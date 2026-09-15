Where Americans view the limits of press freedom

The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press from restrictions by the government, and most Americans say this is highly important to the well-being of society. But there are few press freedom absolutists, and Americans hold a wide range of opinions on how press freedom should play out in practice.

For example, few say it is always acceptable for the government to force journalists to reveal unnamed sources. But many see this as warranted in some cases.

There are also lines that some Americans think news organizations should not regularly cross, like publishing confidential information from government sources or classified details during a military conflict.

These attitudes often differ along party lines. In the midst of the second Trump administration, Democrats (including independents who lean Democratic) tend to be more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners to oppose government actions toward news organizations, and to have a broader perspective of what is acceptable for journalists to report and publish.

This is part of a broader Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative exploring U.S. adults’ views of press freedom today. Read key findings from the full study, which included two surveys of U.S. adults and a series of 10 focus groups.

How should the U.S. government act toward journalists?

Should the U.S. government be able to give journalists special access in exchange for positive coverage? What about forcing journalists to reveal their sources, or taking away a news organization’s broadcast license?

Far more U.S. adults say these government actions are never acceptable than say they are always acceptable. For example, 35% say it is never acceptable for the U.S. government to force journalists to reveal the identity of unnamed government sources, compared with 5% who say this is always acceptable.

Americans hold mixed views on U.S. government actions toward journalists or news organizations % of U.S. adults who say it is __ acceptable for the U.S. government to … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans hold mixed views on U.S. government actions toward journalists or news organizations % of U.S. adults who say it is __ acceptable for the U.S. government to … Always Usually Sometimes Rarely Never Not sure Force journalists to reveal the identities of unnamed government sources 5 6 18 21 35 15 Take away a news organization’s license to broadcast 4 4 22 28 27 15 Give journalists access to public officials in exchange for positive coverage 4 7 13 12 49 15 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

But many fall somewhere in the middle depending on the circumstances. Nearly half of Americans say it is usually (6%), sometimes (18%) or rarely (21%) acceptable for the government to do this, and an additional 15% say they are not sure.

Who are the press freedom absolutists? Some groups are currently more likely to say government interventions are never acceptable:

Liberal Democrats: Democrats who identify as politically liberal are far more likely to say all three actions mentioned in the survey are never acceptable. This difference is especially true when it comes to forcing journalists to reveal unnamed government sources. A 58% majority of liberal Democrats say this, compared with 39% of moderate or conservative Democrats, 24% of conservative Republicans and 21% of moderate or liberal Republicans.

Democrats who identify as politically liberal are far more likely to say all three actions mentioned in the survey are never acceptable. This difference is especially true when it comes to forcing journalists to reveal unnamed government sources. A 58% majority of liberal Democrats say this, compared with 39% of moderate or conservative Democrats, 24% of conservative Republicans and 21% of moderate or liberal Republicans. College graduates: 61% of college graduates say it’s never acceptable for the government to give journalists access in exchange for positive coverage, compared with 43% of U.S. adults with less education.

61% of college graduates say it’s never acceptable for the government to give journalists access in exchange for positive coverage, compared with 43% of U.S. adults with less education. Upper- and middle-income Americans: 63% of upper-income and 52% of middle-income adults say giving journalists access for positive coverage is never acceptable, while 38% of lower-income Americans say the same.

Where Americans see the boundaries of acceptable reporting by news organizations

While government actions make up a key part of the press freedom debate – especially when it comes to legal protections in the First Amendment – Americans also think there should be limits to what is acceptable for journalists and news organizations to do in their reporting.

Americans hold mixed views on what’s acceptable for news organizations to do in their reporting % of U.S. adults who say it is __ acceptable for U.S. news organizations to … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans hold mixed views on what’s acceptable for news organizations to do in their reporting % of U.S. adults who say it is __ acceptable for U.S. news organizations to … Always Usually Sometimes Rarely Never Not sure Record police or other law enforcement officers making an arrest in public 42 22 18 5 4 8 Keep a source’s identity secret 27 29 23 6 4 10 Publish information about a politician’s personal life 12 18 33 15 12 9 Publish confidential information from government sources 9 12 26 19 23 11 Publish classified details about military operations during an active conflict 5 4 15 19 47 10 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

The survey asked about five hypothetical actions a news organization might take:

Recording police or other law enforcement officers making a public arrest

Keeping a source’s identity secret

Publishing information about a politician’s personal life

Publishing confidential information from government sources

Publishing classified details about military operations during an active conflict

None of these are seen as always acceptable by most Americans. But U.S. adults are most likely to think it’s acceptable to record law enforcement officers, with a majority saying this is always (42%) or usually (22%) acceptable. Meanwhile, most say that publishing classified details about ongoing military operations is rarely (19%) or never (47%) acceptable.

There is even less consensus on the other actions, although majorities say it is at least sometimes acceptable for news organizations to keep a source’s identity secret or publish information about a politician’s personal life.

In focus groups, participants expressed similarly mixed views about journalists keeping sources’ identities secret.

“Knowing the identity of that person, that allows me to know whether or not to trust the reporting,” said a right-leaning man in his 40s. “Then if they’re able to keep the leaker or whatever, the source identity, a secret, can’t they just always claim a secret government source leaked this information to me and that’s it? They don’t need to ever prove or show you who the leaker was. That opens up such a Pandora’s box in my mind.”

A left-leaning man in his 50s expressed a different view: “The need to be able to protect your sources – those are things that I don’t want to see tampered with. I want to see that protected.”

Democrats are broadly more accepting than Republicans of all these actions by news organizations. For instance, Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to say recording police making arrests in public (55% vs. 30%) or keeping a source’s identity secret (36% vs. 19%) is always acceptable. And 60% of Republicans say it is never acceptable to publish classified details about military operations during an active conflict, compared with 35% of Democrats who hold this view.

What consequences do Americans think news organizations should face for publishing false information?

Our research consistently finds that false information is a challenge for Americans as they navigate the news. And the new survey shows that when forced to choose, many people prioritize accurate reporting over press freedom.

Americans expect a correction for false info published by news orgs, but have mixed views on other consequences % of U.S. adults who say each of the following should happen __ if a U.S. news organization publishes false information Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans expect a correction for false info published by news orgs, but have mixed views on other consequences % of U.S. adults who say each of the following should happen __ if a U.S. news organization publishes false information In all, almost all or most cases In some cases In few, almost no or no cases Not sure The news organization should issue a public correction 81 7 5 6 The U.S. government should require the news organization to take down the story 44 17 28 11 The U.S. government should fine the news organization 32 23 32 13 The news organization should fire the journalist who reported the story 30 33 24 13 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

We asked Americans what they think should happen when a news organization publishes false information.

Most U.S. adults (81%) say that in all, almost all or most cases,the news organization should issue a public correction. Far fewer (30%) say the news organization should usually fire the journalist who reported the story.

There are mixed views on whether the U.S. government should step in – either by requiring the organization to take down the story or issuing a fine. For example, 32% of Americans say the government should usually fine news organizations for false information, 23% say this should happen in some cases, and 32% say it should happen in few, almost no or no cases.

Some groups are more likely to support these consequences, including:

Older Americans: Adults ages 50 and older are more likely than adults under 50 to say the U.S. government should require the news organization to take the story down (51% vs. 38%) and fine the organization (38% vs. 27%) in all, almost all or most cases when false information is published.

Republicans are more likely to say a news organization should face a fine, fire journalist if it publishes false info % of U.S. adults who say each of the following should happen in all, almost all or most cases if a U.S. news organization publishes false information Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. “Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans are more likely to say a news organization should face a fine, fire journalist if it publishes false info % of U.S. adults who say each of the following should happen in all, almost all or most cases if a U.S. news organization publishes false information Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem The news organization should issue a public correction 83 81 The U.S. government should require the news organization to take down the story 49 39 The U.S. government should fine the news organization 40 25 The news organization should fire the journalist who reported the story 37 23 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. “Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Republicans: Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the government should usually fine the news organization (40% vs. 25%). And 37% of Republicans say the news organization should usually fire the journalist who reported the story, versus 23% of Democrats.

Across focus groups, participants debated whether false information was published intentionally and who should judge what is true or false when deciding what consequences they think should come from a news organization publishing false information.

Many participants said they felt news organizations themselves should take accountability and face reputational costs rather than government penalties. Some said they were wary of giving the government any role, fearing it could be weaponized against reporting that criticizes the government.

But others were more open to harsher consequences, including enforcement by government agencies, lawsuits, and the firing or even prosecution of journalists in egregious cases.

“As long as they make the retraction big and you can see it, I think that it’s not really for the government to step in. That’s for your own agency to have its own integrity.” – Woman, 40s, left-leaning “I think the [Federal Communications Commission] is an organization that should dig into that as well. Because they’re supposed to regulate what’s being broadcast.” – Man, 50s, right-leaning “They should be fined and then made to go on air and say, ‘I gave you the wrong information,’ and it’d be fine.” – Woman, 50s, right-leaning “It should really be at the reckoning of the court of public opinion. If you ruin your own credibility, I would hope the public would see that, and no longer follow your site. … The government only would really have to step in if illegal actions were taken.”

– Man, under 30, left-leaning “I think intent has to be accounted for. If the journalist or whoever does the reporting has the intent to deceive people, then yes, that’s completely unethical and wrong and it should be sanctioned if it’s found out.” – Woman, 40s, right-leaning