Acknowledgments

AI in Hiring and Evaluating Workers: What Americans Think

Primary researchers

Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Monica Anderson, Associate Director, Research
Colleen McClain, Research Associate
Emily A. Vogels, Research Associate
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Assistant

Research team        

Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant
Jordan Lippert, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Margaret Porteus, Former Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Design Director
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer
Reem Nadeem, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Ashley Amaya, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from feedback by the following Pew Research Center staff: Cary Funk, Alec Tyson, Brian Kennedy, Kim Parker, Juliana Horowitz and Rakesh Kochhar.

