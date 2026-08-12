Second Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for most immigrants who had it

A Temporary Protected Status application form and approval notification. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken steps to end Temporary Protected Status for 13 countries, affecting an estimated 1 million out of 1.3 million recipients who had it as of March 2025.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is a federal humanitarian program created in the 1990 Immigration Act. It gives eligible immigrants permission to remain and work in the United States without threat of deportation for periods of six to 18 months. To be eligible, immigrants must already be in the U.S. and come from TPS-designated countries that are deemed unsafe to return to because of war, natural disasters or other crises.

TPS designations can be, and usually have been, extended. Since the program’s inception, nearly 30 countries have received TPS designations, some more than once. When Trump returned to office in January 2025, 17 countries had this designation. The administration has since ended or moved to end it for 13 of them, with Venezuelans, Haitians and Hondurans some of the largest groups impacted.

In June 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the administration to terminate TPS designations for Haiti and Syria. This decision has already cleared the way for other terminations and will likely continue to do so.

The Trump administration says it terminated TPS designations because the affected countries are now safe for immigrants to return to. It has been particularly critical of TPS-designated countries that had protection for years or decades, emphasizing that the program is meant to be temporary. Advocates have criticized the administration’s actions, saying dangerous conditions persist in many of these countries and arguing that the terminations are motivated by racial discrimination.

Here’s a closer look at how the TPS program has changed during the second Trump administration, based on data from the Department of Homeland Security.

From 2024: How Temporary Protected Status has expanded under the Biden administration

What is Temporary Protected Status? A brief history Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is a humanitarian program administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It offers eligible immigrants already in the U.S. time-limited permission to live and work in the country. The DHS secretary may grant TPS for six, 12 or 18 months based on conditions in immigrants’ home countries. TPS may be extended if dangerous conditions persist, and such extensions have been common in the past. Congress created TPS in the Immigration Act of 1990. Signed into law by George H.W. Bush, the act increased and expanded legal immigration limits and pathways. TPS first granted protections to immigrants from El Salvador in 1990 during the Salvadoran Civil War. El Salvador has a long history with the TPS program: After the country’s first designation ended in 1992, it received a new designation in 2001 due to deadly earthquakes. From 2001 to now, TPS designation for El Salvador has been renewed many times by several presidential administrations. In 2018, the first Trump administration attempted to terminate El Salvador’s designation. To be eligible for TPS, immigrants must: Be from a country with a TPS designation because the country is deemed unsafe due to war, environmental disasters or other conditions.

Have entered the U.S. by a specific date (i.e., “required date of residence”) and been continuously present in the U.S. since.

Not have lawful permanent residency or U.S. citizenship. Those with no legal status and those with temporary legal status or other protections are eligible.

Register with the government, regardless of current legal status. TPS designations are often extended beyond the initial six to 18 months. TPS beneficiaries are required to reregister for any extension. Sometimes the extensions update the required date of U.S. residence to include more immigrants. There is no automatic route from TPS to permanent status or any other temporary status. However, immigrants with TPS can apply for a green card or other temporary statuses, such as asylum. Trump has terminated TPS for more countries than any other president All presidential administrations have issued TPS designations and extensions. But Republican administrations have been more likely than Democratic ones to terminate TPS designations. The first Trump administration moved to terminate TPS for several countries, but most didn’t go into effect due to legal challenges. The Biden administration reversed many of these terminations and expanded the program further. The second Trump administration has continued its first-term efforts, and the number of terminations has now exceeded that of previous administrations. Some of these terminations have faced court challenges. In June 2026, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of some of the administration’s terminations.

Where TPS terminations stand for various countries

The Trump administration has terminated TPS for 11 countries, with no legal challenges currently pending. Terminations for two others are currently suspended as lower courts respond to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

Trump administration has moved to end TPS for more than 1 million immigrants Countries with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations terminated by the second Trump administration Country No. of TPS recipients Required year of U.S. residence Terminated Afghanistan 8,100 2023 Cameroon 5,000 2023 Haiti 334,900 2024 Honduras 51,000 1998 Myanmar 4,000 2024 Nepal 7,200 2015 Nicaragua 2,900 1998 South Sudan 230 2023 Syria 6,100 2024 Venezuela 268,200 2021 348,200 2023 Yemen 2,800 2024 Subtotal 1,038,600 Terminated (temporarily halted due to ongoing litigation) Ethiopia 5,000 2024 Somalia 1,100 2024 Subtotal 6,100 Total 1,044,700 Note: Counts exclude recipients who are lawful permanent residents or U.S. citizens. Numbers may not sum to total due to rounding. Venezuela received two separate TPS designations in 2021 and 2023 based on different eligibility criteria. Specific dates of U.S. residence required to qualify can be found in Federal Register notices. Designations reflect policy announcements as of Aug. 12, 2026. Source: Counts published in Federal Register notices announcing TPS termination for each country, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

11 countries’ TPS designations have been terminated

The Trump administration has ended TPS designations for Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. This has affected more than 1 million recipients.

Venezuelans account for a majority of those who have lost protection (59%), numbering more than 615,000 immigrants. The country received two separate TPS designations – first in 2021 and then in 2023, based on different eligibility criteria. While some Venezuelan recipients (those who arrived before August 2023) still have TPS, their protection is scheduled to expire in October.

TPS recipients from Haiti make up about a third (32%) of those who have lost protection during Trump’s second term. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowed the administration to revoke Haiti’s and Syria’s designations; the terminations went into effect July 27. Since then, the administration has been under pressure to arrest affected Haitians, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has increased monitoring of some communities with large Haitian populations.

Some of the immigrants who have lost TPS lived in the U.S. for decades. For instance, TPS recipients from Honduras and Nicaragua had lived in the U.S. since 1998, following Hurricane Mitch and its aftermath, as well as political and social crises in those countries.

2 countries’ TPS terminations are pending

The Trump administration also has moved to terminate TPS for about 6,000 immigrants from two other countries: Ethiopia and Somalia. These terminations have been mired in legal disputes, leaving these immigrants’ futures uncertain. The Supreme Court didn’t rule on TPS for these countries, but the decision on Haiti and Syria still could affect them.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is incentivizing TPS recipients who may lose their protections to “self-deport.” The administration is also limiting their ability to work legally in the U.S., by revoking employment authorization even as their protected status remains active. Some immigrants are seeking ways to stay in the country under other legal avenues, such as applying for asylum or permanent residency.

4 countries have extended TPS designations

Temporary Protected Status extended for immigrants from 4 countries Countries with extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation Country No. of TPS recipients Required year of U.S. residence El Salvador* 170,100 2001 Lebanon 140 2024 Sudan* 1,800 2023 Ukraine* 101,200 2023 Total 273,200 * Designation extended under the Biden administration.

Note: Counts exclude recipients who are lawful permanent residents or U.S. citizens. Numbers may not sum to total due to rounding. Specific dates of U.S. residence required to qualify can be found in Federal Register notices. Designations reflect policy announcements as of Aug. 12, 2025. Source: Counts published by the Congressional Research Service, as of March 31, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

While the Trump administration has moved to end TPS designation for most countries that had it, it remains in effect for about 273,000 immigrants from four countries. Almost all are from El Salvador and Ukraine, with much smaller numbers from Lebanon and Sudan.

Most of these extensions were enacted under the Biden administration. Lebanon’s designation, with only 140 TPS recipients, was extended under Trump.

These four TPS designations are set to expire before the end of 2026, some as early as September. It remains to be seen if the Trump administration will re-extend them.

What do Americans think of TPS terminations?

In a June 2025 survey, Pew Research Center asked U.S. adults whether they approve of the Trump administration ending TPS for at least 500,000 immigrants. A majority (59%) said they disapproved of the policy, while 39% approved.

Public opinion on ending TPS differed sharply by party. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were far more likely to disapprove than approve of ending TPS for many immigrants (86% vs. 13%), while Republicans and Republican leaners were far more likely to approve than disapprove (68% vs. 31%).