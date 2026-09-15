How much do Americans know about the First Amendment?

Before reading further: Take the quiz to see how much you know about the First Amendment and how you compare to U.S. adults.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects several fundamental rights, including freedom of the press and free speech. To understand what U.S. adults know about the First Amendment – and press freedom in particular – we asked eight multiple-choice factual questions about what it does and does not protect.

This is part of a broader Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative exploring U.S. adults’ views of press freedom today. Read key findings from the full study, which included two surveys of U.S. adults and a series of 10 focus groups.

About half of U.S. adults (51%) correctly identified that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press. Roughly a quarter (26%) incorrectly said it protects “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” – a phrase from the Declaration of Independence – and 9% chose the right to bear arms, which is protected by the Second Amendment.

About half of Americans correctly answer that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press Note: Correct answers are highlighted and in bold. “Not sure” appeared at the bottom of each option set. All questions were multiple choice. For full question wording, refer to the topline . Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of Americans correctly answer that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press Answer % answer % who answer the question correctly Which of the following is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? The right to bear arms 9 51 Freedom to own property 1 The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness 26 Freedom of the press (correct answer) 51 Not sure 12 Is it legal or not legal for social media companies to restrict content posted on their sites or apps? Legal (correct answer) 60 60 Not legal 13 Not sure 27 Can the U.S. government legally force social media companies to remove false information posted on their sites? Yes 25 37 No (correct answer) 37 Not sure 37 Does the U.S. Constitution protect the press from interference by the U.S. government? Yes (correct answer) 58 58 No 14 Not sure 27 Does the U.S. Constitution protect the press from interference by private companies? Yes 29 33 No (correct answer) 33 Not sure 37 Are information or opinions published by news organizations protected by the First Amendment? Yes (correct answer) 70 70 No 7 Not sure 22 Are information or opinions expressed by influencers or creators protected by the First Amendment? Yes (correct answer) 64 64 No 10 Not sure 25 Are information or opinions expressed by ordinary people protected by the First Amendment? Yes (correct answer) 71 71 No 8 Not sure 19 Download data as .csv Note: Correct answers are highlighted and in bold. “Not sure” appeared at the bottom of each option set. All questions were multiple choice. For full question wording, refer to the topline . Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Public knowledge varies widely on other questions. Overall, people were more likely to know who is protected by the First Amendment, and less likely to know how it applies to social media and private companies.

College graduates and men answer more questions correctly about First Amendment protections Average number of correct answers out of eight First Amendment knowledge questions Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook College graduates and men answer more questions correctly about First Amendment protections Average number of correct answers out of eight First Amendment knowledge questions Group Average number of correct answers All U.S. adults group 1 4.5 Men group 2 5.1 Women group 2 3.9 Ages 18-29 group 3 4.6 30-49 group 3 4.4 50-64 group 3 4.5 65+ group 3 4.3 College+ group 4 5.2 Some college group 4 4.6 HS or less group 4 3.6 Cons Rep/Lean Rep group 5 4.8 Mod/Lib Rep/Lean Rep group 5 3.9 Cons/Mod Dem/Lean Dem group 5 4.2 Lib Dem/Lean Dem group 5 5.4 Download data as .csv Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

For example, about seven-in-ten Americans correctly answered that the First Amendment protects information and opinions both published by news organizations (70%) and expressed by ordinary people (71%). But well below half correctly said that the government cannot legally force social media companies to remove false information (37%), and that the Constitution does not protect the press from interference by private companies (33%).

On average, some groups were more likely to answer a higher number of these questions correctly, including:

College graduates

Liberal Democrats and, to a lesser degree, conservative Republicans (compared with others who identify with or lean toward either party, including moderates)

(compared with others who identify with or lean toward either party, including moderates) Men

Research has long shown that when answering knowledge questions, women are more likely than men to say they don’t know the answer rather than to take a guess if they are uncertain. Consistent with this pattern, we find “don’t know” responses in this survey are 5 to 16 percentage points higher among women than men depending on the question.

Few age differences in knowledge of First Amendment protections

Older and younger Americans have similar levels of First Amendment knowledge % of U.S. adults who answered each question correctly Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Older and younger Americans have similar levels of First Amendment knowledge % of U.S. adults who answered each question correctly Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ First Amendment protects info and opinions expressed by ordinary people 70 68 74 75 First Amendment protects info and opinions expressed by influencers 68 65 64 60 First Amendment protects info and opinions published by news organizations 67 68 74 73 Social media companies can legally restrict content on sites 63 61 61 54 U.S. Constitution protects press from interference by government 58 54 59 63 First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press 57 52 52 44 Government can’t legally force social media companies to remove false information 37 39 39 35 U.S. Constitution does not protect press from interference by private companies 36 37 31 28 Download data as .csv Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, we find no consistent age differences when it comes to knowledge of First Amendment protections. Younger and older Americans were about equally likely to get most of the questions right.

The biggest exception is the question about which right is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Adults ages 18 to 29 were the most likely age group to answer correctly that the First Amendment protects freedom of the press (57%), while adults 65 and older were the least likely (44%).

Similar shares of Republicans, Democrats correctly answer factual questions about freedom of the press

Republicans and Democrats (including independents who lean toward each party) gave correct answers to factual questions about the First Amendment at similar rates.

Few party differences in First Amendment knowledge % of U.S. adults who answered each question correctly Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Few party differences in First Amendment knowledge % of U.S. adults who answered each question correctly Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem First Amendment protects info and opinions expressed by ordinary people 71 75 First Amendment protects info and opinions published by news organizations 69 74 First Amendment protects info and opinions expressed by influencers 64 67 Social media companies can legally restrict content on sites 61 62 U.S. Constitution protects press from interference by government 57 63 First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press 52 53 Government can’t legally force social media companies to remove false information 37 40 U.S. Constitution does not protect press from interference by private companies 32 36 Download data as .csv Note: All questions were multiple choice. For a list of the questions, refer to the topline Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

“Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

About one-in-ten among each group answered all questions correctly (10% of Democrats vs. 8% of Republicans). And the two parties are separated by no more than 6 percentage points in the shares who answered each individual question correctly. On some questions, Democrats were slightly more likely than Republicans to answer correctly, including that the U.S. Constitution protects the press from interference by the U.S. government (63% vs. 57%).

On average, conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats answered more questions correctly overall than others within each party.