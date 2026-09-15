About 9 in 10 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem see Israeli checkpoints as a major problem

Palestinian Muslims gather at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Feb. 20, 2026. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem overwhelmingly view Israeli checkpoints as a major problem for them and their families, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in the spring. Large majorities also say job opportunities, crime and the quality of education are major problems.

Nearly all Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem say Israeli checkpoints are a problem % of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say that each of the following is (a) __ for them and their families Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Palestinian adults in the West Bank and East Jerusalem conducted March 30-April 28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly all Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem say Israeli checkpoints are a problem % of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say that each of the following is (a) __ for them and their families Major problem Minor problem Not a problem at all Israeli checkpoints 92 4 3 Opportunities for work 85 8 6 Crime 75 8 14 Quality of education 72 13 15 Quality of health services 47 32 21 Access to electricity 44 26 30 Access to water 43 27 30 Availability of food 41 32 28 Adequate housing 31 22 46 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of Palestinian adults in the West Bank and East Jerusalem conducted March 30-April 28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Israeli checkpoints separate Palestinians from Israeli territories and other Palestinian territories. These barriers – which have become more common since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel – can make it more difficult for people living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to commute to work and access healthcare.

Overall, checkpoints are the top concern out of the nine topics we asked about in the survey. More Palestinians in the West Bank (93%) than in East Jerusalem (85%) cite checkpoints as a major problem, but in both places, it is still one of the main concerns. We were not able to survey Palestinians in Gaza due to security concerns.

When did the survey take place? Pew Research Center surveyed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem from March 30 to April 28, 2026. We were unable to survey in Gaza. Our field period began while the U.S. and Israel were at war with Iran and continued following the declaration of an initial ceasefire on April 7.

Israeli checkpoints also came up when we asked Palestinians in an open-ended question why peaceful coexistence between Israel and an independent Palestinian state is possible or not possible. For example, one Palestinian woman cited “the presence of checkpoints and harsh living conditions” as a reason coexistence is not possible. Others said checkpoints have “separated us from each other” and made it difficult to move between cities.

Other respondents linked checkpoints to ‘‘the lack of job opportunities for Palestinians,” with one saying, “It is possible to coexist when the checkpoints are opened and the workers return to Israel.” Another said, “They should open the crossings and allow workers to enter and work; this way there will be no problems.” Others said coexistence could become possible “when job opportunities are provided for young people,” or by “ending the internal and external division … and creating job opportunities.”

To read more about Israeli and Palestinian views on the possibility of peaceful coexistence between Israel and an independent Palestinian state, read “Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why.”

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores how Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem view various problems they and their families face. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This is the latest in a series of surveys conducted as part of our long-standing research on regional and international affairs. 2026 marks the first time in several years that Pew Research Center has polled the Palestinian public in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. We could not conduct fieldwork in the West Bank or Gaza in recent years due to security concerns. We are still unable to survey in Gaza. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? For this analysis, we surveyed 1,038 people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Interviews were conducted from March 30 to April 28, 2026, in Arabic. This survey was administered during the Iran war. Fieldwork began while hostilities were ongoing and continued after the declaration of an initial ceasefire on April 7. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Other key problems in the West Bank and East Jerusalem

A large majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (85%) also say that opportunities for work are a major problem for them and their families, making it the second most common concern after Israeli checkpoints.

Opportunities for work are particularly a concern for those with lower incomes. Nine-in-ten Palestinians whose household incomes are at or below the West Bank and East Jerusalem median say job opportunities are a major problem, compared with 78% of Palestinians with higher household incomes.

While there was modest economic growth in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2025, the unemployment rate was 27.5% at the end of last year, according to the most recent available estimates from the World Bank. That was among the highest documented unemployment rates in the world.

Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are also the least satisfied with their economic situation out of the 37 places around the world that we surveyed in 2026: Only 10% say the current economic situation in Palestine is either very good or somewhat good. Nine-in-ten say it is very bad or somewhat bad.

Among Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, views of many problems vary by income % of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say each of the following is a major problem for them and their families, by income Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Lower-income respondents’ monthly household incomes are at or below the median in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and higher-income respondents’ monthly household incomes are above the median. Source: Survey of Palestinian adults in the West Bank and East Jerusalem conducted March 30-April 28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Among Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, views of many problems vary by income % of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say each of the following is a major problem for them and their families, by income Lower income Higher income Lower-higher diff Grouping Availability of food 50 28 22 1 Access to electricity 51 34 17 1 Quality of education 79 63 16 1 Access to water 49 34 15 1 Opportunities for work 90 78 12 1 Quality of health services 51 40 11 1 Adequate housing 34 27 7 1 Israeli checkpoints 92 92 0 1 Crime 74 77 -3 2 Download data as .csv Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Lower-income respondents’ monthly household incomes are at or below the median in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and higher-income respondents’ monthly household incomes are above the median. Source: Survey of Palestinian adults in the West Bank and East Jerusalem conducted March 30-April 28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In addition to voicing concerns about checkpoints and jobs, many Palestinians in the surveyed areas say crime is a major problem. Similar shares in the West Bank (75%) and East Jerusalem (77%) view crime as a major issue, as do majorities of Palestinians across all ages and income levels.

About three-quarters of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem also say the quality of education is a major issue (72%). This concern is a bit more common among those with lower household incomes than among those with higher household incomes (79% vs. 63%).

About half of Palestinians or fewer in the West Bank and East Jerusalem see the quality of health services, access to electricity, access to water and availability of food as major problems for them and their families. Lower-income Palestinians are more likely to view these as major issues.

Overall, adequate housing is the least common concern of those we asked about. Far more Palestinians in East Jerusalem (54%) than in the West Bank (28%) view housing as a major problem. In East Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinian households are facing eviction and many homes have been demolished. Some Palestinians also have difficulty obtaining housing permits necessary to build new homes in the city.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.