10 facts about Cubans in the U.S.

Children hold a Cuban flag during a celebration honoring the country’s patron saint in Hialeah, Florida, on Sept. 7, 2024. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

Cubans and Americans have a long history that predates the founding of the United States. Cuba and Florida were both Spanish colonies in the 1500s. Over the last 70 years, political events and economic conditions on the island have led to Cubans coming to the U.S. in waves, including many who arrived following the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

Today, there are millions of people living in the U.S. who trace their origin to Cuba. Here are 10 facts about this population, primarily based on a Pew Research Center analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis summarizes key facts about Cubans in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts demographic studies, opinion surveys and other research to better understand people in the United States and around the world. The Center has long studied changes in the U.S. population, including changes among Hispanics. This analysis focuses on Cuban Americans and builds on a larger body of work about Hispanic origin groups in the U.S., including Mexicans, Puerto Ricans and Venezuelans. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? For this analysis, we primarily used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) provided by IPUMS USA at the University of Minnesota. ACS figures reported in the text are rounded to the nearest 1,000. Growth rates and population shares are computed from unrounded numbers. Information on the legal status of immigrants is based on our August 2025 report. Data on the CHNV parole program and other admissions at the southwestern border comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Data about Cuban Americans’ political leanings and their views about Trump administration policies comes from Center surveys conducted in 2020 and 2025. Terminology Immigrants, or the foreign-born population, are U.S. residents born in foreign countries to parents who are not U.S. citizens. The U.S.-born population includes people born in the U.S. or its territories or born in foreign countries to at least one U.S. citizen parent.

Cubans are the third-largest Hispanic origin group in the U.S., after Mexicans and Puerto Ricans. As of 2024, there were 2.9 million people of Cuban origin in the U.S. – 23% more than in 2019.

U.S. Cuban population reached 2.9 million in 2024 U.S. Hispanic population of Cuban origin, by nativity Note: Population figures are rounded to nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2006, 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2024 American Community Surveys (IPUMS), and 1980-2000 decennial census 1% samples (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. Cuban population reached 2.9 million in 2024 U.S. Hispanic population of Cuban origin, by nativity Year U.S. born Immigrant All U.S. Cubans 1980 185,000 635,000 820,000 1990 305,000 755,000 1,060,000 2000 395,000 855,000 1,250,000 2006 590,000 925,000 1,515,000 2010 775,000 1,110,000 1,885,000 2015 930,000 1,190,000 2,115,000 2019 1,045,000 1,335,000 2,380,000 2024 1,265,000 1,670,000 2,935,000 Download data as .csv Note: Population figures are rounded to nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2006, 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2024 American Community Surveys (IPUMS), and 1980-2000 decennial census 1% samples (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

That’s faster than the growth rate for Mexicans and Puerto Ricans over the same period (5% each). But it’s slower than the rate for many other Latin American origin groups, including Venezuelans (119%), Colombians (43%) and Hondurans (37%).

More than half of Cubans in the U.S. (57%, or 1.7 million) are immigrants, meaning they were not born in the U.S. The large share of foreign-born Cubans reflects the ongoing arrival of immigrants over the decades, with large numbers coming in recent years.

Immigration from Cuba has ebbed and flowed. A quarter million Cubans arrived in the U.S. in the 1960s following the Cuban Revolution. Another quarter million came in the 1970s.

Cuban immigration waves, 1950 to 2024 Legal permanent resident (LPR) admissions and other arrivals from Cuba, by fiscal year Note: Mariel boatlift arrivals in 1980 were originally classified as refugees, not legal permanent residents; most had their status adjusted to LPR later in the decade. Data for the 1976 fiscal year reflects 15 months. Figures are rounded to the nearest 100. Source: LPR admissions for 1989-2023 come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Yearbook of Immigration Statistics; older data in this series comes from historical statistical yearbooks and annual reports of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Paroles and releases for 2014-2024 and LPR admissions for 2024 come from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Cuban immigration waves, 1950 to 2024 Legal permanent resident (LPR) admissions and other arrivals from Cuba, by fiscal year Year LPR admissions Paroles and releases Mariel boatlift arrivals 1950 2,200 1951 1,900 1952 2,500 1953 3,500 1954 5,500 1955 9,300 1956 15,000 1957 13,700 1958 11,600 1959 7,000 1960 8,300 1961 14,300 1962 16,300 1963 10,600 1964 15,800 1965 19,800 1966 17,400 1967 33,300 1968 99,300 1969 13,800 1970 16,300 1971 21,600 1972 20,000 1973 24,100 1974 18,900 1975 26,000 1976 36,000 1977 69,700 1978 29,800 1979 15,600 1980 15,100 125,000 1981 10,900 1982 8,200 1983 9,000 1984 10,600 1985 20,300 1986 33,100 1987 28,900 1988 17,600 1989 10,000 1990 10,600 1991 10,300 1992 11,800 1993 13,700 1994 14,700 1995 17,900 1996 26,500 1997 33,600 1998 17,400 1999 14,100 2000 20,800 2001 27,700 2002 28,300 2003 9,300 2004 20,500 2005 36,300 2006 45,600 2007 29,100 2008 49,500 2009 39,000 2010 33,600 2011 36,500 2012 32,800 2013 32,200 2014 46,700 17,300 2015 54,400 30,700 2016 66,500 41,300 2017 65,000 13,400 2018 76,500 200 2019 41,600 2,300 2020 16,400 700 2021 23,100 13,100 2022 36,600 177,200 2023 81,600 176,000 2024 178,100 207,000 Download data as .csv Note: Mariel boatlift arrivals in 1980 were originally classified as refugees, not legal permanent residents; most had their status adjusted to LPR later in the decade. Data for the 1976 fiscal year reflects 15 months. Figures are rounded to the nearest 100. Source: LPR admissions for 1989-2023 come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Yearbook of Immigration Statistics; older data in this series comes from historical statistical yearbooks and annual reports of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Paroles and releases for 2014-2024 and LPR admissions for 2024 come from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Immigration from the island continued into the 1980s and included 125,000 Cubans who came during the monthslong Mariel boatlift, a large exodus in response to political unrest and an economic downturn.

Inflows increased in the mid-2000s and remained high until the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a dramatic increase starting in 2022 as President Joe Biden’s administration changed policies affecting Cuban immigrants.

U.S. immigration policy toward Cubans has changed over the past 70 years. Beginning in the 1960s, almost all Cubans coming to the U.S. were admitted legally – many as refugees. In later years, Cubans entered under the “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which allowed Cubans who reached U.S. soil without visas to remain and pursue legal status. In January 2017, President Barack Obama ended this policy as part of his initiative to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba. Since then, Cubans have generally been subject to policies that also apply to other immigrants.

As a result of policy changes, the number of unauthorized immigrants from Cuba in the U.S. has risen sharply. The nature of U.S. immigration policy toward Cubans meant that there were essentially no unauthorized immigrants from the island in the U.S before 2017. But as of July 2023, there were 475,000 unauthorized Cuban immigrants in the U.S., according to our latest estimates. And at least 250,000 more entered the country between then and the end of 2024.

Under Biden, a majority of unauthorized Cuban immigrants had temporary protection from deportation, including through the CHNV parole program, which allowed immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to live and work in the U.S.; as well as through special parole and release policies at the southwestern border. In 2025, President Donald Trump’s administration canceled the CHNV program and ended or attempted to end other programs that offered temporary protections from deportations.

Historically, Cubans have been more likely than Hispanics overall to identify as Republican. But their support for the GOP has at times softened.

In an October 2025 Pew Research Center survey, Cuban Americans were more likely than Hispanics overall to say they approve of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration (40% vs. 21%). However, they were about as likely as Hispanics overall to worry that they or someone close to them would get deported (47% vs. 52%).

Florida is home to far more Cubans than any other state. Around six-in-ten Cubans in the U.S. (61%, or 1.8 million) live in Florida. No other Hispanic origin group is as concentrated in a single state.

Another 8% of Cubans live in Texas (225,000). Three other states each account for around 3% of all Cubans in the U.S.: California (99,000), New Jersey (98,000) and New York (85,000).

The Miami metro area has an especially large Cuban population. About four-in-ten Cubans in the U.S. (42%, or 1.2 million) live in and around Miami. Another 177,000 live in the Tampa metro area.

Outside Florida, the next-largest populations of Cubans live in the New York City (153,000) and Houston (107,000) metro areas. In total, 94% of U.S. Cubans live in metro areas, a much higher share than among Americans overall (79%).

Cubans are the oldest Hispanic origin group in the U.S., with a median age of 38.2. That’s identical to the median age of the U.S. population overall, but considerably higher than the median age for all Hispanics (30.2). The higher median age among Cubans is due to older immigrants arriving from the island and the relatively low fertility rate among Cuban Americans in general.

U.S.-born Cubans have more education than those who are immigrants % of adults ages 25 and older whose highest educational attainment is … Note: Shares may not sum due to rounding. High school graduates and those with some college are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S.-born Cubans have more education than those who are immigrants % of adults ages 25 and older whose highest educational attainment is … Group Less than H.S. diploma Bachelor’s degree Graduate degree Bachelor’s or higher NETS Grouping U.S. population 10.1 22.2 14.7 36.9 37 Group 1 All Hispanics 25.9 14.3 7.3 21.6 22 Group 1 Cuban origin 16.3 21.2 11.5 32.7 33 Group 1 U.S. born 7.6 27.6 17.8 45.4 45 Group 2 Immigrants 20.1 18.5 8.7 27.2 27 Group 2 Download data as .csv Note: Shares may not sum due to rounding. High school graduates and those with some college are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Cubans have somewhat less education than Americans overall, but that differs by where they were born. Foreign-born Cubans are less likely than Americans overall to have at least a bachelor’s degree, while the opposite is true for U.S.-born Cubans.