About Pew Research Center’s Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Gallup and Langer Research Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Read more about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

Some, but not all, of our international analyses and reports use demographic variables or categorizations based on external data. We explain these more below:

Religious identification

In each country surveyed, people were asked about their current religious identification. We then analyzed religious groups with sample sizes large enough to be reliable. Respondents of other religious backgrounds are still included in the national totals, even if we were not able to analyze their religious group separately.

Education

To compare educational groups across countries, we standardize education levels based on the United Nations’ International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED).