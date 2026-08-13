Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Short Reads

|

Public opinion of India is mixed across 36 countries

By
Students wave Indian flags in New Delhi on Aug. 12, 2025. (Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)
Students wave Indian flags in New Delhi on Aug. 12, 2025. (Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

Public opinion of India ranges widely across 36 countries, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 9-May 13, 2026. A median of 45% have a favorable view of India, while a median of 41% have an unfavorable view.

Opinions of India are divided across 36 countries
% who have a(n) __ view of India
Chart
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Opinions of India are divided across 36 countries
% who have a(n) __ view of India
CountryGroupingUnfavorableFavorableDon’t know/Refused (VOL.)
CanadaNorth America40519
U.S.North America50454
U.K.Europe24715
GermanyEurope29638
ItalyEurope35569
SwedenEurope38558
FranceEurope345015
NetherlandsEurope314920
HungaryEurope314029
GreeceEurope333928
PolandEurope253738
SpainEurope413722
Sri LankaAsia-Pacific117910
JapanAsia-Pacific42554
ThailandAsia-Pacific42553
SingaporeAsia-Pacific48511
IndonesiaAsia-Pacific47503
PhilippinesAsia-Pacific42499
South KoreaAsia-Pacific474410
AustraliaAsia-Pacific55441
BangladeshAsia-Pacific51427
MalaysiaAsia-Pacific58410
PakistanAsia-Pacific9172
IsraelMiddle East 296011
W. Bank/E. JerusalemMiddle East 561825
TurkeyMiddle East 721513
KenyaAfrica25714
GhanaAfrica365014
NigeriaAfrica394713
South AfricaAfrica463816
BrazilLatin America413722
ColombiaLatin America413623
MexicoLatin America443026
PeruLatin America392931
ChileLatin America402535
ArgentinaLatin America412435
36-country medianMedian414510
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In countries that neighbor India, ratings diverge dramatically, from 79% favorable in Sri Lanka to 7% favorable in Pakistan.

Related: India and Pakistan: Rivals With Divergent Views of the Global Order

In addition to Sri Lanka, opinions are most favorable in Kenya and the United Kingdom, where around seven-in-ten adults view India favorably. Majorities in Germany, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Japan and Thailand also express a favorable view.

Ratings are much lower in Turkey (15% favorable) and in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (18%). In both places, majorities have an unfavorable opinion of India.

Elsewhere, evaluations are mixed. In many European and Latin American countries, large shares do not offer an opinion. But views tend to lean more positive than negative in Europe, while the reverse is true in Latin America.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at public opinion of India across 36 countries.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We regularly report on how people in the United States and elsewhere view various countries. This analysis builds on our previous work on how people around the world view India.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 42,092 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S., and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

We interviewed people from Feb. 9 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

How do U.S. adults view India?

Today, 45% of Americans view India favorably, while 50% view it unfavorably. These ratings are some of the lowest since 2008, when we began asking this question. The share of Americans with a favorable opinion of India has been mostly declining since 2023, when 51% expressed this view.

Americans’ opinions of India lean more unfavorable than favorable
% who have a(n) ___ view of India
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ opinions of India lean more unfavorable than favorable
% who have a(n) ___ view of India
UnfavorableFavorableGrouping
U.S. adults50%45%Total
Ages 18-2956%42%Age
30-4954%41%Age
50-6446%50%Age
65+43%50%Age
Rep/Lean Rep55%42%Party
Dem/Lean Dem47%50%Party
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Public opinion of India in the United States varies by:

  • Partisanship. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to have a favorable view of India (50% vs. 42%).
  • Age. Half of adults ages 65 and older view India favorably, compared with 42% of those ages 18 to 29.

We also asked Americans about India’s influence in the world. Over half (54%) say that its global influence in recent years has stayed about the same, while 30% say it is getting stronger. Another 13% say India’s influence has been getting weaker.

Related: What countries do Americans think are gaining and losing influence in today’s world?

How have international views of India changed over time?

In most countries, opinions of India have remained relatively stable since we last asked. But 10 countries have shown statistically significant changes – and ratings have fallen in seven of them.

Since 2025, the share of people with a favorable view of India has declined by 10 percentage points in Turkey and Nigeria. This share is also down since last year in the U.S., Indonesia, South Africa and Mexico.

In Bangladesh, where we last surveyed in 2024, the share with a favorable opinion of India has dropped by 15 points and now stands at less than half. (The share of Bangladeshis who did not offer an opinion also decreased from 24% to 7% in the same period.)

Views of India have changed little of late, but they have worsened in some countries
% who have a favorable view of India
2023202420252026’25-’26 changeGrouping
U.K.65%60%71%112025 trend
Kenya64657162025 trend
Germany47576362025 trend
Canada47475142025 trend
Greece32353942025 trend
Sweden46525532025 trend
Netherlands41464932025 trend
Italy52545622025 trend
South Korea5958424422025 trend
Poland353722025 trend
Spain34363712025 trend
Brazil33363712025 trend
Israel71606002025 trend
France39505002025 trend
Australia53454544-12025 trend
Argentina222624-22025 trend
Japan555855-32025 trend
U.S.51434945-42025 trend
Hungary4540-52025 trend
Mexico423630-62025 trend
Indonesia45515750-72025 trend
South Africa294638-82025 trend
Nigeria605747-102025 trend
Turkey2515-102025 trend
’24-’26 change2024 trend
Sri Lanka6579142024 trend
Thailand505552024 trend
Singapore515102024 trend
Malaysia414102024 trend
Philippines5249-32024 trend
Bangladesh5742-152024 trend
Note: Statistically significant changes are in bold. Refer to topline for full trends since 2006.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Related: How do South Asians view other countries in the region?

In contrast, views of India have become more favorable in Germany, the U.K. and Sri Lanka since we last asked. The share with a positive opinion of India has increased by 11 points in the U.K. and by 6 points in Germany since 2025. In Sri Lanka, it’s grown by 14 points since 2024.

We can also look at how views have changed since 2023 in some countries, which was the first time we asked this question since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Favorable opinion of India has increased in several European countries since then. For example, 47% of Germans expressed a positive view of India in 2023, while 63% do today. And in France, 39% saw India favorably in 2023, compared with 50% today.

Outside of Europe, views of India tend to be less favorable now than in 2023. In South Korea, favorability has decreased from 59% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.

How do views of India vary by ideology?

In a few countries, opinion varies by political ideology.

In the U.S. and Canada, people on the ideological left are more likely than those on the right to have a favorable opinion of India: 

  • In the U.S., 54% of liberals and 40% of conservatives view India positively.
  • 58% of Canadians on the left have a favorable opinion, compared with 45% of those on the right.

In Israel, the pattern is reversed:

  • 46% of Israelis on the left have a favorable opinion of India, compared with 68% of those on the right.

Note: Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Topics

Download Sneha Gubbala's photo

Sneha Gubbala is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.