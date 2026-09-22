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How Brazilians view their country ahead of 2026 elections

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Towels for sale showing Brazilian presidential candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro in a residential area of Brasília on Sept. 11, 2026. (Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images)
Towels for sale showing Brazilian presidential candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro in a residential area of Brasília on Sept. 11, 2026. (Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva is running for a fourth term in the general elections set to take place on Oct. 4. One of his prominent opponents is Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. If no candidate gets 50% of the votes in the first round, there will be a runoff on Oct. 25.

Among the issues at stake in this election are Brazil’s relationships with its main trading partners, China and the United States. Lula is likely to seek stronger trade relations with China if reelected. On the other hand, Flavio Bolsonaro is expected to align more closely with the Trump administration.

As Brazilians prepare to cast their ballots, here are four facts about how they view their country and Brazil’s main trading partners, according to a spring 2026 Pew Research Center survey.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how adults in Brazil view their government and their country’s largest trading partners, China and the United States.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis brings together several topics we regularly study: global views of the U.S. and China, as well as Brazilians’ views of their country.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 1,054 adults in Brazil from Feb. 20 to April 15, 2026. We designed the survey so we could talk about the views of the adult population in the country. Here is the survey methodology used for this analysis. Refer to toplines for questions about Brazilians’ views of their country, their views of the U.S. and President Donald Trump, and their views of China and President Xi Jinping.

About four-in-ten Brazilian adults are satisfied with the way democracy is working in their country. Since Lula took office for a third term in January 2023, the share who say this has been relatively stable.

However, satisfaction has shifted a lot since we started asking this question in 2013.

Nearly two-thirds of Brazilians were happy with their democracy in 2013, under the administration of Dilma Rousseff. But in 2018, under President Michel Temer, 83% of Brazilians expressed dissatisfaction with their democracy. That’s the highest share in more than a decade of our surveys.

Most Brazilians are not satisfied with their democracy
% of Brazilian adults who are __ with the way democracy is working in their country
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Brazilians are not satisfied with their democracy
% of Brazilian adults who are __ with the way democracy is working in their country
LabelSatisifiedNot satisfied
Spring 20263759
Spring 20254059
Spring 20244454
Spring 20233761
Spring 20194157
Spring 20181683
Spring 20172867
Spring 20136632
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Majorities of Brazilians lack confidence in elected officials (68%) and business leaders (57%) to act in the best interest of the public. But more express confidence in college and university professors, scientists, police officers and journalists to act in the public’s best interest than do not. Brazilians are divided when it comes to their confidence in the military and religious leaders.

Majorities of Brazilians have no confidence in their elected officials or business leaders
% of Brazilian adults who have __ confidence in each of the following to act in the best interests of the public
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of Brazilians have no confidence in their elected officials or business leaders
% of Brazilian adults who have __ confidence in each of the following to act in the best interests of the public
Not too much/None at allA lot/Some
College and university professors2473
Scientists2770
Police officers4256
Journalists4354
The military4651
Religious leaders4750
Business leaders5739
Elected officials6829
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Brazilians who support the governing party and its coalition partners are more likely than other Brazilians to express confidence in some of these groups:

  • College and university professors (87% among supporters vs. 68% among others)
  • Elected officials (41% vs. 25%)
  • Journalists (63% vs. 51%)

Brazilians view their two main trading partners, China and the U.S., in a similar light: 47% have a favorable view of the U.S. and 46% have a positive view of China.

Brazilians view the U.S. and China similarly, but that has not always been the case
% of Brazilian adults who have a favorable opinion of …
Chart
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Brazilians view the U.S. and China similarly, but that has not always been the case
% of Brazilian adults who have a favorable opinion of …
LabelU.S.China
Spring 20264746
Spring 20255651
Spring 20246445
Spring 20236339
Spring 20195651
Spring 20185549
Spring 20175053
Spring 20157355
Spring 20146444
Spring 20137265
Spring 20126150
Spring 20116149
Spring 20106352
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of Brazilian adults conducted Feb. 20-April 15, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Attitudes toward these two powers have fluctuated greatly over the years. Since President Donald Trump’s second term began, Brazilians’ favorability toward the U.S. has sharply declined. Meanwhile, views of China have become more positive since 2023, when favorable views of China were near historic lows.

Brazilians’ views of each country vary heavily by ideology. Brazilian adults who place themselves to the ideological left are more likely than those on the right to think positively of China (57% vs. 40%).

The opposite is true for views of the U.S.: 30% of those on the left view the U.S. favorably, compared with 58% of those on the right.

Related: How do views of the U.S. and China compare in Latin America?

Three-in-ten Brazilians express confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs. This has not changed significantly since last year.

Although confidence in Trump remains low, the share of Brazilians who say this has doubled since 2018, when 15% of Brazilians had confidence in him.

Meanwhile, 22% of Brazilians have confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Like with views of the U.S. and China, confidence in these countries’ leaders depends on where Brazilians place themselves in the ideological spectrum. Brazilians on the right are about three times as likely as those on the left to express confidence in Trump (46% vs. 14%). And they are less likely than those on the left to say the same about Xi (18% vs. 31%).

Note: Here is the survey methodology used for this analysis. Refer to toplines for questions about Brazilians’ views of their country, their views of the U.S. and President Donald Trump, and their views of China and President Xi Jinping.

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Sofia Hernandez Ramones is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes at Pew Research Center.