Refugee admissions to the U.S. are dropping sharply in Trump’s second term

South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials after arriving in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The number of refugees admitted to the United States has fallen significantly during President Donald Trump’s second term in office and could hit its lowest level on record this fiscal year, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department data.

Refugee admissions to the U.S. have dropped sharply during Trump’s second term Number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each fiscal year * Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.

Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Refugee admissions to the U.S. have dropped sharply during Trump’s second term Number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each fiscal year Year Refugees admitted Refugee ceiling % of admissions ceiling diff cap 2001 69,886 80,000 87 10,114 800 2002 27,131 70,000 39 42,869 800 2003 28,403 70,000 41 41,597 800 2004 52,873 70,000 76 17,127 800 2005 53,813 70,000 77 16,187 800 2006 41,223 70,000 59 28,777 800 2007 48,282 70,000 69 21,718 800 2008 60,191 80,000 75 19,809 800 2009 74,654 80,000 93 5,346 800 2010 73,311 80,000 92 6,689 800 2011 56,424 80,000 71 23,576 800 2012 58,238 76,000 77 17,762 800 2013 69,926 70,000 100 74 800 2014 69,987 70,000 100 13 800 2015 69,933 70,000 100 67 800 2016 84,994 85,000 100 6 800 2017 53,716 110,000 49 56,284 800 2018 22,676 45,000 50 22,324 800 2019 30,000 30,000 100 0 800 2020 11,814 18,000 66 6,186 800 2021 11,411 62,500 18 51,089 800 2022 25,465 125,000 20 99,535 800 2023 60,014 125,000 48 64,986 800 2024 100,034 125,000 80 24,966 800 2025 38,102 125,000 30 86,898 800 2026 10,258 17,500 59 7,242 800 Download data as .csv * Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.

Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The federal government has admitted 10,258 refugees through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2026, which ends on Sept. 30. That’s down from 38,102 refugees in fiscal 2025 and 100,034 in fiscal 2024. (President Joe Biden was in office for part of fiscal 2025 and all of fiscal 2024.)

The Trump administration has set an admissions ceiling for this fiscal year at 17,500 refugees, which means it still could take in more than 7,000 before the year is over. But that ceiling is the lowest that the U.S. government has had since at least the turn of the century.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis highlights changes in U.S. refugee admissions since President Donald Trump began his second term. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis is part of our broader work on immigration and migration, including refugees. How did we do this? We analyzed data from the U.S. Department of State, which tracks refugee admissions to the U.S., and data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which tracks refugee resettlements around the world. Information about U.S. public opinion about refugees comes from previous Pew Research Center surveys. Additional information about these surveys, including their sample sizes and field dates, can be found at the links in the text.

Refugees vs. asylum seekers Both refugees and asylum seekers flee their country of origin because of conflict, persecution, violence or human rights abuses. Refugees are people who enter a destination country after they have been granted legal approval to do so by its government. Asylum seekers are people who enter a destination country without legal approval and apply for legal status from within or at a port of entry. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identifies certain refugee applicants each year as candidates for resettlement. UNHCR refers those candidates to different countries, whose governments can grant legal approval. In the U.S., the approval process for refugee applicants can take up to several years and involves security checks, health screenings, cultural orientations and more. The federal government and nongovernmental organizations work together to resettle refugees in the U.S.

The number of people the government has taken in as refugees has ebbed and flowed with political tides and global conflicts.

President George W. Bush, for instance, temporarily halted refugee application processing after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. During his first term in 2017, Trump temporarily froze refugee resettlements and banned entry by refugees from some Muslim-majority countries. And after Biden took office in 2021, he raised the admissions ceiling for refugees to its highest level so far in the 21st century.

South Africans now account for nearly all refugee admissions

Refugees from South Africa make up almost all the refugees to the U.S. so far in fiscal 2026. Before this fiscal year, South Africans never appeared among the top origin groups. In fact, fiscal 2025 was the first year that the U.S. admitted more than just one or two South African refugees.

The large increase in South African refugees reflects an executive order Trump signed in 2025 that said the federal government would prioritize resettling Afrikaners – an ethnic group descended from mainly Dutch, German and French colonial settlers in South Africa. The executive order said the group faced “government-sponsored race-based discrimination” in South Africa, including the government seizure of farms owned by White South Africans. Those claims have been disputed.

The influx of refugees from South Africa marks a major change in the makeup of refugees to the U.S.

Origins of recent refugees to the United States Top 5 countries by number of refugees to the U.S. each fiscal year * Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.

Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Myanmar is also called Burma. Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Origins of recent refugees to the United States Top 5 countries by number of refugees to the U.S. each fiscal year Year Country Number from country Share of all refugees to U.S. Rank 2016 Congo, Democratic Republic 16,370 19% 1 2016 Syria 12,587 15% 2 2016 Myanmar 12,347 15% 3 2016 Iraq 9,880 12% 4 2016 Somalia 9,020 11% 5 2017 Congo, Democratic Republic 9,377 17% 1 2017 Iraq 6,886 13% 2 2017 Syria 6,557 12% 3 2017 Somalia 6,130 11% 4 2017 Myanmar 5,078 9% 5 2018 Congo, Democratic Republic 7,883 35% 1 2018 Myanmar 3,558 16% 2 2018 Ukraine 2,635 12% 3 2018 Bhutan 2,228 10% 4 2018 Eritrea 1,270 6% 5 2019 Congo, Democratic Republic 12,958 43% 1 2019 Myanmar 4,932 16% 2 2019 Ukraine 4,451 15% 3 2019 Eritrea 1,757 6% 4 2019 Afghanistan 1,198 4% 5 2020 Congo, Democratic Republic 2,868 24% 1 2020 Myanmar 2,115 18% 2 2020 Ukraine 1,927 16% 3 2020 Afghanistan 604 5% 4 2020 Iraq 537 5% 5 2021 Congo, Democratic Republic 4,891 43% 1 2021 Syria 1,246 11% 2 2021 Afghanistan 872 8% 3 2021 Ukraine 803 7% 4 2021 Myanmar 772 7% 5 2022 Congo, Democratic Republic 7,810 31% 1 2022 Syria 4,556 18% 2 2022 Myanmar 2,156 8% 3 2022 Sudan 1,669 7% 4 2022 Afghanistan 1,618 6% 5 2023 Congo, Democratic Republic 18,145 30% 1 2023 Syria 10,781 18% 2 2023 Afghanistan 6,594 11% 3 2023 Myanmar 6,185 10% 4 2023 Guatemala 1,748 3% 5 2024 Congo, Democratic Republic 19,923 20% 1 2024 Afghanistan 14,708 15% 2 2024 Venezuela 12,875 13% 3 2024 Syria 11,274 11% 4 2024 Myanmar 7,347 7% 5 2025 Afghanistan 6,758 18% 1 2025 Congo, Democratic Republic 5,672 15% 2 2025 Venezuela 4,559 12% 3 2025 Syria 4,553 12% 4 2025 Myanmar 3,599 9% 5 2026 South Africa 10,255 100% 1 2026 Afghanistan 3 0.03% 2 Download data as .csv * Fiscal 2026 data is through July 31.

Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. The State Department’s refugee counts for fiscal years 2001 through 2019 include Amerasian immigrants, or people born in certain Asian countries to Asian mothers and U.S. citizen fathers who immigrated to the U.S. Myanmar is also called Burma. Source: U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, Refugee Admissions Report. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

People from the Democratic Republic of the Congo made up the largest share of refugees to the U.S. every year from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2024. The nation has seen ongoing fighting and internal displacement that’s peaked in recent years. So far in fiscal 2026, the federal government has not admitted any refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Afghans have also made up a large share of refugees admitted to the U.S. in recent years. They were among the top five origin groups every year between fiscal 2019 – when Afghanistan saw record high civilian casualties and intense fighting between government forces and the Taliban – and fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2025, they accounted for nearly 18% of all refugees admitted to the U.S.

So far in fiscal 2026, the U.S. has admitted just three refugees from Afghanistan.

U.S. now admits fewer refugees than Canada and Australia

The U.S. has been a world leader in resettling refugees since World War II, which launched one of the first global refugee crises in modern times. In recent decades, the U.S. has consistently ranked among the world’s top two countries for resettling refugees.

The U.S. trailed Canada and Australia in resettling refugees in 2025 Across 3 top refugee-admitting countries, number of refugees resettled each calendar year Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Refugee Data Finder (accessed Aug. 6, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook The U.S. trailed Canada and Australia in resettling refugees in 2025 Across 3 top refugee-admitting countries, number of refugees resettled each calendar year Year U.S. Canada Australia 2010 71,355 12,085 8,516 2011 51,442 12,913 9,226 2012 66,280 9,610 5,933 2013 66,245 12,160 13,169 2014 73,004 12,262 11,574 2015 66,502 19,997 9,386 2016 96,858 46,691 10,586 2017 33,362 26,589 15,115 2018 22,912 28,058 12,706 2019 27,501 30,082 18,240 2020 9,586 9,228 3,687 2021 13,675 20,403 3,343 2022 28,945 47,550 17,325 2023 75,043 51,098 15,223 2024 105,531 49,261 17,211 2025 11,513 38,771 18,804 Download data as .csv Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Refugee Data Finder (accessed Aug. 6, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But in 2025, it admitted fewer refugees than both Canada and Australia, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Alongside the U.S., Canada and Australia are among the nations that have resettled the most refugees for decades. (The UNHCR data refers to calendar years, not fiscal years. As a result, it is not directly comparable to the State Department data discussed above.)

Canada was the world leader in refugee admissions in 2025, resettling nearly 39,000 refugees, according to UNHCR. Australia resettled nearly 19,000 refugees, followed by the U.S. at about 11,500.

How do Americans feel about admitting refugees?

In recent Pew Research Center surveys, Americans generally have expressed more support than opposition for taking in refugees. In a November 2025 survey, for example, 36% of U.S. adults said it was extremely or very important for the U.S. to “take in refugees from countries where people are trying to escape violence,” while another 39% said this was somewhat important. Around a quarter (24%) said it was not too or not at all important.

But there are partisan divides on this question, with Democrats typically more likely than Republicans to favor admitting refugees.

Public opinion can also vary for different situations and refugee groups. For example, in a 2022 survey conducted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 69% of Americans said they at least somewhat favored admitting thousands of Ukrainian refugees. In a 2021 survey conducted after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover, 56% of Americans said they at least somewhat favored admitting thousands of Afghan refugees.

CORRECTION (Aug. 17, 2026): An earlier version of the second graphic in this analysis misstated the number of South African refugees admitted to the U.S. in the 2026 fiscal year. It was 10,255, not 10,258.