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Refugee admissions to the U.S. are dropping sharply in Trump’s second term

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South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials after arriving in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials after arriving in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The number of refugees admitted to the United States has fallen significantly during President Donald Trump’s second term in office and could hit its lowest level on record this fiscal year, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department data.

Refugee admissions to the U.S. have dropped sharply during Trump’s second term
Number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each fiscal year
Chart
* Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.
Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S.
Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Refugee admissions to the U.S. have dropped sharply during Trump’s second term
Number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each fiscal year
YearRefugees admittedRefugee ceiling% of admissions ceiling diffcap
200169,88680,0008710,114800
200227,13170,0003942,869800
200328,40370,0004141,597800
200452,87370,0007617,127800
200553,81370,0007716,187800
200641,22370,0005928,777800
200748,28270,0006921,718800
200860,19180,0007519,809800
200974,65480,000935,346800
201073,31180,000926,689800
201156,42480,0007123,576800
201258,23876,0007717,762800
201369,92670,00010074800
201469,98770,00010013800
201569,93370,00010067800
201684,99485,0001006800
201753,716110,0004956,284800
201822,67645,0005022,324800
201930,00030,0001000800
202011,81418,000666,186800
202111,41162,5001851,089800
202225,465125,0002099,535800
202360,014125,0004864,986800
2024100,034125,0008024,966800
202538,102125,0003086,898800
202610,25817,500597,242800
Download data as .csv
* Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.
Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S.
Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The federal government has admitted 10,258 refugees through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2026, which ends on Sept. 30. That’s down from 38,102 refugees in fiscal 2025 and 100,034 in fiscal 2024. (President Joe Biden was in office for part of fiscal 2025 and all of fiscal 2024.)

The Trump administration has set an admissions ceiling for this fiscal year at 17,500 refugees, which means it still could take in more than 7,000 before the year is over. But that ceiling is the lowest that the U.S. government has had since at least the turn of the century.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis highlights changes in U.S. refugee admissions since President Donald Trump began his second term.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis is part of our broader work on immigration and migration, including refugees.

How did we do this?

We analyzed data from the U.S. Department of State, which tracks refugee admissions to the U.S., and data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which tracks refugee resettlements around the world.

Information about U.S. public opinion about refugees comes from previous Pew Research Center surveys. Additional information about these surveys, including their sample sizes and field dates, can be found at the links in the text.

Refugees vs. asylum seekers

Both refugees and asylum seekers flee their country of origin because of conflict, persecution, violence or human rights abuses. Refugees are people who enter a destination country after they have been granted legal approval to do so by its government. Asylum seekers are people who enter a destination country without legal approval and apply for legal status from within or at a port of entry.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identifies certain refugee applicants each year as candidates for resettlement. UNHCR refers those candidates to different countries, whose governments can grant legal approval. In the U.S., the approval process for refugee applicants can take up to several years and involves security checks, health screenings, cultural orientations and more.

The federal government and nongovernmental organizations work together to resettle refugees in the U.S.

The number of people the government has taken in as refugees has ebbed and flowed with political tides and global conflicts.

President George W. Bush, for instance, temporarily halted refugee application processing after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. During his first term in 2017, Trump temporarily froze refugee resettlements and banned entry by refugees from some Muslim-majority countries. And after Biden took office in 2021, he raised the admissions ceiling for refugees to its highest level so far in the 21st century.

South Africans now account for nearly all refugee admissions

Refugees from South Africa make up almost all the refugees to the U.S. so far in fiscal 2026. Before this fiscal year, South Africans never appeared among the top origin groups. In fact, fiscal 2025 was the first year that the U.S. admitted more than just one or two South African refugees.

The large increase in South African refugees reflects an executive order Trump signed in 2025 that said the federal government would prioritize resettling Afrikaners – an ethnic group descended from mainly Dutch, German and French colonial settlers in South Africa. The executive order said the group faced “government-sponsored race-based discrimination” in South Africa, including the government seizure of farms owned by White South Africans. Those claims have been disputed.

The influx of refugees from South Africa marks a major change in the makeup of refugees to the U.S.

Origins of recent refugees to the United States
Top 5 countries by number of refugees to the U.S. each fiscal year
* Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.
Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Myanmar is also called Burma.
Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Origins of recent refugees to the United States
Top 5 countries by number of refugees to the U.S. each fiscal year
YearCountryNumber from countryShare of all refugees to U.S.Rank
2016Congo, Democratic Republic16,37019%1
2016Syria12,58715%2
2016Myanmar12,34715%3
2016Iraq9,88012%4
2016Somalia9,02011%5
2017Congo, Democratic Republic9,37717%1
2017Iraq6,88613%2
2017Syria6,55712%3
2017Somalia6,13011%4
2017Myanmar5,0789%5
2018Congo, Democratic Republic7,88335%1
2018Myanmar3,55816%2
2018Ukraine2,63512%3
2018Bhutan2,22810%4
2018Eritrea1,2706%5
2019Congo, Democratic Republic12,95843%1
2019Myanmar4,93216%2
2019Ukraine4,45115%3
2019Eritrea1,7576%4
2019Afghanistan1,1984%5
2020Congo, Democratic Republic2,86824%1
2020Myanmar2,11518%2
2020Ukraine1,92716%3
2020Afghanistan6045%4
2020Iraq5375%5
2021Congo, Democratic Republic4,89143%1
2021Syria1,24611%2
2021Afghanistan8728%3
2021Ukraine8037%4
2021Myanmar7727%5
2022Congo, Democratic Republic7,81031%1
2022Syria4,55618%2
2022Myanmar2,1568%3
2022Sudan1,6697%4
2022Afghanistan1,6186%5
2023Congo, Democratic Republic18,14530%1
2023Syria10,78118%2
2023Afghanistan6,59411%3
2023Myanmar6,18510%4
2023Guatemala1,7483%5
2024Congo, Democratic Republic19,92320%1
2024Afghanistan14,70815%2
2024Venezuela12,87513%3
2024Syria11,27411%4
2024Myanmar7,3477%5
2025Afghanistan6,75818%1
2025Congo, Democratic Republic5,67215%2
2025Venezuela4,55912%3
2025Syria4,55312%4
2025Myanmar3,5999%5
2026South Africa10,255100%1
2026Afghanistan30.03%2
Download data as .csv
* Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.
Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Myanmar is also called Burma.
Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

People from the Democratic Republic of the Congo made up the largest share of refugees to the U.S. every year from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2024. The nation has seen ongoing fighting and internal displacement that’s peaked in recent years. So far in fiscal 2026, the federal government has not admitted any refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Afghans have also made up a large share of refugees admitted to the U.S. in recent years. They were among the top five origin groups every year between fiscal 2019 – when Afghanistan saw record high civilian casualties and intense fighting between government forces and the Taliban – and fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2025, they accounted for nearly 18% of all refugees admitted to the U.S.

So far in fiscal 2026, the U.S. has admitted just three refugees from Afghanistan.

U.S. now admits fewer refugees than Canada and Australia

The U.S. has been a world leader in resettling refugees since World War II, which launched one of the first global refugee crises in modern times. In recent decades, the U.S. has consistently ranked among the world’s top two countries for resettling refugees.

The U.S. trailed Canada and Australia in resettling refugees in 2025
Across 3 top refugee-admitting countries, number of refugees resettled each calendar year
Chart
Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Refugee Data Finder (accessed Aug. 6, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
The U.S. trailed Canada and Australia in resettling refugees in 2025
Across 3 top refugee-admitting countries, number of refugees resettled each calendar year
YearU.S.CanadaAustralia
201071,35512,0858,516
201151,44212,9139,226
201266,2809,6105,933
201366,24512,16013,169
201473,00412,26211,574
201566,50219,9979,386
201696,85846,69110,586
201733,36226,58915,115
201822,91228,05812,706
201927,50130,08218,240
20209,5869,2283,687
202113,67520,4033,343
202228,94547,55017,325
202375,04351,09815,223
2024105,53149,26117,211
202511,51338,77118,804
Download data as .csv
Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Refugee Data Finder (accessed Aug. 6, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

But in 2025, it admitted fewer refugees than both Canada and Australia, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Alongside the U.S., Canada and Australia are among the nations that have resettled the most refugees for decades. (The UNHCR data refers to calendar years, not fiscal years. As a result, it is not directly comparable to the State Department data discussed above.)

Canada was the world leader in refugee admissions in 2025, resettling nearly 39,000 refugees, according to UNHCR. Australia resettled nearly 19,000 refugees, followed by the U.S. at about 11,500.

How do Americans feel about admitting refugees?

In recent Pew Research Center surveys, Americans generally have expressed more support than opposition for taking in refugees. In a November 2025 survey, for example, 36% of U.S. adults said it was extremely or very important for the U.S. to “take in refugees from countries where people are trying to escape violence,” while another 39% said this was somewhat important. Around a quarter (24%) said it was not too or not at all important.

But there are partisan divides on this question, with Democrats typically more likely than Republicans to favor admitting refugees.

Public opinion can also vary for different situations and refugee groups. For example, in a 2022 survey conducted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 69% of Americans said they at least somewhat favored admitting thousands of Ukrainian refugees. In a 2021 survey conducted after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover, 56% of Americans said they at least somewhat favored admitting thousands of Afghan refugees.

CORRECTION (Aug. 17, 2026): An earlier version of the second graphic in this analysis misstated the number of South African refugees admitted to the U.S. in the 2026 fiscal year. It was 10,255, not 10,258.

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Shifra Dayak is an editorial specialist at Pew Research Center.