Public opinion of India is mixed across 36 countries

Students wave Indian flags in New Delhi on Aug. 12, 2025. (Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

Public opinion of India ranges widely across 36 countries, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 9-May 13, 2026. A median of 45% have a favorable view of India, while a median of 41% have an unfavorable view.

Opinions of India are divided across 36 countries % who have a(n) __ view of India Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Opinions of India are divided across 36 countries % who have a(n) __ view of India Country Grouping Unfavorable Favorable Don’t know/Refused (VOL.) Canada North America 40 51 9 U.S. North America 50 45 4 U.K. Europe 24 71 5 Germany Europe 29 63 8 Italy Europe 35 56 9 Sweden Europe 38 55 8 France Europe 34 50 15 Netherlands Europe 31 49 20 Hungary Europe 31 40 29 Greece Europe 33 39 28 Poland Europe 25 37 38 Spain Europe 41 37 22 Sri Lanka Asia-Pacific 11 79 10 Japan Asia-Pacific 42 55 4 Thailand Asia-Pacific 42 55 3 Singapore Asia-Pacific 48 51 1 Indonesia Asia-Pacific 47 50 3 Philippines Asia-Pacific 42 49 9 South Korea Asia-Pacific 47 44 10 Australia Asia-Pacific 55 44 1 Bangladesh Asia-Pacific 51 42 7 Malaysia Asia-Pacific 58 41 0 Pakistan Asia-Pacific 91 7 2 Israel Middle East 29 60 11 W. Bank/E. Jerusalem Middle East 56 18 25 Turkey Middle East 72 15 13 Kenya Africa 25 71 4 Ghana Africa 36 50 14 Nigeria Africa 39 47 13 South Africa Africa 46 38 16 Brazil Latin America 41 37 22 Colombia Latin America 41 36 23 Mexico Latin America 44 30 26 Peru Latin America 39 29 31 Chile Latin America 40 25 35 Argentina Latin America 41 24 35 36-country median Median 41 45 10 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In countries that neighbor India, ratings diverge dramatically, from 79% favorable in Sri Lanka to 7% favorable in Pakistan.

Related: India and Pakistan: Rivals With Divergent Views of the Global Order

In addition to Sri Lanka, opinions are most favorable in Kenya and the United Kingdom, where around seven-in-ten adults view India favorably. Majorities in Germany, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Japan and Thailand also express a favorable view.

Ratings are much lower in Turkey (15% favorable) and in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (18%). In both places, majorities have an unfavorable opinion of India.

Elsewhere, evaluations are mixed. In many European and Latin American countries, large shares do not offer an opinion. But views tend to lean more positive than negative in Europe, while the reverse is true in Latin America.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at public opinion of India across 36 countries. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We regularly report on how people in the United States and elsewhere view various countries. This analysis builds on our previous work on how people around the world view India. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 42,092 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S., and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. We interviewed people from Feb. 9 to May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

How do U.S. adults view India?

Today, 45% of Americans view India favorably, while 50% view it unfavorably. These ratings are some of the lowest since 2008, when we began asking this question. The share of Americans with a favorable opinion of India has been mostly declining since 2023, when 51% expressed this view.

Americans’ opinions of India lean more unfavorable than favorable % who have a(n) ___ view of India Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ opinions of India lean more unfavorable than favorable % who have a(n) ___ view of India Unfavorable Favorable Grouping U.S. adults 50% 45% Total Ages 18-29 56% 42% Age 30-49 54% 41% Age 50-64 46% 50% Age 65+ 43% 50% Age Rep/Lean Rep 55% 42% Party Dem/Lean Dem 47% 50% Party Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Public opinion of India in the United States varies by:

Partisanship. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to have a favorable view of India (50% vs. 42%).

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to have a favorable view of India (50% vs. 42%). Age. Half of adults ages 65 and older view India favorably, compared with 42% of those ages 18 to 29.

We also asked Americans about India’s influence in the world. Over half (54%) say that its global influence in recent years has stayed about the same, while 30% say it is getting stronger. Another 13% say India’s influence has been getting weaker.

Related: What countries do Americans think are gaining and losing influence in today’s world?

How have international views of India changed over time?

In most countries, opinions of India have remained relatively stable since we last asked. But 10 countries have shown statistically significant changes – and ratings have fallen in seven of them.

Since 2025, the share of people with a favorable view of India has declined by 10 percentage points in Turkey and Nigeria. This share is also down since last year in the U.S., Indonesia, South Africa and Mexico.

In Bangladesh, where we last surveyed in 2024, the share with a favorable opinion of India has dropped by 15 points and now stands at less than half. (The share of Bangladeshis who did not offer an opinion also decreased from 24% to 7% in the same period.)

Views of India have changed little of late, but they have worsened in some countries % who have a favorable view of India 2023 2024 2025 2026 ’25-’26 change Grouping U.K. 65% – 60% 71% 11 2025 trend Kenya 64 – 65 71 6 2025 trend Germany 47 – 57 63 6 2025 trend Canada 47 – 47 51 4 2025 trend Greece 32 – 35 39 4 2025 trend Sweden 46 – 52 55 3 2025 trend Netherlands 41 – 46 49 3 2025 trend Italy 52 – 54 56 2 2025 trend South Korea 59 58 42 44 2 2025 trend Poland – – 35 37 2 2025 trend Spain 34 – 36 37 1 2025 trend Brazil 33 – 36 37 1 2025 trend Israel 71 – 60 60 0 2025 trend France 39 – 50 50 0 2025 trend Australia 53 45 45 44 -1 2025 trend Argentina 22 – 26 24 -2 2025 trend Japan 55 – 58 55 -3 2025 trend U.S. 51 43 49 45 -4 2025 trend Hungary – – 45 40 -5 2025 trend Mexico 42 – 36 30 -6 2025 trend Indonesia 45 51 57 50 -7 2025 trend South Africa 29 – 46 38 -8 2025 trend Nigeria 60 – 57 47 -10 2025 trend Turkey – – 25 15 -10 2025 trend ’24-’26 change 2024 trend Sri Lanka – 65 – 79 14 2024 trend Thailand – 50 – 55 5 2024 trend Singapore – 51 – 51 0 2024 trend Malaysia – 41 – 41 0 2024 trend Philippines – 52 – 49 -3 2024 trend Bangladesh – 57 – 42 -15 2024 trend Note: Statistically significant changes are in bold. Refer to topline for full trends since 2006. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

Related: How do South Asians view other countries in the region?

In contrast, views of India have become more favorable in Germany, the U.K. and Sri Lanka since we last asked. The share with a positive opinion of India has increased by 11 points in the U.K. and by 6 points in Germany since 2025. In Sri Lanka, it’s grown by 14 points since 2024.

We can also look at how views have changed since 2023 in some countries, which was the first time we asked this question since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Favorable opinion of India has increased in several European countries since then. For example, 47% of Germans expressed a positive view of India in 2023, while 63% do today. And in France, 39% saw India favorably in 2023, compared with 50% today.

Outside of Europe, views of India tend to be less favorable now than in 2023. In South Korea, favorability has decreased from 59% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.

How do views of India vary by ideology?

In a few countries, opinion varies by political ideology.

In the U.S. and Canada, people on the ideological left are more likely than those on the right to have a favorable opinion of India:

In the U.S., 54% of liberals and 40% of conservatives view India positively.

58% of Canadians on the left have a favorable opinion, compared with 45% of those on the right.

In Israel, the pattern is reversed:

46% of Israelis on the left have a favorable opinion of India, compared with 68% of those on the right.

Note: Here are our survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.