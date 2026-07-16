Mexicans view President Claudia Sheinbaum favorably, but less so than in 2025

After a year and a half in office, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum remains broadly popular in her country. However, Mexicans’ views of Sheinbaum and her left-leaning Morena party are more negative since last year, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey.
|Year
|Category
|Unfavorable
|Favorable
|2026
|Claudia Sheinbaum
|35
|64
|2025
|Claudia Sheinbaum
|15
|83
|2026
|Morena Party
|36
|61
|2025
|Morena Party
|19
|78
Mexicans’ views of the national economy and satisfaction with democracy have also declined since 2025.
Our survey began fielding on Feb. 20, before cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (known as “El Mencho”) was killed in the custody of Mexican special forces and his cartel responded with violence across the country. Fieldwork ended on April 10, before U.S. authorities indicted Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya on charges related to aiding the Sinaloa drug cartel. He has since stepped down.
Views of Sheinbaum
|NET Disapprove
|Strongly disapprove
|Somewhat disapprove
|Somewhat approve
|Strongly approve
|NET Approve
|Education
|34
|17
|17
|34
|30
|65
|The economy
|38
|18
|20
|42
|19
|61
|Relations with the U.S.
|41
|17
|24
|40
|15
|55
|Fighting organized crime and drug traffickers
|53
|35
|18
|25
|20
|45
|Fighting corruption
|53
|34
|19
|25
|20
|45
Around two-thirds of Mexican adults (64%) have a favorable opinion of Sheinbaum. This is down from 83% last year. And the share who have a very favorable view of her has fallen from 46% to 24%.
She receives mixed approval of how she’s addressing specific issues. Most Mexicans approve of her handling of education (65%), the economy (61%) and relations with the United States (55%). However, more disapprove than approve of her efforts to fight organized crime and drug traffickers as well as corruption.
On every issue we asked about, those who support Sheinbaum’s Morena party or its allies in the 2024 presidential election – the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and the Labor Party (PT) – are more likely than those who do not support these parties to give her positive marks. For instance, 56% of supporters approve of Sheinbaum’s handling of corruption, compared with 37% of nonsupporters.
Views of Morena
|Morena
|Citizens’ Movement (MC)
|National Action Party (PAN)
|Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)
|2026
|61
|44
|30
|26
|2025
|78
|49
|27
|20
|2024
|74
|44
|29
|23
|2023
|74
|33
|27
|2019
|66
|32
|23
|2018
|56
|34
|21
|2017
|37
|38
|28
|2015
|29
|38
|2014
|30
|47
|2013
|36
|49
Ratings of Sheinbaum’s left-leaning Morena party have also fallen: 61% of Mexican adults view the party favorably, down from 78% last year.
Still, Morena is significantly more popular than any rival political party we asked about. In fact, it’s the only one that Mexicans view more favorably than unfavorably:
- 44% have a favorable view of Citizens’ Movement (MC).
- 30% have positive views of the National Action Party (PAN).
- 26% of Mexicans view the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) positively.
How Mexicans view their economy and democracy
|Say economic situation is good
|Say economic situation is bad
|Satisfied with democracy
|Not satisfied with democracy
|2026
|49
|49
|33
|66
|2025
|61
|38
|51
|48
|2024
|63
|36
|50
|50
|2023
|60
|39
|48
|51
About half of Mexicans say the economic situation in the country is good, down from 61% last year. This drop comes as Mexico’s economy shrank in the first quarter of 2026.
The decline is particularly large among those who place themselves on the ideological left. The share of those on the left who say the economic situation is good fell 24 percentage points since last year, compared with 6-point declines for those on the right and those in the center.
Views of democracy have also declined. Today, 33% of Mexicans are satisfied with the way democracy is working in Mexico, down from 51% who said the same last year. As with views of the economy, this downward shift is driven mostly by shrinking satisfaction among those on the ideological left.
Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.