediction markets’ trading volume doubled between May and July, largely driven by sports
Combined trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket rose from $26 billion in May to $53 billion in July, mostly due to a rapid increase in sports trading. This spike coincided with the FIFA World Cup, but early data suggests that trading volume is rising again with the beginning of football season.
How Brazilians view their country ahead of 2026 elections
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The share of Americans who say they would be uncomfortable with a new data center in their area.