A look at homeschooling in the U.S.

Some 3.4% of K-12 students in the United States were homeschooled during the 2022-23 academic year, according to recently released data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). That was roughly on par with the 2.8% of students who were homeschooled during the 2018-19 academic year, before the coronavirus pandemic.
Another 1.8% of K-12 students were enrolled in full-time virtual public or private schools in 2022-23, but their parents did not consider them to be homeschooled. In 2018-19, fewer than 1% of students (0.86%) were in this virtual schooling group.
Why do parents choose to homeschool?
Parents of homeschooled children cite multiple factors as reasons for doing so, according to NCES.
The most common reason given by parents of homeschooled children is concern about the school environment – such as safety, drugs or negative peer pressure (83% of parents of homeschooled children cite this as a reason).
About seven-in-ten (72%) say dissatisfaction with academic instruction at other schools is a reason.
Large majorities of parents of homeschooling kids also cite the preference to provide moral instruction (75%) and the desire to emphasize family life together (72%).
About half of parents of homeschooling students say a reason to homeschool is the desire to provide religious instruction (53%) or to provide a nontraditional approach to their child’s education (50%).
Other, less common reasons cited by parents have to do with their child’s special needs or health issues. For 15% of parents of homeschooling children, a reason for homeschooling is a physical or mental health problem that has lasted six months or more. Another health-related reason these parents give is that their child has a temporary illness that prevents them from going to school (2%). And 21% of homeschooled children’s parents say they choose to homeschool because their child has other special needs that they feel the school cannot or will not meet.