Global – August 2026

Global Attitudes & Trends
A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗
India and Pakistan: Rivals With Divergent Views of the Global Order
Nearly 80 years after the dissolution of British India led to the formation of an independent India and Pakistan, a Pew Research Center survey finds that most people in each country view the other unfavorably and see each other as their greatest geopolitical threat. Indians tend to see the United States and Russia favorably (and as their most important allies), while Pakistanis are highly favorable toward China and overwhelmingly name it as their top ally.
Many across 37 countries view the UN favorably, but opinions have become more negative in some places
Ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly beginning on Sept. 8, people in 37 countries view the UN more favorably than unfavorably. A median of 55% have a favorable opinion of the UN, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey. However, views have turned more negative in some countries in recent years, with favorability declining in 10 countries since we last asked this question in 2025.
What do Americans think about language learning in U.S. schools?
As children in the United States head back to school, some of them will have world language classes on their schedules. We asked Americans about their attitudes toward language learning, and 40% say it is extremely or very important for children to learn a language other than English. And more than half of Americans (53%) think it is highly important for U.S. schools to offer Spanish classes.
How global energy production is changing, in 6 charts
Dozens of countries have lowered energy taxes or taken other policy steps in response to Iran war
What to know about U.S. oil production and consumption in 6 charts
Second Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for most immigrants who had it
Refugee admissions to the U.S. are dropping sharply in Trump’s second term
International views of the U.S. and its president are increasingly correlated
In the news
Indians three times more likely than Pakistanis to favour US: Pew
Hindustan Times
More than half of Americans think kids should learn Spanish at school — as 45 million people speak it at home
New York Post
As conflict in the Middle East intensifies, India’s relationship with Israel deepens
The Guardian
Notable global research
African insights 2026: Beyond borders: Citizen perspectives on a shifting global order
Afrobarometer
NDI Kosovo Public Opinion research May 2026
National Democratic Institute (NDI)
Democratic Erosion Report
Lowy Institute
From our research
The share of Indian adults who name Russia as India’s most important ally.