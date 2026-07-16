Mexicans view President Claudia Sheinbaum favorably, but less so than in 2025

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum looks on during a daily press conference in Mexico City on Sept. 4, 2025. (Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images)

After a year and a half in office, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum remains broadly popular in her country. However, Mexicans’ views of Sheinbaum and her left-leaning Morena party are more negative since last year, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey.

Mexicans’ favorable views of Claudia Sheinbaum and Morena party have declined since last year % of Mexican adults who have a(n) __view of President Claudia Sheinbaum % of Mexican adults who have a(n) __ view of the Morena party Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mexicans’ favorable views of Claudia Sheinbaum and Morena party have declined since last year Year Category Unfavorable Favorable 2026 Claudia Sheinbaum 35 64 2025 Claudia Sheinbaum 15 83 2026 Morena Party 36 61 2025 Morena Party 19 78 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Mexicans’ views of the national economy and satisfaction with democracy have also declined since 2025.

Our survey began fielding on Feb. 20, before cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (known as “El Mencho”) was killed in the custody of Mexican special forces and his cartel responded with violence across the country. Fieldwork ended on April 10, before U.S. authorities indicted Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya on charges related to aiding the Sinaloa drug cartel. He has since stepped down.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Mexican adults’ views of President Claudia Sheinbaum and her Morena party, the state of the country’s economy and how Mexican democracy is working. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our prior work on favorability of politicians, political parties and relevant domestic issues in Mexico. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 1,017 Mexican adults from Feb. 20 to April 10, 2026. We designed our survey so we could talk about the views of the adult population in Mexico. It was part of a larger survey of public opinion in 37 places that we did in spring 2026. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views of Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum gets high marks on education, but fewer approve of her handling of crime and corruption % of Mexican adults who __ of the way President Claudia Sheinbaum is handling … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Sheinbaum gets high marks on education, but fewer approve of her handling of crime and corruption % of Mexican adults who __ of the way President Claudia Sheinbaum is handling … NET Disapprove Strongly disapprove Somewhat disapprove Somewhat approve Strongly approve NET Approve Education 34 17 17 34 30 65 The economy 38 18 20 42 19 61 Relations with the U.S. 41 17 24 40 15 55 Fighting organized crime and drug traffickers 53 35 18 25 20 45 Fighting corruption 53 34 19 25 20 45 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Around two-thirds of Mexican adults (64%) have a favorable opinion of Sheinbaum. This is down from 83% last year. And the share who have a very favorable view of her has fallen from 46% to 24%.

She receives mixed approval of how she’s addressing specific issues. Most Mexicans approve of her handling of education (65%), the economy (61%) and relations with the United States (55%). However, more disapprove than approve of her efforts to fight organized crime and drug traffickers as well as corruption.

On every issue we asked about, those who support Sheinbaum’s Morena party or its allies in the 2024 presidential election – the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and the Labor Party (PT) – are more likely than those who do not support these parties to give her positive marks. For instance, 56% of supporters approve of Sheinbaum’s handling of corruption, compared with 37% of nonsupporters.

Views of Morena

Views of Morena are down, but the party remains more popular than its key rivals % of Mexican adults who have a favorable opinion of … Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of Morena are down, but the party remains more popular than its key rivals % of Mexican adults who have a favorable opinion of … Morena Citizens’ Movement (MC) National Action Party (PAN) Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) 2026 61 44 30 26 2025 78 49 27 20 2024 74 44 29 23 2023 74 33 27 2019 66 32 23 2018 56 34 21 2017 37 38 28 2015 29 38 2014 30 47 2013 36 49 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Ratings of Sheinbaum’s left-leaning Morena party have also fallen: 61% of Mexican adults view the party favorably, down from 78% last year.

Still, Morena is significantly more popular than any rival political party we asked about. In fact, it’s the only one that Mexicans view more favorably than unfavorably:

44% have a favorable view of Citizens’ Movement (MC).

30% have positive views of the National Action Party (PAN).

26% of Mexicans view the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) positively.

How Mexicans view their economy and democracy

Mexicans view the economy and their democracy much less positively than they did last year % of Mexican adults who say the current economic situation in Mexico is … % of Mexican adults who are __ with the way democracy is working in Mexico Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mexicans view the economy and their democracy much less positively than they did last year Say economic situation is good Say economic situation is bad Satisfied with democracy Not satisfied with democracy 2026 49 49 33 66 2025 61 38 51 48 2024 63 36 50 50 2023 60 39 48 51 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Mexican adults conducted Feb. 20-April 10, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About half of Mexicans say the economic situation in the country is good, down from 61% last year. This drop comes as Mexico’s economy shrank in the first quarter of 2026.

The decline is particularly large among those who place themselves on the ideological left. The share of those on the left who say the economic situation is good fell 24 percentage points since last year, compared with 6-point declines for those on the right and those in the center.

Views of democracy have also declined. Today, 33% of Mexicans are satisfied with the way democracy is working in Mexico, down from 51% who said the same last year. As with views of the economy, this downward shift is driven mostly by shrinking satisfaction among those on the ideological left.

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.