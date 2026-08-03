What do Americans think about language learning in U.S. schools?

A kindergarten teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School in Austin, Texas, instructs students in Spanish. (Mikala Compton/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

As children in the United States head back to school this fall, some of them will have world language classes on their schedules. More than four-in-ten K-12 public schools (43%) offer such language classes, according to a 2024 poll by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). That includes 20% of elementary schools and 82% of high schools.

In a Pew Research Center survey this spring, we asked 3,507 Americans about their attitudes toward language learning. Specifically, we asked whether it is important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English, and which languages they think schools should offer.

Here are six findings about language learning in the U.S.:

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ attitudes toward children in the United States learning a language other than English and the importance of offering different languages in U.S. schools. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis expands on our existing research into views of domestic issues (such as language learning in U.S. public schools) and how they interact with views of foreign policy. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 3,507 adults from March 23 to March 29, 2026. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Data on the most commonly spoken languages at home in the U.S. comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Data on language class offerings at U.S. public schools comes from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Panel. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Terminology When referring to survey respondents, the term “immigrants” includes people born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories other than Puerto Rico. For this analysis, immigrants also include people born in Puerto Rico. Although people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, we grouped them with immigrants because they are born into a Spanish-dominant culture and because their attitudes, views and beliefs often are much closer to those of Hispanics born outside the U.S. than to those of Hispanics born in the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Second-generation American refers to people born in the U.S. (excluding Puerto Rico) with at least one immigrant parent. Third- or higher-generation refers to people born in the U.S. (excluding Puerto Rico) to parents who were both born in the U.S. (excluding Puerto Rico).

Four-in-ten Americans say it is extremely or very important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English. Another 38% say this is somewhat important, and 21% say it’s not too or not at all important.

Most Americans say it’s at least somewhat important for U.S. children to learn a language besides English % who say it is __ important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English Note: “Don’t know/Refused” responses were volunteered. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say it’s at least somewhat important for U.S. children to learn a language besides English % who say it is __ important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English Response % of U.S. adults Extremely/Very important 40 Somewhat important 38 Not too/Not at all important 21 Don’t know/Refused 1 Download data as .csv Note: “Don’t know/Refused” responses were volunteered. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Women are slightly more likely than men to say language learning is extremely or very important (42% vs. 38%). Adults with bachelor’s degrees are also more likely than adults with less education to say this (45% vs. 37%).

Additionally, U.S. adults who say they live in urban areas are particularly likely to say language learning is important (52%). Suburbanites (40%) are less likely to say this, and Americans who live in rural areas (28%) are the least likely.

More than half of Americans (53%) think it is highly important for U.S. schools to offer Spanish classes. That’s the highest share of any of the 10 languages we asked about.

A majority of Americans say it is important for U.S. schools to offer Spanish classes % who say it is __ important for schools in the U.S. to offer each of the following language classes Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A majority of Americans say it is important for U.S. schools to offer Spanish classes % who say it is __ important for schools in the U.S. to offer each of the following language classes Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all Spanish 53 31 11 Mandarin Chinese 20 32 39 Latin 14 28 50 French 13 36 43 Japanese 11 32 49 German 10 33 48 Arabic 10 28 52 Korean 9 27 55 Russian 9 23 59 Hindi 7 22 61 Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Spanish is the second-most common language spoken at home in the U.S., after English. Among those ages 5 and older, 14% of the U.S. population speaks Spanish at home, according to the Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey (ACS). Another 77% speak only English at home.

Mandarin (Chinese) comes up next in our survey. One-in-five Americans say it is important that U.S. schools offer it. But ACS estimates only around 1% of Americans speak Chinese languages, including Mandarin and Cantonese, at home.

Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say learning a language other than English is extremely or very important. Among Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party, 52% say this, compared with 27% of Republicans and Republican leaners. This difference persists even when controlling for factors like age, gender, education, urbanicity, ethnicity and place of birth.

Democrats are also more likely than Republicans to say it is extremely or very important that U.S. schools offer each of the languages we asked about. The gap is the largest for Spanish.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to see language learning as important for U.S. children % who say it is extremely/very important … Note: All differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are more likely than Republicans to see language learning as important for U.S. children % who say it is extremely/very important … Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Dem-Rep diff Grouping For U.S. children to learn a language other than English 27 52 25 Question Spanish 39 66 27 Language Mandarin Chinese 12 28 16 Language French 7 19 12 Language Arabic 5 14 9 Language Japanese 7 15 8 Language Hindi 3 10 7 Language German 7 13 6 Language Korean 5 11 6 Language Latin 11 16 5 Language Russian 6 11 5 Language Download data as .csv Note: All differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are some differences between the languages Americans think schools should teach and those that U.S. public schools offer. For example, 20% of U.S. adults in our survey say it’s important for schools to offer Mandarin Chinese as a language class, but only 3% of K-12 public schools offer Mandarin or Cantonese as an independent class, according to the 2024 NCES survey.

Meanwhile, Spanish is the world language that Americans think is most important for schools to offer, and it’s the most commonly taught. Four-in-ten K-12 public schools teach it as an independent class, including 79% of public high schools.

French is the second-most common language that U.S. public schools teach. But Americans say it’s less important to offer than Mandarin Chinese and about as important to offer as Latin.

How Americans’ views on importance of certain language classes line up with class offerings at U.S. public schools * NCES asks about Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026; National Center for Education Statistics January 2024 School Pulse Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How Americans’ views on importance of certain language classes line up with class offerings at U.S. public schools % who say it is extremely/very important for U.S. schools to offer … % of U.S. public schools that offer __ as an independent class Spanish 53 40 Mandarin Chinese* 20 3 Latin 14 2 French 13 12 Japanese 11 1 German 10 4 Arabic 10 1 Download data as .csv * NCES asks about Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026; National Center for Education Statistics January 2024 School Pulse Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Immigrants and Americans born in Puerto Rico are nearly twice as likely as those born elsewhere in the U.S. to say children learning a language other than English is extremely or very important (60% vs. 36%). There is a similar pattern when it comes to learning some specific languages, such as Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Among U.S.-born adults, second-generation Americans are more likely than third- or higher-generation Americans to say learning a language other than English is important (49% vs. 33%).

Immigrants are more likely than adults born in the U.S. to say it is important for U.S. children to learn a second language % who say it is __ important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. For the purposes of this analysis, Americans born in Puerto Rico are included as immigrants. See the “About this Research” for more information. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Immigrants are more likely than adults born in the U.S. to say it is important for U.S. children to learn a second language % who say it is __ important for children growing up in the U.S. to learn a language other than English Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all Grouping Immigrant 60 27 12 Birth U.S. born 36 40 24 Birth 2nd generation 49 34 15 Gen 3rd or higher gen. 33 41 25 Gen Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. For the purposes of this analysis, Americans born in Puerto Rico are included as immigrants. See the “About this Research” for more information. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

People’s opinions of the importance of learning a language other than English vary by how they see the United States’ global power and influence. In general, those who see the U.S. as less powerful tend to say learning another language is more important.

We asked U.S. adults an open-ended question: “What country or countries are global superpowers, where ‘superpower’ means a country that is both militarily and economically dominant?”

27% of Americans who see the U.S. as the sole global superpower say learning a language other than English is extremely or very important.

43% of people who see the U.S. as one of several global superpowers say learning another language is important.

51% of people who do not name the U.S. as a superpower say learning another language is important.

Related: Which countries do Americans consider global ‘superpowers,’ and how many are there?

Along the same lines, Americans who think their country’s influence in the world is waning (51%) are more likely than those who think U.S. influence is getting stronger (31%) or staying the same (34%) to say U.S. children should learn a language other than English.

Similarly, 23% of people who say China’s influence is growing say it’s important for U.S. schools to offer Mandarin Chinese, compared with 18% of those who say China is getting weaker and 12% who say China’s influence is staying the same.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.