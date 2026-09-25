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Weekly: 9.26.26

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The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple in American Fork, Utah. (Ryan Houston via Getty Images)

Tradition and change among Latter-day Saints in the U.S.

For decades, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – widely known as Mormons – have made up between 1% and 2% of the U.S. adult population. While they consistently stand out as highly religious and conservative, there are recent signs of increasing diversity and changing social views among Latter-day Saints.

From our research

60%

The share of Americans who say they would be uncomfortable with a new data center in their area.

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