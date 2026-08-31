Global – August 2026

Global Attitudes & Trends

A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗

In the news

Indians three times more likely than Pakistanis to favour US: Pew

Hindustan Times

More than half of Americans think kids should learn Spanish at school — as 45 million people speak it at home

New York Post

As conflict in the Middle East intensifies, India’s relationship with Israel deepens

The Guardian

Notable global research

African insights 2026: Beyond borders: Citizen perspectives on a shifting global order

Afrobarometer

NDI Kosovo Public Opinion research May 2026

National Democratic Institute (NDI)

Democratic Erosion Report

Lowy Institute

From our research