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Global – August 2026

Global Attitudes & Trends

A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗

India and Pakistan: Rivals With Divergent Views of the Global Order

Nearly 80 years after the dissolution of British India led to the formation of an independent India and Pakistan, a Pew Research Center survey finds that most people in each country view the other unfavorably and see each other as their greatest geopolitical threat. Indians tend to see the United States and Russia favorably (and as their most important allies), while Pakistanis are highly favorable toward China and overwhelmingly name it as their top ally.

The United Nations logo at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Many across 37 countries view the UN favorably, but opinions have become more negative in some places

Ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly beginning on Sept. 8, people in 37 countries view the UN more favorably than unfavorably. A median of 55% have a favorable opinion of the UN, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey. However, views have turned more negative in some countries in recent years, with favorability declining in 10 countries since we last asked this question in 2025.

In the news

Indians three times more likely than Pakistanis to favour US: Pew
Hindustan Times

More than half of Americans think kids should learn Spanish at school — as 45 million people speak it at home
New York Post

As conflict in the Middle East intensifies, India’s relationship with Israel deepens
The Guardian

Notable global research

African insights 2026: Beyond borders: Citizen perspectives on a shifting global order
Afrobarometer

NDI Kosovo Public Opinion research May 2026
National Democratic Institute (NDI)

Democratic Erosion Report
Lowy Institute

From our research

36%

The share of Indian adults who name Russia as India’s most important ally.

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