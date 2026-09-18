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Weekly: 9.19.26

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

Photos, left to right: Bet_Noire and Hisham Ibrahim via Getty Images. Photo illustration by Pew Research Center.

Americans value press freedom but differ on its limits

While Americans largely support press freedom in principle, half or more also say the government should be able to restrict news reporting in certain cases, particularly if it endangers national security or contains inaccurate information. Republicans and Democrats also tend to think about press freedom differently.

Many Israelis and Palestinians say they cannot coexist peacefully – and explain why

Almost three years after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, most Israelis (56%) and Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (68%) say a two-state solution isn’t possible. Those who reject the possibility of peaceful coexistence often cite a fundamental incompatibility between the two peoples.

Who is Hispanic?

National Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15. More than 70 million people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic, but government agencies and survey organizations don’t count the Hispanic population in the same way. And Hispanic people describe their own identities using a variety of terms.

From our research

9%

The share of Americans who correctly answer all eight questions on our First Amendment quiz. How will you score?

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